This is a multi-contributor (x4) post in lieu of a group submission to the Commonwealth Government Covid-19 Response Inquiry which seeks “to improve Australia’s preparedness for future pandemics”!

We ask: What was the Origin of the Covid-19 Response?

[Information contained and cited in this article is publicly available and easily accessible. For rapid reading, primary links for this post are listed at Appendix (d)]

Medical Countermeasures and the Axis of Anglos

The Medical Counter-Measures (MCM) Consortium under the Chemical Biological and Radiological (CBR) Defence Cooperative Program: “The four member nations collaborate to identify, develop, field and sustain capabilities to prevent and respond to CBR events and protect our warfighters and citizens in contemporary and future operating and security environments.”

The well-known pandemic planning event - ‘Event 201’ - was held in October 2019. The simulation was hosted by the World Economic Forum, the Gates Foundation and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. An introductory segment dealt with Medical Countermeasures (MCM) - chiefly vaccines.

The global Covid-19 Response began just months later.

Since early 2023 a number of Australian citizens have raised questions about the MCM Consortium under the CBR Defence Cooperative Program - “a four-nation partnership involving the Defence and Health Departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States” - and its relevance to the federal government’s purchase and “provisional approval” of Covid injectables for mass-rollout under Operation Covid Shield, and the coercive use of workforce mandates and public-space passports to enforce the ‘National Covid Vaccine Campaign Plan’ via state governments and the private sector.

International MCM Consortium under the CBR Defence MoU

Source: https://dmtc.com.au/ - ‘Defence Materials Technology Centre’

The Australian Department of Defence website states: “The Consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with all-hazard preparedness and response for the participant countries. The emphasis of the Consortium is on chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics. Success in delivering these measures has broader implications affecting biosurveillance, force health protection and global health security.”

International MCM stakeholders (2018): U.S. Government Defense and Health agencies including BARDA , JPEO-CBD , JPM-MCS , DARPA , DTRA , ASP R, FDA , NIAID , NIH, CDC. And the WHO

Source: https://dmtc.com.au/ - ‘Defence Materials Technology Centre’

In August 2023 Senator Malcolm Roberts drew public attention to this American-led “military-pharmaceutical apparatus” and referred to the pre-Covid MCM Consortium as “an AUKUS for pandemics”.

The Senator asked: “Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium run Covid?”

The analogy - comparing vaccines and submarines - was apt given that Covid-19 medical products and Covid-19 mass-vaccination underpinned the (purported) emergency basis for "national security” imperatives and “whole-of-nation” responses.

The Biosec-Biotech Security-Industrial Complex

The decades-long history of the American biodefense enterprise culminating in its “Vaccine Manhattan Project” has been comprehensively covered by investigative journalists Whitney Webb (i) and Paula Jardine (ii). Further details of the pre-existing pseudo-regulatory-legal framework behind the “speed of science” R&D, manufacture and “authorization” of medical countermeasures for mass deployment on civilian populations during Covid have been exposed through the extensive work of independent research partners Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt (iii).

President Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ (OWS) - the “rapid response” public-private partnership for accelerated medical products jointly overseen by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - was based on well-established connections between government, industry and academia shifting gears with the declaration of a federal Public Health Emergency on 27 January 2020, and subsequent determinations by the Secretary of the Department of HHS pursuant to section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA).

Under these conditions various “stakeholders” were mobilized to take advantage of:

Having met the objectives of the Covid-19 MCM Response, the U.S. Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) has outlined on its website that - following the transition of oversight from the JPEO-CBRND to HHS in late 2023 - the DoD is now “leveraging insights” with a view to:

“enhancing biodefense efforts”

“maintaining flexible acquisition solutions”

“sustaining partnerships”

U.S. Department of Defense - "JPEO-CBRND's Whole of Government Support to Covid-19"

The Mass Formation of ‘Rapid Response Partnerships’ in Lockstep

In other words, a key element of the American Covid Response in general and OWS specifically was the activation of a “Whole of (U.S.) Government” machinery designed to fast-track defense-industry collaboration, academic engagement and regulatory rubber-stamping. Through this mechanism, expedited and commercialized military-prototype EUA countermeasures could bypass standards that typically apply to clinical trials (IRB and Informed Consent), drug approvals and adverse event reporting.

In June 2019 - pre-Covid - the official youtube channel of the U.S. JPEO-CBRND posted a 3 minute video summarizing a complex and well-planned ‘Medical Rapid Response’ at the nexus of government, research and industry in the event of a biological attack, specifically with reference to counter-WMD measures in the form of “accelerated medical products” - from diagnostics to vaccines.

JPEO-CBRN Defense - “Medical Rapid Response” (2019)

These “rapid response partnerships” and policies and personnel then fell into line with the initiation of the Covid Response.

Source: JPEO-CBRND youtube video - ‘Rapid Response Partnerships’ - screen shot at 1 min 08 sec



Note that America’s OWS - later renamed ‘HHS-DOD Covid-19 Countermeasures Acceleration Group’ (CAG) - also triggered international “Rapid Response Partnerships” in lockstep.

The most recent ‘Pandemic Preparedness Plan’ issued by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) reinforces the importance of integrated interactions between “foreign government entities” - such as regulatory agencies - as well as “international academic, private sector, and NGO entities” and “international organizations” including the WHO, Gates Foundation and CEPI.

NIAID - Pandemic Preparedness Plan (2021)

Post-Covid, this globalized and coordinated ‘Medical Rapid Response’ matrix is the tried-and-tested template for the end-goal of mass deployment of MCMs when “the next pandemic” is announced.

Questions for the Covid Response Inquiry in Anticipation of the Next Pandemic:

Did Australia’s pre-Covid membership in a U.S-led counter-WMD Defense Cooperative Program and its subsidiary MCM Consortium influence the domestic Covid Response including the formation of the National Cabinet and implementation of the National Coordination Mechanism in March 2020 on supposed National Security grounds?

Was an ostensible “bioterrorism threat” used as the pretext for the unprecedented and unjustified Covid Response including coercive mass vaccination and digital certification of Australian citizens?

What was the Origin of the Covid-19 Response?

Acknowledgements - references

(i) Whitney Webb

https://thealtworld.com/mnar_muhawesh/podcast-whitney-webb-on-the-rise-of-a-biotech-industrial-complex-under-covid-19

(ii) Paula Jardine

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/anatomy-of-the-sinister-covid-project/ https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-us-biowarfare-project-which-caused-the-covid-19-debacle-part-1/

(iii) Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/sasha-latypova-and-katherine-watt-on-the-fraudulent-fda-approval-of-c-19-shots/



