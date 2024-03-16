[Following the brief background on America’s “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense” don’t miss the two minute Simpsons-style “trailer” for the 2024 movie “Biodefense” located on the Commission’s YouTube channel.]

Update: A belated thank you (again!) to fellow Australian

for her review of the express first draft of this post - and her reminder about "The Simpsons Pandemic"! Elizabeth - with her extensive knowledge of the coercive vaccine industry and associated massive conflicts of interest - identified the Covid-19 racket long before the lockdowns. From her editorial advice for this post:

‘A new disease - no-one's immune'...The Simpsons leaked the plan in 2010, before Event 201! Probably influenced by the 2009 Swine Flu scam - mind-boggling this has been allowed to happen again! See: WHO and the pandemic flu 'conspiracies', The BMJ, June 2010 The Simpsons clip is so hilarious! And spot on! Even suggests lockdowns! And there's the Center for Disease Disinformation...nailed it...

Please follow Elizabeth Hart's work at

Is the real problem the WHO - or Washington D.C?

The trailer for the new “Biodefense” movie - just released by Washington D.C! - is summarized on YouTube as follows :

After the President is incapacitated due to a bioterrorism attack during a National Security speech, the Vice President must step up to lead a unified response as the biological threat quickly spreads across the country.

Put in context, does this official 2024 “movie trailer” brought to you by Senator Lieberman and his biodefense co-commissioners - depicting a “bioterrorism attack” and subsequent epidemic across America this fall - prophetically predict the impending “next pandemic” that Bill Gates and Co repeatedly warn about?

Is this “the next phony baloney crisis to put Americans back where they belong”, to quote the “Center for Disease Disinformation” guy from The Simpsons?

Source: The Simpsons Pandemic (2010)- Youtube

Related to this, please read our most recent post on “The Undeclared War” - regarding ‘Health Security’ and the Road to Totalitarianism - and the deliberate use of fear and fake crises by ‘leaders’ as the preferred tool for power grabs (and profiteering) per “securitization” theorists.

America’s “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense”

The mighty U.S. “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense” was established in 2014:

It is an organization of former high-ranking government officials that analyzes US capabilities and capacity to defend against biological threats.

This private group is co-chaired by former U.S. senator, Joe Lieberman, and former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Tom Ridge.

According to its website, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense has a mission that is focused on…

Recommending and promoting changes to U.S. policy and law to strengthen national biodefense while optimizing resource investments.

The Commission’s pivotal work was its 2015 report, “A National Blueprint for Biodefense”, which recommended key long-term legislative changes and policy reforms to Congress and the Executive Branch.

According to Wikipedia:

[The Commission] concluded that the United States was not prepared to respond to a large scale biological event - naturally occurring, accidentally released, or intentionally introduced.

Furthermore:

The [2015] report described many biological threats, including […] the "mishandling of lethal biological agents by the U.S. government", as reasons for making biodefense a high national priority.

The “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense” has held over 120 events - including panel discussions and presentations - since its inception a decade ago, and exerts extraordinary political influence. For example in December 2015, the co-chairs and commissioners met with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the White House:

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the findings and recommendations of the Panel, released previously in October 2015 in its National Blueprint for Biodefense, including the Panel’s first recommendation, for the Vice President to take charge of the nation’s biodefense enterprise. Vice President Biden assured all present that the White House took the biological threat – and the Panel’s report – seriously.

The Commission’s current financial donors are:

Bavarian Nordic - “A firm focus on vaccines stands at the core of everything we do” and

Open Philanthropy Project - with grants related to “Global Catastrophic Risks, Biosecurity and Pandemic Preparedness”.

Its fiscal sponsor is the Hudson Institute.

“Prophetic” on Covid-19 - and “inevitably… the next pandemic”?

The following is an excerpt from introductory comments by Co-Chair Senator Joe Lieberman at the Commission’s most recent event - “Meeting the Moment: Biodefense Policy, Procurement, and Public Health” - held on 13 December 2023 in Washington D.C.

Next year will be this Commission’s tenth anniversary. […] And the aim of course has been to better prepare our country to prevent and respond to an attack with bioweapons - which I must say I thought was our priority concern when I was asked to be co-chair with Tom Ridge… There were times when the recommendations we made [to Congress and the Executive Branch] were right on target and I apologize for using the word almost prophetic… Once [Covid-19] did strike, our country rushed its way to some really remarkable responses particularly in the development of medical countermeasures… uh, vaccines. Now really this Commission is intent on doing whatever we can to prevent the government - our government - and the private sector and the public from slipping back into a kind of lethargy between now and what will inevitably be the next pandemic.

The ‘next pandemic’? After we were promised they only happen once-in-a-century??

Could the Commission’s movie trailer be a forewarning of a strategic October Surprise?

(Note: In the “trailer”, the bioterrorism attack looks more like a targeted “bio-chem” release, as described by

in reference to toxins or hazardous substances deliberately deployed to mimic ‘outbreaks’ as part of staging “fake pandemics”. Note also that the VP on board “Air Force Two” doesn’t cackle - so it’s not Kamala Harris!)

“Biodefense” (2024) the movie trailer - screen shots and transcript

The official video is dated 1 March 2024 with fewer than 170 views at time of posting.

See full transcript - after video and screen shots - in the final section of the post.

“Biodefense: Some Threats Demand Bold Action”

After the President is incapacitated due to a bioterrorism attack during a National Security speech, the Vice President must step up to lead a unified response as the biological threat quickly spreads across the country.

Narrator:

The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense presents a Trailer Studios production: "Biodefense". From the makers of National Security comes a biological thriller that demands preventative measures.

The President:

Yes. Yes, yes. Look, my Administration takes biothreats very seriously. Now, in the last five decades, there have been more than 42 million deaths due to outbreaks. Not to mention the devastating economic impacts of threats to our food. Now we will continue our surveillance and detection protocols and biological warfare intel will remain a top priority.

Reporter:

The mysterious illness that continues to spread across the United States has now reached the top as the President has slipped into a coma. The Vice President is now in command.

Advisor to VP:

It's spreading throughout the northeast, and we can expect infections across the entire country in less than a week.

The Vice President:

Mobilize all available medical countermeasures.

Advisor to VP:

Roger that.

The Vice President:

Do we know who's responsible for coordinating these attacks?

Advisor to VP:

Not yet. But the virus doesn't care who released it. It's moving without discretion and it's moving fast.

The Vice President:

We need to move faster.

Narrator:

Critics are calling "Biodefense"… “A film no one saw coming.” “It's full of measures that demand attention.” “It's the most preventative film of the year.”

Narrator:

This fall proactively prepare for a biological threat that might not seem very likely, but needs to be taken seriously.

Narrator:

"Biodefense": measures to defend against biological threats. Biological threats can be naturally occurring infectious diseases, accidental releases or biological attacks that impact humans, animals, plants, and/or environments.

“Biodefense” : Full transcript

A future post will cover the “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense” and its work in more detail.

Please see our first post from 6 January 2024 on “The Great Preset and the Biodefense Boondoggle”: