What exactly is the plan for the “next pandemic”?

Bill Gates predicts that it will be due to ‘bioterrrorism’ - and highly lethal.

The WHO intends to repeat the Covid Response - on steroids - if it gets its way.

Moderna has “manufacturing hubs” popping up everywhere - ahead of schedule!

Note: the new Moderna facility in Melbourne, Australia is…

… on track to be completed in 2024, with the capacity to produce 100 million vaccine doses annually for respiratory diseases…

And what else is Moderna up to as part of this Global Health Security racket?

Introducing… the DART!

The DART - by Moderna

The Pentagon-Moderna Biodefense Complex

What happens when you combine military might and big biotech in an effort to prevent ‘the next pandemic’?

As mentioned in the previous post, there’s a well-advanced DoD-pharma R&D plan to have mRNA-in-arms… in just days!

DARPA’s five year visionary vaccine “NOW” program - approaching completion with biodefense contractors - aims to provide near-instantaneous on-site manufacture and military-deployment of emergency ‘countermeasures’ to stop pandemics before they even start!

Moderna’s miniature mobile mRNA factories are known as DARTs.

The idea is that as soon as a ‘case’ is detected there’s a snap lockdown and - boom! - a DoorDash by the DoD to make and deliver genetic vaccines!

In CONEX boxes on army trucks.

Across the globe.

“To protect the citizens of the world”…

A few other images from the U.S Department of Defense “NOW” brochure - for Nucleic acids On-demand Worldwide:

“DARPA pioneered the use of the body as a bioreactor”…

Mobile manufacture of medical countermeasures (MCMs) “to protect warfighters and civilians”…

“We call this the DART for Deployable Accelerated RNA Technology”

In late 2022, Moderna show-cased it’s ‘DART’ at a DARPA Forward conference on “Advancing the Horizons of National Security”:

We believe we can fit this [“portable factory”] into a six foot cubed footprint, which is capable of creating hundreds of doses of vaccine against virtually any pathogen in just two days. The DART system will be a significant step forward in realizing the full potential of mRNA vaccines by responding to viral outbreaks in a rapid and distributed setting. The DART system could be stationed at military sites around the world, ready and waiting to be deployed at the front lines and in humanitarian efforts to deliver variant specific vaccine doses to local populations and military personnel directly when and where they're needed in hopes of preventing the next pandemic and also other biological based threats to our national security. — Dan Stover - Moderna, Head of Applied Technologies DARPA Forward: Advancing the Horizons of National Security - 26 Oct 2022

Here is a jaw-dropping sixty second excerpt from Dan Stover’s Moderna-DART presentation at the DoD event in late 2022:

Source: DARPA Forward - Advancing the Horizons of National Security - Oct 2022

The Next Pandemic Horizon

With these plans well underway, what will the response look like in the U.S. - home to DARPA and Moderna - in the event of a future ‘biological outbreak’?

And in other countries?

Consider on-the-record comments by (ex) Congressman - and President Emeritus of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) - Jim Greenwood, at an official event in late 2023:

If a new virus struck tomorrow… we would have to go through all of those efforts [closing schools and businesses and events… and vaccines and masking] once again. — Commissioner Jim Greenwood, Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense No Checkered Flag: The Perpetual Race Against Biological Threats - 27 Sep 2023

Then consider the recent observation by an inside source in contact with

re Moderna

across the globe:

”

It seems that they are building these facilities in anticipation.

And then consider how the DART plan looks a lot like the final scenes from the movie trailer released by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense in March 2024.

Think it can’t happen?

We may find out - sooner rather than later.

