Over six months ago, this substack revealed the "shadow" role of a significant United States DoD document in the US-led COVID-19 policy coup - Joint Publication on Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear (CBRN) Response.

At the end of Obama's second term, this US joint military doctrine had been revised to include DoD as "LFA" - Lead Federal Agency - for a CBRN 'response' both domestically (in the US) and internationally.

At the end of Obama’s second term, this US joint military doctrine had been revised to include DoD as “LFA” - Lead Federal Agency - for a CBRN ‘response’ both domestically (in the US) and internationally.

To distill it down to the main takeaway, this post will provide a series of snapshots on ‘CBRN Response’ - including a pivotal change with respect to “LFA” in the September 2016 publication - and its real-life relevance in terms of the COVID event.

DoD Joint Publication 3-41 - June 2012 (left) and September 2016 (right)

What is ‘biodefense’ - aka ‘health security’?

First and foremost, ‘biodefense’ is bipartisan! So there’s no opposition!!

(The term is also intended to cause confusion in terms of baked-in uncertainty about the so-called ‘origins’ of ‘outbreaks’ - whether said pathogens are ‘emerging’ from nature or ‘engineered’ in labs.)

A construct that was arguably made-in-the-USA (circa mid-1990s), the biodefense racket ‘response’ to the ‘existential risk’ of infectious disease threats was pithily summed up by the Chair of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, Governor Tom Ridge (R), seated alongside his then co-Chair, (the late) Senator Joe Lieberman (D), at a National Press Club event in July 2017.

The moderator, Max Brooks, asked Governor Ridge - “the first Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security” - to explain ‘biodefense’.

(The answer, in a nutshell, is that it’s the modern-day military-industrial complex and it’s all about the “war on germs”!!)

(70 sec - with transcript)

Tom Ridge: We're not talking about guns and bombs. We're talking about germs. And so the whole notion of biodefense is, is how does this country, as it looks at biodefense, let's look at it the same way we look at national defense. What's the threat? Germs. It's a global threat. Zika, Ebola reminds us of that. Is there a way we can detect them just like we like to detect the offensive capability of nation states as we think in terms of traditional national defense? What are our measures to counter the threats? Well, do we have medical countermeasures to respond to those germs… to that potential pandemic that may come to us from a nation state, may come to us from a terrorist, maybe an accidental discharge from a laboratory - and worst of all, maybe Mother Nature's gonna throw it at us. And then if we are able to detect it, but all of a sudden it hits us, how do we respond and recover? So when I think in terms of biodefense, I go all the way from detection and trying to prevent it from happening to providing those countermeasures to deal with it, to responding and recovery. It's like anything else. It is a real risk. Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense - July 2017

And in the interests of bipartisanship, here are two examples of ‘pandemic’ policies pushed by presidents in the years immediately before and after the 2017 Tom-and-Joe show… in the build-up to the launch of the COVID operation.

First, Obama in 2016, and his Executive Order advancing the Global Health Security Agenda:

Then Trump in 2018, and his National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) supporting National Biodefense, and the first National Biodefense Strategy:

What are CBRN incidents - and CBRN response?

The term CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) is also deliberately flexible in terms of so-called ‘origins’.

Here’s a 2023 definition (cited in a previous post) according to DARPA - the DoD’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency:

A Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)-sponsored evaluation of the U.S. Government’s biological medical countermeasure (MCM) response capacity conducted in 2009… identified an unmet need to rapidly develop, license, and manufacture biological MCMs required to protect military and civilian populations during time of CBRN crisis, which includes naturally occurring pandemics as well as deliberate attacks. Source: JPEO-CBRND news - December 2023 (hyperlink and bold font added)

So whether it’s due to a ‘bat-cave’ or ‘bioterrorist’… the phony-baloney ‘pandemic response’ is the same!!

In real terms, the (manufactured) ‘crisis’ - as seen in early 2020 - is the ‘incident response’ theater that’s used to justify the ‘countermeasures’ that are already in the pipeline...

What’s the USG “lead federal agency” for CBRN response?

The most important element of the policy framework for USG CBRN Response is shown below, followed by side-by-side comparisons of the June 2012 and September 2016 versions of Figure I-1.

Joint forces may respond to CBRN incidents under several different situations characterized as domestic

international

DOD-led

Here’s a “zoomed in” version of Figure I-1 showing the three situations (in blue boxes):

Furthermore…

DOD-Led Response: DOD may lead USG domestic and international CBRN-R efforts when directed to do so by the President. In these cases, DOD is the supported agency for response until they are able to transition lead agency responsibilities to another interagency CBRN lead: DHS in the case of a domestic response and DOS in the case of an international response. DOD will always be the lead agency for a CBRN response on military installations, in cases where the CBRN hazard emerges from DOD property and where required by law. Joint Publication 3-41 on CBRN Response - September 2016 - p 22

Here’s a more detailed view of the same diagram, showing the “Lead Federal Agency” - or LFA - for each situation:

In other words…

Domestic Response >> LFA = DHS or DoD

International Response >> LFA = DoS or DoD

DOD-led Response >> LFA = DoD

NOTE: Comparison with the June 2012 version shows the addition in the September 2016 version of DoD as Lead Federal Agency for both domestic and international response. See below for details!

First…

International Chem-Bio-Rad-Nuc (CBRN) Response : DoS or DoD leads

International CBRN Response (or ICBRN-R) is denoted by the addition of red boxes — 2012 on the left and 2016 on the right. (The next image zooms in on the red boxes.)

DoD Joint Publication 3-41 - Figure I-1 - June 2012 (left) and September 2016 (right)

Here’s the close-up view showing the addition of DoD as LFA for international response in September 2016 (highlighted)…

What about the US “homeland”?

Domestic Chem-Bio-Rad-Nuc (CBRN) Response : DHS or DoD leads

Domestic CBRN Response is denoted by the addition of green boxes — 2012 on the left and 2016 on the right. (The next image zooms in on the green boxes.)

DoD Joint Publication 3-41 - Figure I-1 - June 2012 (left) and September 2016 ( right)

Here’s the close-up view showing the addition of DoD for domestic response in September 2016 (highlighted)…

What happened during the so-called COVID ‘crisis’?

It’s clear that - behind the scenes - CBRN ‘incident response’ was the pretext for the securitized and militarized lockstep “live exercise” that was rolled out in the early 2020 phase of the ‘pandemic’ (and beyond).

(This ‘response’ was in addition to the “Warp Speed” medical countermeasures coup - ie. the fast-tracked development and deployment of the ‘vaccines’ - aka the Biodefense Boondoggle.)

For domestic response, note that Trump - in his own words - “gave the order” on 18 March 2020 for the Department of Homeland Security (via its sub-agency FEMA) to take over as “LFA” (instead of HHS), consistent with ‘CBRN Response’…

It is yet to be confirmed whether/when a similar “order” by the US President and Commander-in-Chief triggered the coordinated ‘response’ seen across NATO and Five Eyes countries as well as other American-allied nations.

In other words…

Was the United States DoD the “Lead Federal Agency” behind the lockstep international COVID response?

More to come on the Obama Administration’s central contribution to the COVID coup!