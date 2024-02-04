As background, please see our "Biodefense Boondoggle" Part I post from 6 January 2024 for details of the U.S defense-led “whole of government” counter-CBRN rapid response for medical countermeasures (MCMs), including the pre-Covid “P3 Program” to "Stop a Pandemic in 60 Days" run by DARPA — the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and one of Australia’s “international MCM stakeholders” — and proposals to establish a DARPA within the Australian Department of Defence.

The Great Preset and 'Pandemic X'

DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) : 60 Days to Stop a Pandemic

Source : (DARPA News - 2017) https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2017-02-06a

For two years since the planned Covid Response — bookended by lockdowns and vaccine mandates — mega-billionaire and major vaccine stakeholder Bill Gates has repeatedly predicted that ‘the next pandemic’ is coming and that the ‘outbreak’ will be the result of bioterrorism using "a different pathogen"!!

[See "Plotting the Pandemic" for further details on AU-UK-US university studies in 'bioterrorism', including a custom-made post-grad movie about the ‘insider threat’]:

In the wake of the annual WEF meeting at Davos in mid-January — and hype surrounding the ever-looming Disease X ‘placeholder’ — investigative journalist Paula Jardine has written a forensically-detailed three part series on the U.S. Department of Defense P3 Program. As Jardine notes, "Biodefense countermeasures are built on the questionable and exaggerated premise that biological weapons and bioterrorism are real threats." Her hypothesis is that — following the Covid Response test run — the next ‘pandemic’ will be sooner rather than later and likely due to:

... a bird flu [-] and the plan, under the pretext of an emergency, is to push all existing flu vaccines out of the market and replace them with mRNA versions. If the WHO's Pandemic Treaty doesn't fall apart, expect it to declare another public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) during which a new vaccine will be mandated for use.

(Jardine also reviews the ‘big picture’ — and the parts played by an infamous cast of Covid characters including “the ubiquitous” Sir Jeremy Farrar (WHO-Wellcome-CEPI-SAGE); Dr Richard [Lockdown] Hatchett (CEPI-BARDA-NIAID-HSC); and Dr Robert [Strangelove] Kadlec (ASPR-Biodefense). The series is a must-read!)

DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3)

For over a year, well-known American physician Peter McCullough MD has been a prominent voice in raising the alarm on DARPA — "a research arm of the U.S. military" — and the longstanding biodefense project to end pandemics in 60 days by mass vaccination of civilians using nucleic acid technologies. DARPA’s claim is to have “pioneered the use of the body as a bioreactor” in a program originally known as ADEPT : PROTECT dating back to 2012:

As McCullough has explained (per the audio link below) “the U.S. Government aspirations" that predated the Covid Response and Operation Warp Speed had ensured that — with the declaration of a national emergency on the basis of a purported biological threat —

... military operations [would] step in and start to provide countermeasures... and that's exactly what we saw: the Covid vaccines are produced by military biodefense contractors.

McCullough asserts that these liability-immune EUA pharmaceuticals are not commercial products but government materiel:

The [U.S.] Department of Justice considers the Covid vaccines government military property.

It is well worth listening to a four minute excerpt from McCullough's testimony in the Pennsylvania Senate in June 2023 and a three minute clip from an interview in October 2023:

The National Security Swamp and the Road to "ADEPT: PROTECT"



Returning to the longstanding bipartisan and bureaucratic "U.S. Government aspirations" to acquire the capability to deploy military MCMs on the American population at large in order to target supposed WMD threats, the Project Bioshield Act (2004) was the U.S. legislative ‘ground zero’ for

… a program to acquire medical countermeasures to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents for civilian use.

The following year, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (2005) was enacted to provide a liability shield to protect manufacturers of medical countermeasures from financial risk in the event of a declared public emergency.

Subsequently, the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (2006) — “the first ever national disaster plan” — led to the establishment of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the Department of HHS for

… the advanced development of medical countermeasures to protect Americans and respond to 21st century health security threats.

Project Bioshield : “New vaccines, drugs and medical products to improve national health security”

Source: youtube (2016) - HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

On 31 January 2007, George W Bush issued a Homeland Security Presidential Directive - HSPD-18 - for Medical Countermeasures Against Weapons of Mass Destruction:

[Note that "Presidential Directives are a specific form of Executive Order that state the Executive Branch's national security policy, and carry the force and effect of law, stating requirements for the Executive Branch".]

President Bush’s HSPD-18 included the following "policy actions":

We will employ an integrated approach to WMD medical countermeasure development that draws upon the expertise of the public health, life science, defense,

homeland security, intelligence, first responder, and law enforcement communities, as well as the private sector, to promote a seamless integration throughout the product development life cycle.

HSPD-18 made specific reference to not only the Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Defense, but also the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence.

On 30 December 2009, the Obama White House issued Executive Order 13527 for Medical Countermeasures Following a Biological Attack.

(And a decade later — on 19 September 2019 — President Trump issued Executive Order 13887 on Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health.)

In other words, the military/industrial-backed “whole of government” project for the development of counter-WMD MCMs for deployment on American civilians — and the establishment and expansion of a “warm industrial base” for vaccines that would harness advances in biotechnology — was set in play many years before the Covid-19 Response.

DARPA : from ADEPT concept to Warp Speed experiment

When OWS was underway in mid-2020, the National Security section of the “Washington Post” featured an article on DARPA and the history of its ADEPT : P3 Program consistent with the high-risk nature of the military agency’s research projects.

In that program [Pandemic Prevention Platform - P3] … DARPA has quietly been seeding the ground for the United States to produce a rapid cure for a pathogen like covid-19 for years.

The column highlighted the ground-breaking idea at the inception of DARPA’s P3:

Chief among Wattendorf’s targets for the program: delivering vaccines and antibodies by implanting their genetic code.

(Dan Wattendorf — the “brainy Air Force doctor” and former director of Air Force Medical Genetics Center and program manager at DARPA behind the P3 Program — has been the director of Innovative Technology Solutions with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 2016.)

The July 2020 WaPo piece continued:

“Skeptics [in 2010] cited the lack of evidence that it would work [to stop a pandemic in 60 days] and Dan [Wattendorf] cited the lack of evidence that it wouldn’t,” Dugan recalled. “That’s very typical of a DARPA program.”

With the rollout of OWS “vaccines” in December 2020, Regina Dugan — the former Director of DARPA — praised the government agency behind COVID-19 injectables in a revealing TV interview. In her new position as CEO of Wellcome Leap, Dugan made an astonishing admission about the highly experimental nature of the initiative (at the 3 minute mark), explaining that

“… we still have the hard work to do to determine efficacy, and to understand distribution, and all of those things — but the first step is to have a vaccine candidate that creates an immune response and offers protection.” — 18 December 2020

Dugan went on to discuss the newly-minted Moderna countermeasure, and considerations surrounding “the current pandemic”, public-private partnerships, “risk-tolerant investments” and the future of “global health”.

The universal “vaccine solution” has all the hallmarks of “Backward Reasoning” — working in reverse from the desired outcome of emergency countermeasures-for-all back to the “proximal origins” of a mysterious ‘outbreak’. The lab-leak theatre and ‘bioterrorism’ sub-plot were a key part of the narrative (and counter-narrative) used to panic the public and justify the National Security response, including the end-goal of the Pandemic Enterprise: to vaccinate the entire global population.

It is noteworthy that all other nations in the aforementioned quadrilateral biodefense MCM Consortium — Australia, Canada and the UK (in addition to the U.S.) — have Moderna factories that are expected to be fully operational and geared to meet ‘pandemic demands’ in 2024-2025.

So pencil-in “Pandemic X” — and push back!

A subsequent post will cover the subject of Medical Countermeasures and National Security in more detail.