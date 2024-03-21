“Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK…?”

In mid 2023 Australian Senator, Malcolm Roberts, asked this rhetorical question about the four-nation consortium for Medical Countermeasures (or “MCMs” - namely ‘vaccines’) under the American-led “CBR Defense Cooperative Program”.

Malcolm Roberts also demanded to know: “Did anyone in this country [Australia] accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan?”

This speech remains the single most important overview to date by any parliamentarian in the world regarding the Covid Response, with more questions than answers.

The address by Senator Roberts delivered on 9 August 2023 was linked to in our initial post - “The Great Preset and the Biodefense Boondoggle” - which covered details of the U.S-led four-nation defense-and-health partnership and its “MCM Consortium”.

Note: We are interested to know what American (former) Senator Joe Lieberman - Co-chair of the U.S. “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense”- thinks about the speech by Senator Malcolm Roberts!

The video and transcript of the Senator’s speech are below, followed by a recap/ review of relevant information for new readers including information on:

The Great Preset & the Biodefense Boondoggle - & U.S “Medical Rapid Response”

The Pentagon Presser of 5 March 2020 - and the Pentagon’s Pandemic X plan

The Security State Set-up - and ‘MCMs for National Security’

The Undeclared War - ie. ‘Health Security’ and the Road to Totalitarianism

October Surprise -‘Bioterrorism’? - and the U.S. “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense”

Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium run COVID?

Transcript and video - Senator Roberts - 9 August 2023

“Quote - ‘The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with… chemical and biological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics’ - end of quote”

As a servant to the many different people who make up our one Queensland community, tonight I speak to an aspect of COVID-19 I’ve not raised before. Information now in the public domain indicates the COVID response was not initiated through commercial interests but, rather, through an organisation called the Medical Countermeasures Consortium that Australia joined in 2012. According to Australia’s defence.gov.au website, the Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the defence and health departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. ‘The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with… chemical and biological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics. Medical countermeasures include drugs, vaccines and diagnostics.’ Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, in place since the Gillard Labor government—an AUKUS for pandemics?

“The medical countermeasures unit within the United States Department of Defense has been in the vaccine business for many years and has been injuring people for many years—and getting away with it.”

The consortium maintains a compensation scheme for people injured as a result of taking a countermeasure. Compensation claims were accepted for the 2009 H1N1 vaccine, the anthrax vaccine and flu vaccines. The medical countermeasures unit within the United States Department of Defense has been in the vaccine business for many years and has been injuring people for many years—and getting away with it. So it should come as no surprise that the American Department of Defense signed the first contract between the United States government and Pfizer for the purchase of $11 billion worth of vaccines. President Trump gave the order to the Department of Defense to commence vaccine development and even gave it a cool name: Operation Warp Speed.

“There are doors to be kicked down, and this time it will not be the doors of everyday Australians, guilty of no crime…”

President Trump reacted, as we in this place reacted, with the best of intentions and the worst of data. Intelligence was used that our security apparatus knew or should have known was wrong. Videos from China of people dropping dead have proven to be fakes produced with the assistance of Chinese intelligence, and they may not have acted alone. These videos should not have made it to the decision-making process in the West. How that happened—how so much fraudulent information was offered to elected members—is a matter for a royal commission. The United States has already started multiple congressional hearings and court cases that will eventually yield the truth. Australia must play its part in this process—our part, for we are truly all in this together to the very end. There are doors to be kicked down, and this time it will not be the doors of everyday Australians, guilty of no crime, who merely spoke the truth on social media.

“The United States response to COVID brought the Medical Countermeasures Consortium into the process at a very, very early stage.”

The United States response to COVID brought the Medical Countermeasures Consortium into the process at a very, very early stage. Australia’s military were involved early, providing assistance including crowd control, border quarantine, contact tracing and medical personnel—things one would expect the military to help with. Former Prime Minister and profligate officeholder Scott Morrison shuttered the COAG system because it was open and transparent—COAG being the Council of Australian Governments. COAG was not just a single meeting; COAG was a secretariat with committees, including a health committee, liaising across local councils, state and federal government. Although not a constitutional instrument, this COAG structure was very well positioned to administer our COVID response. Why was it abolished and replaced with a military pharmaceutical apparatus? I hope the royal commission asks that question. In place of COAG, Mr Morrison created a secretive so-called National Cabinet, consisting of only the state premiers and territory chief ministers. What was the secret so important that a well-functioning apparatus like COAG had to be demolished and the truth gagged for 30 years? Mr Morrison then appointed a serving military officer, Lieutenant General Frewen, to run Australia’s vaccine rollout, rebranded as—wait for it—Operation COVID Shield. The United Kingdom responded to COVID in March 2020 with a massive military operation called Operation Rescript. This moved 23,000 military personnel into a new unit called the COVID support operation, under British powers known as military aid to civilian authorities, MACA. Command of this large military force remained with the military. And Canada—what of Canada? Canada called in the Canadian Armed Forces with ‘unprecedented measures’—their words, not mine—under Operations LASER and VECTOR.

“It’s clear the Medical Countermeasures Consortium agreement… was designed to make pandemic response a military operation, not a civilian health operation.[…] Australia saw military in their hardware on the streets… locking people in their homes. All of this created a climate of fear and intimidation that facilitated acceptance of the COVID injection.”

It’s clear the Medical Countermeasures Consortium agreement, which the Gillard Labor government signed in 2012, was designed to make pandemic response a military operation, not a civilian health operation. This should have been clear in July 2021, when General Frewen took to the microphone in full military uniform. Australia saw military checkpoints at borders, military guarding medical facilities, military in their hardware on the streets of Sydney and Melbourne locking people in their homes. All of this created a climate of fear and intimidation that facilitated acceptance of the COVID injection. Was this the plan? Has the pharmaceutical industry now donned fatigues? Did our civilian health authorities stand up for established medical principles, based on the Hippocratic oath to prescribe only beneficial treatment? No, they did not. We know our Therapeutic Goods Administration, the TGA, did not review the Pfizer stage II and III clinical trial data and instead relied on the American FDA’s paperwork. We know the FDA didn’t review the data and instead took Pfizer’s word for how the trials went. Surely the TGA knew this. If it did, the TGA’s complicit. If it didn’t know, the TGA is hopelessly or wilfully negligent. It’s misfeasance.

“… Pfizer gave the US government the vaccine the government asked for and so claimed Pfizer is not liable for the adverse events.”

Pfizer committed systemic fraud during their clinical trials, with whistleblowers revealing only healthy adult participants were recruited for a stage II/III clinical trial of a vaccine that was intended for the sick and elderly; trial duration was grossly insufficient to capture medium-term and long-term side effects like myocarditis; to drown out the number of adverse events being recorded among real participants, fake participants were created who recorded zero side effects; patients who suffered serious side effects were removed from the study and never existed in the paperwork; and the COVID injection was not tested on pregnant women, and women who fell pregnant were removed from the study before childbirth. The COVID injection was then recommended for pregnant women. How could any human do this? This is inhuman, and it’s monsters that did it. Why did Pfizer think they could get away with the most crooked clinical trial in history? Could an answer to this question be found in testimony of a Pfizer executive to US Congress? They made a comment that Pfizer gave the US government the vaccine the government asked for and so claimed Pfizer is not liable for the adverse events.

“… vaccines can be deployed, at a price, of course, because after all this is the corporate United States, wracked with parasitic globalist predators.”

The military appears to have been involved in the cover-up of COVID’s origins*. It’s now clear that COVID was developed during gain-of-function research in China’s Wuhan Institute for Virology, connected with the Chinese military. Who funded this research in China? The United States National Institutes of Health, under Anthony Fauci. Canada and Australia were involved in this research. In 2020, the CSIRO put out a press release not only admitting their gain-of-function research but defending it. I’ve spoken on that previously. After a series of lab escapes involving pathogens at the headquarters of America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—the CDC—in Georgia, President Obama in 2014 suspended gain-of-function research. Anthony Fauci ignored the president’s order and moved the research offshore to Wuhan, China. Gain-of-function research is countermeasure research. It’s the same process of finding and manipulating pathogens to produce a new virus—a Frankenstein virus. Once the virus is deadly enough, a vaccine is prepared, and then the whole thing is put on shelf in case an enemy or nature deploys that virus. Once the virus appears in the population, vaccines can be deployed, at a price, of course, because after all this is the corporate United States, wracked with parasitic globalist predators.

“Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan? […] What we saw was forced injection of people… Fear, intimidation, blackmail and threats —inhuman force.”

In the early stages of COVID development and escape, did our medical countermeasure apparatus act independently of government? This is a question for a royal commission. Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan? That’s another question for a royal commission. Let me be clear: Australia has a long and enviable history of using our military to assist in civilian disasters to the benefit of all. If the need arises again, we should not hesitate to allow our military to help out again. The military should not be used against law-abiding civilians or against healthy civilians for the purposes of forced injections to transfer wealth to big pharma. What we saw was forced injection of people after succumbing to the threat of deprivation of their family’s livelihood and their ability to feed children. Fear, intimidation, blackmail and threats of loss of income and home are elements of force—inhuman force.

“[Covid] was about control of people and wealth transfer using deceit— deceit that’s inhuman, monstrously inhuman. […] Was this a military pharmaceutical operation or a civilian health operation?”

I have repeatedly said that COVID-19 was severely mismanaged, because it was never about health. It was about control of people and wealth transfer using deceit—deceit that’s inhuman, monstrously inhuman. We must know whether our TGA, in waving through a vaccine countermeasure that would not have been approved under normal circumstances, bowed to higher powers. Was this a military pharmaceutical operation or a civilian health operation? These are matters ordinarily dealt with in a royal commission. The Albanese Labor government broke its pre-election promise to have a royal commission. If it continues to break its promise, it will be complicit in hiding truth from the people, truth that is slowly yet relentlessly and inevitably coming out. Call the bloody royal commission now.

*Addendum: please see below - (8)

… After a deep dive on this aspect of the counter-narrative, we respectfully differ with the Senator on the relevance of “the origins of Covid-19”…

Australians - among the “citizens of the world” referred to by the Pentagon on 5 March 2020 - want answers to these important matters regarding the Covid Response raised by Senator Malcolm Roberts, particularly with reference to the “emergency” rollout of liability-immune mandatory medical countermeasures (MCMs) - the so-called ‘vaccines’.

Note the pre-Covid list of “International MCM Stakeholders” represented on the Australian DMTC Defence website - ie. US Defense and Health agencies, together with the WHO:

International MCM stakeholders (2018): USG Defense and Health agencies, and the WHO

And note the pre-Covid plan for a U.S. military-led (and ‘health-led’) “medical rapid response” with fast-tracked MCMs (ie. tests and ‘vaccines’)…

“Rapid Response Partnerships” for accelerated MCMs overseen by US DoD and HHS (2019)

Source: JPEO-CBRN Defense youtube - “ Medical Rapid Response ” - screen shots - June 2019

Background material:

This substack will continue to explore the Origins of the Covid-19 Response based on publicly-available information, with an emphasis on the role of the United States military-security complex and its “military-pharmaceutical apparatus” as highlighted by Senator Roberts.

As DemocracyManifest has many new followers, below is quick summary of relevant background information with links to previous posts…

(1) America’s pre-Covid plan for a whole-of-government ‘Medical Rapid Response’ - overseen by the U.S Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - was highlighted in a short infomercial released by the U.S “JPEO-CBRN Defense” agency in June 2019. This strategized response - comprising so-called ‘Rapid Response Partnerships’ between government, industry, academia, NGOs and international entities - emphasized the accelerated development and deployment of medical countermeasures (aka “MCMs” - from diagnostic tests to ‘vaccines’) - via existing public-private alliances in the event of an ‘outbreak’, including the key role of “advances in regulatory science”. The must-see three minute video plus transcript from June 2019 can be viewed here:

(2) At a Pentagon press briefing on 5 March 2020, U.S. “military medical leaders” asserted that America planned to “protect the citizens of the world" from Covid-19 by deploying medical countermeasures — already in development at that time — for what the assembled Army experts confirmed was “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine.”

The 5 March 2020 Pentagon press briefing was covered here:

(3) Years before Covid, “DARPA” - the principal research agency of the U.S. Department of Defense - pioneered the “Pandemic Prevention Platform” (or “P3 program”) to “Sop a Pandemic in 60 Days” with accelerated medical countermeasures. This plan was covered here:

(4) The pre-Covid “Medical Countermeasures Consortium” under the U.S-led CBR Defense Cooperative Program - involving a cooperative program between the defense and health departments of America, Britain, Canada and Australia - was discussed here:

Note - The Australian Department of Defence website states:

“The Consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with all-hazard preparedness and response for the participant countries. The emphasis of the Consortium is on chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics. Success in delivering these measures has broader implications affecting biosurveillance, force health protection and global health security.”

(5) The concept of “Medical Countermeasures for National Security” and the pseudo-regulatory-legal framework underpinning this security policy was outlined here:

(6) The U.S. “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense” - a politically powerful private lobby group of former high-ranking government officials funded by vaccine industry vested interests - and its bizarre 2024 “movie trailer” was covered here:

(7) The concept and theory of ‘securitization’ in policy - ie. the creation of ‘threats’ and ‘emergencies’ to justify undemocratic and militarized responses - was summarized as the politics of “Fake Crisis/ Real Tyranny”… examined here:

(8) In his speech on 9 August 2023 Senator Roberts said, “The [U.S.] military appears to have been involved in the cover-up of COVID’s origins.” After a deep dive on this aspect of the counter-narrative (see below), we respectfully differ with the Senator on the relevance of “the origins of Covid-19”, which was always intended as a deliberate diversion from the so-called ‘pandemic response’: The ‘mitigation measures’ - according to experts - would be the same regardless of the “proximal origin” of any purported ‘outbreak’. The issue of the elaborate “Covid origins” ruse was discussed here:

Future posts will look at the work of the U.S. “Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense”, and also the role of Public Private Partnerships as they relate to ‘Medical Countermeasures for National Security’.

