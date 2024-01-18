[Please watch the two key video links in this post — "Pandemic", the 2015 movie, and "Bioterrorism and Health Intelligence", the university course for which the movie was ‘custom-made’]

Scooby-Duped: the Plot Thickens

Nick Hudson has often noted that Covid was a political event which merely exploited the pretext of a medical emergency. As chairman of PANDA, he recently referred to “the intense corruption of the [vaccine] enterprise, and the scientifically juvenile nature of vaccinology”.

Biologist and former-DRASTIC sleuth JJ Couey — who has publicly confessed to being conned — refers to the 'Origins of Covid' charade as an elaborate and calculated distraction: A Scooby-Doo pseudo-scientific counter-narrative designed to bamboozle those who’ve unwittingly participated in a cartoonish bat-or-lab whodunnit. The goal? Feed the hype for more ‘Pandemic Preparedness’, and simultaneously divert public attention from the reality of the unprecedented and unjustified Covid Response while providing justification for it.

(Couey has also identified the Five Eyes nations as central to the Covid Response. See the "The Great Preset & the Biodefense Boondoggle" post for more on this topic including the pre-Covid U.S-led biodefense plan for “Rapid Response Partnerships” involving government, industry and academia — and read on for more about the role of universities!)

In support of the 'Scooby-Doo' hypothesis is a pre-Covid fiction film brought to you not by Hollywood, but the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia. The 14 minute D-grade drama is a must-see, because it’s essentially a Covid prequel developed by high profile academics as the basis of post-graduate coursework in "bioterrorism".

Before examining the “Pandemic” mini-drama that is promoted through UNSW's Medicine Program, it is worth watching the two minute "Contagion"-style overview of the course in “Bioterrorism and Health Intelligence” offered as part of several master's degrees by the "PLuS Alliance" — a group which “describes the educational cluster model formed by three academic research universities in different parts of the world, aiming to undertake cross-border research collaborations to tackle globally-important issues related to social justice, health, innovation and sustainability". In addition to UNSW, the trio of elite tertiary institutions includes King's College London and Arizona State University. (PLuS refers to Phoenix, London and Sydney.)

The pre-Covid 2 minute trailer for the PLuS Alliance course in "Bioterrorism and Health Intelligence" can be viewed here:

As well as the focus on "insider threat" bioterrorism, the emphasis on "new approaches" to the response to infectious disease outbreaks — namely, "regulatory and legal frameworks" along with "international health regulations, governance and cross-sectoral collaboration and communication" — is noteworthy.

This UNSW Medicine course showcases “expert international speakers from the FBI, NSW Police, Australian Army, Defence Science Technology Group, and the University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department”, and is not restricted to post-graduate university students: A qualification in “Bioterrorism and Health Intelligence” is open to non-enrolled participants who are "working in a relevant discipline involved in response to infectious disease emergencies such as defence, law enforcement, emergency services, public health, policy etc".

LARP-ing a “Pandemic”: a Manufactured Crisis?

The storyline for the 2015 movie "Pandemic" is by well-known professor and public health physician, Raina MacIntyre — the Australian media's go-to Covid expert on everything from lockdowns to mass vaccination (and the ‘modelling’ to justify these measures) and author of the book "Dark Winter" (2022). Pre-Covid, as a "PLuS Alliance" expert, Professor MacIntyre delivered a lecture at the launch of 'Global Security PLuS' in 2017, in which she outlined the need for "innovative solutions to pressing problems in biosecurity" along with "a multi-disciplinary perspective... outside the health sector" due to "existential threats to humanity".

As for "Pandemic" — see video link below — this is serious scholarship!

The significant plot developments in this exciting thriller — namely, a "full quarantine" and a rapidly rolled-out vaccine-for-all — get only a passing mention in the dialogue, while the on-screen action and cloak-and-dagger suspense is about whether the “outbreak” has been deliberately caused by a "psychopath" vaccine researcher named Antonia. (What does Tony Fauci think of this choice of name for a virology villain?!) The plot-twist is that Dr. Antonia Hardy — the arsonist-fire-fighter equivalent of a lab-leaking-vaccinologist — ultimately gets away with being an accessory to homicides in her “secret lab” in addition to influenza-inflicted mass murder because "… the government is too invested in their [vaccine] work... they had to lie". But reading between the lines, the real moral of the story is that — regardless of the saga surrounding (i) the nefarious "origin" and (ii) the conspiracy to cover-up it up and (iii) the complicity of authorities in letting-off a confessed criminal — the magic emergency vaccines save the day!!

Interestingly, one of the main characters in "Pandemic" (an attractive young public health official named Mara who narrowly survives the bioterror-flu) makes the point that pandemics are "big business" — hence the incentive for vaccine stakeholders to deliberately create 'outbreaks'.

Note that billionaire Bill Gates, who visited Australia in January 2023 to discuss "the next pandemic" and other impending "global emergencies" with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has repeatedly predicted that "bioterrorism" poses an imminent threat to the human race.

"Pandemic", the movie, can be added to the long list of dramas and rehearsed simulations that are a common feature of Pandemic Planning. And it raises important questions such as: Was this film or other material produced by "PLuS Alliance" experts used to persuade then-POTUS Donald Trump and former PMs Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson to impose nation-wide "full quarantines" in March 2020 until blanket "medical countermeasures" were developed and deployed on entire populations? And can we conclude from this movie that the Covid Response was pre-planned and executed with “big business” interests in mind, and that we can’t trust governments as they are “too invested” in vaccine R&D? And if “insider threat” bioterrorism — by vaccine experts and other stakeholders — is a real thing, then isn’t shutting down the entire Vaccine Enterprise the best way to eliminate the risk of another “Pandemic”?

Postscript : American readers may be interested in details of the Master's degree in "Emergency Management and Homeland Security" from ASU.