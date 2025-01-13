For this post, don’t miss “new” material from a mid-2020 training conference about British and Canadian army operations during the initial lockdowns.

The alliance of “ABCANZ Armies” - American, British, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand - and the role of multinational military agreements relevant to US Department of Defense “International CBRN Response” as applied to COVID was outlined in this post on…

This information is highly relevant to plans to ‘the Next Pandemic’.

“All of this created a climate of fear and intimidation that facilitated acceptance of the COVID injection.”

In mid-2023, Senator Malcolm Roberts drew attention to Australia’s membership in an Anglosphere ‘Medical Countermeasures Consortium’ - for fast-tracked tests and vaccines to fight ‘existential’ infectious disease threats! - under the US-led Chem-Bio-Rad Defense Cooperative Program.

In this context, the Senator discussed the domestic deployment of troops during the COVID event, highlighting the purpose of what was…

“… a military operation, not a civilian health operation. ”

It’s clear the Medical Countermeasures Consortium agreement [which the Australian Government signed in 2012] was designed to make pandemic response a military operation, not a civilian health operation. This should have been clear in July 2021, when [Lieutenant General] Frewen took to the microphone in full military uniform.

Operation COVID Shield led by Lieutenant General John Frewen - link

Australia saw military checkpoints at borders, military guarding medical facilities, military in their hardware on the streets of Sydney and Melbourne locking people in their homes. All of this created a climate of fear and intimidation that facilitated acceptance of the COVID injection. Was this the plan? Has the pharmaceutical industry now donned fatigues? Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

In so-called ‘Zero-COVID’ Australia, some of the world’s most draconian lockdowns were imposed in 2021 to directly coerce the entire adult population to submit to being “fully vaccinated”.

Note: These real-life scenes in 2021 were similar to the two-decades-old script from Dark Winter - the ‘bioterror’ pandemic tabletop exercise conducted by the Johns Hopkins group at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington DC in June 2001 - which featured deployment of the National Guard to crush civil resistance to mass house-arrests.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the ‘unruly’ parts of western Sydney looked like ‘Cedar Creek’…

During his speech, Senator Roberts also outlined the so-called “civil support” side of military operations in the UK and Canada in early 2020:

The United Kingdom responded to COVID in March 2020 with a massive military operation called Operation Rescript. This moved 23,000 military personnel into a new unit called the COVID support operation, under British powers known as military aid to civilian authorities, MACA. Command of this large military force remained with the military. And Canada—what of Canada? Canada called in the Canadian Armed Forces with ‘unprecedented measures’—their words, not mine—under Operations LASER and VECTOR. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

Were the armies of the Anglosphere actually on the same page, as alluded to in a previous post on US DoD-led International CBRN Response?

It appears so.

Lockstep lockdowns and “international engagement” between the Anglo armies

In retrospect, it’s significant that “lessons learned” from domestic military operations were openly shared among the ABCANZ armies within just three months of the ‘pandemic’ being declared on 11 March 2020.

Reminder re. the American, British, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand armies according to Wikipedia (covered in a previous post):

Originally, the role of ABCANZ was limited to issues of standardization for soldier equipment, training, and tactics. Following the September 11 attacks, a review by the Program's Heads of Delegations saw the Program modified to address the changing security environment and improve responsiveness, relevance, and focus on interoperability.

An online search reveals that a military education seminar on the COVID response was held on 1 July 2020: Covid-19 Lessons Conference. This virtual meeting was hosted by the New Zealand Army and included extensive material on the ABCANZ experience in Canada and the UK during the first lockdowns:

The conference will use panels from across the NZ Army, and pre-recorded videos from ABCANZ Lessons personnel, Senior National Officers (SNO) and Military Attachés (MILATs) to highlight the issues and lessons from our Coalition Partners.

One of the main themes at the transnational army conference in July 2020 was a prediction that ongoing domestic military operations related to COVID would continue into late 2021.

Below is a selection of a few slides from two key presentations.

From the Canadian Army…

During the first lockdown, 8000 Reservists were activated as part of so-called support to civil authorities while standard training operations were considered ‘non-essential’ on the grounds that the military could be “a major vector for transmission”.

According to Major General Cadden, Commander of the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre (CADTC), the Canadian Army encountered a “true crisis” in Long Term Care Facilities during lockdowns, with high mortality among residents because of limited staff and “… a situation where many elderly people were not receiving basic care such as washing or help with feeding”.

Note: This was consistent with subsequent media reports about death-by-neglect among vulnerable people in institutional ‘care’ in Canada, and similar accounts of fatally inhumane conditions in nursing homes later documented by Scotland’s COVID Inquiry (covered by

In July 2020, the Canadian Army officially anticipated another 14 months of similar operations associated with “multiple waves”...

(Note: the 14 months corresponds with the timing of vaccine mandates taking over from the military around September 2021/ onwards.)

For the British Army, the “value of international engagement” with the US Army was noted in multiple presentation slides on lessons learned…

Like the Canadian Army messaging in July 2020, “future assumptions” from the perspective of the British Army included “lockdown fatigue” over the longterm…

A hyperlink to “International Partners - US Army flowchart” (on page 6) is no longer available via the internet archive!

It’s noteworthy that the 2021 lockdowns (with associated “military support”) were predicted well before the vaccine rollout in Australia and New Zealand where there was no curve to be flattened — except for a wave of civil unrest in the face of forced injections as a condition of “freedom”.

A military operation… and a manufactured crisis

We already know what the US Department of Defense has in mind in terms of the ‘Deployable Accelerated RNA Technology’ (or DART) delivered directly to your locked-down door…

