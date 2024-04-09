Don’t miss the relevant links for DARPA’s visionary NOW program - Nucleic acids On-demand Worldwide - and the DoD humanitarian mission to develop and deploy near-instantaneous mobile medical countermeasures (MCMs): Protection from emerging infectious diseases and other biothreats within days…delivered to your door!

NOW: Nucelic acids On-Demand Worldwide

Before a deep-dive into DARPA’s latest under-the-radar ‘high risk venture’, here’s a hot take on American Exceptionalism and Health Security…

The mRNA momentum

This year’s World Vaccine Congress - held annually in Washington D.C. for over two decades - came and went without fanfare, attracting almost no interest compared to the (equally troubling) ‘international health’ machinations of the WHO.

If you missed the event in D.C, don’t fret. There’s also a World Vaccine Congress (every fall) on the West Coast!

In the wake of the Covid Response, the U.S. dimension of the pandemic planning enterprise deserves much closer scrutiny. After all, while the WHO has been plotting its global ‘preparedness’, the World Vaccine Congress has been…

Bringing together government, big pharma, big biotech, SME biotech, academia and the wider service provider community and their partners to discuss the scientific, clinical and strategic advances and opportunities of the vaccine industry.

Not to mention organizations such as the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense which will soon mark its 10th anniversary:

We recommend and promote changes to U.S. policy and law that strengthen national biodefense while optimizing biodefense resources.

It’s almost like there’s a huge incentive to ‘prevent pandemics’, with a U.S-centric military-biopharmaceutical complex pushing the same agenda as the WHO.

As a useful reminder of who the real players are, see the website of Event 201 Covid-19 organizers, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security:

So the WHO, Open Philanthropy Project, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation are all there — alongside the (U.S. tax-payer funded)…

Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (HHS-ASPR)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Department of Defense

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Department of Homeland Security

Department of State

Federal Drug Administration

National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (Fort Detrick)

That’s ‘Global Health Security’ at a glance!

“The U.S. sphere of influence”

Joining the dots between a multitude of biodefense ‘stakeholders’ is bewildering because the agenda is multi-faceted and goes back years before the Covid-19 Response.

has an interesting

that retrospectively examines the timeline of the U.S. legislative agenda to instrumentalize the powers of the WHO, spanning three decades:

These acts of Congress, signed into law by Presidents, have put the International Health Regulations into US domestic law…

And it’s well worth revisiting the work of Whitney Webb four years ago on the big picture and ‘biodefense’.

(See references for Webb and Watt in the first DemocracyManifest post - on the Biodefense Boondoggle - here.)

In mid-May 2020 - the day after Operation Warp Speed was announced - Webb was interviewed by a fellow journalist in a wide-ranging discussion about her research and writing on the history of the U.S. “pandemic response racket”, and what the podcast host summarized as…

“…essentially a conspiracy within the [US] government to fearmonger not only the public but also policy makers into creating these unnecessary positions that ultimately didn't amount to stopping or helping anything with this Covid-19 pandemic.” - 16 May 2020

Indeed!

In the introduction to this episode, Webb referred to vaccine contractors and HHS-BARDA dealings that gave rise to “different monetary interests” aligned with “opposing factions of the biodefense big pharma mafia”, and noted a distinct “U.S. sphere of influence…as opposed to the UN sphere of influence [and Gates].”

Whitney Webb also outlined the various “prescient simulations” - among them, Dark Winter, hosted by the John Hopkins Center for Health Security in June 2001. She used this as the starting point for identifying a cast of characters and various powerful entities that “profit off of pandemic situations and the fear of bioterror” in the private sector by leveraging their influence on government via “…guiding the [U.S.] legislation and policy related to biodefense and pandemic preparedness".

In drawing attention to the complicated American orbit of the biodefense agenda, Webb’s analysis looked at key individuals and events on both sides of the public-private set-up, most notably the Trump-appointed ASPR, Robert Kadlec, who - as part of his extensive and “shady” biography in the biodefense space over three decades - founded the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense in 2014.

Among the many U.S. government agencies with a stake in ‘pandemics’ and/or ‘bioterrorism’, Webb mentioned the Pentagon’s DARPA - Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency - and its involvement with “disconcerting technologies” in the area of health and medicine.

DARPA: from mRNA proof-of-concept to “portable vaccine factory”

Returning for a moment to last week’s World Vaccine Congress in Washington D.C…

Unfortunately, the links for the speakers and sponsors at this event have already disappeared into the ether - including DARPA’s Program Manager for BTO (Biological Technologies Office), Shannon Greene, mentioned in this post.

Lots of interesting information about DARPA on a webpage that can no longer be found!

But first…

Remember DARPA’s pre-Covid P3 project: “60 Days to Stop a Pandemic”?

The “ADEPT: P3” program - aka the “Pandemic Prevention Platform” - formed the basis of the accelerated development and deployment of Covid medical countermeasures (MCMs) when the U.S. Department of Defense officially pulled the ‘national security’ trigger on 4 February 2020 (per information leaked to

) and biodefense contractors within the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (

) started their sprint to the EUA prototype finish line.

But the Pandemic Prevention Platform is not the only DARPA program of its kind according to Shannon Greene’s current DARPA portfolio.

DARPA’s “Nucleic acids On-demand Worldwide” program - NOW - builds on the foundations of P3 and takes it to the next level.

What’s the next level?… you might ask.

DARPA held a Proposers Day for NOW - a five year program - in October 2019.

This U.S. military R&D endeavor - for which defense contracts were awarded in late 2020 and early 2021 - is a program for mobile manufacturing that aims to develop and deploy nucleic acid products (RNA or DNA) on-site so that ‘medical countermeasures’ can be administered to local civilian populations within just days of the (alleged) detection of infectious ‘outbreaks’.

In October 2020, Moderna was awarded up to $56 million as part of…

… DARPA’s Nucleic acids On-demand Worldwide (NOW) initiative to develop a mobile, end-to-end automated manufacturing platform to provide in-field, just-in-time manufacturing of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) quality nucleic acid (including mRNA) vaccines and therapeutics intended to deliver near-instantaneous protections and treatments to both military personnel and local populations.

And in March 2021, DARPA awarded project funding worth up to $41 million to GE Research and a multi-disciplinary team including the University of Washington:

… NOW (Nucleic acids On-Demand Worldwide) aims to accomplish a rapidly scalable and deployable production process to dramatically increase the speed at which new vaccines, such as the recently approved COVID-19 vaccines, could be deployed to people in need. … Developing this type of platform would enable the deployment of vaccines and therapeutics in just days vs weeks.

As reported via DARPA’s military news at the time…

Contracts have been awarded to Moderna Inc. and GE Research to advance the goals of the [NOW] program. “Upon program completion, the NOW platform could have important commercial applications by providing increased MCM production and manufacturing during periods of high demand” - [Dr. Amy Jenkins, DARPA BTO Program Manager]

Wow… “Near Immediate Doses of Vaccine” for ‘the next pandemic’!

In other words: “We can stop the next pandemic before it even starts!”

Details of the five year DARPA project were outlined in the news release as follows:

The NOW program will be organized into three phases. In the 36-month Phase 1, performers will investigate new bio/chemical methods to synthesize nucleic acids (Technical Area 1), and explore downstream purification, analysis, and formulation of newly synthesized material (Technical Area 2). A 12-month Phase 2 will focus on system integration to finalize a contained, end-to-end mobile manufacturing platform. In coordination with the U.S. FDA, the 12-month Phase 3 will focus on a human clinical study that directly compares a NOW-derived product with traditionally-manufactured material. This will demonstrate full platform functionality while producing an MCM targeting a DoD relevant disease indication.

This is particularly interesting in view of the recent FDA Alteration of Informed Consent for Minimal Risk Clinical Investigations.

Was this highly controversial change in anticipation of a Phase 3 human clinical study - via a ‘live exercise’ - that’s scheduled for early 2025?

Or sooner?

And what exactly is “a DoD relevant disease”?

Is this ‘Disease X’?

In any event…

In the aftermath of the Great Covid Experiment, the U.S military’s ‘NOW’ program appears to be hiding in plain sight - and almost certainly has implications for ‘the next pandemic’.

To be continued…

Postscript:

U.S. readers in particular may be interested in listening to (or re-listening to) the opening 24 minutes of the May 2020 podcast discussion between host Robbie Martin and his guest Whitney Webb, quoted above.

There are also links to Webb’s in-depth series on Kadlec and his fellow “bioterror alarmists”.

Whitney Webb - “ Bio-Terror Careerist Robert Kadlec & The Darkest Winter ” - 16 May 2020

As mentioned in previous posts, Paula Jardine has also written extensively about The-Manhattan-Project-for-Vaccines (OWS) in general, and Kadlec - “the principal architect of 21st century US biosecurity policy” - in particular, in multiple articles.