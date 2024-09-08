From ‘Crisis’ to ‘Desperate Measures’

The previous post looked at the links between Operation Covid-19 and historical pandemic simulations, referred to as…

These amazingly prescient tabletop exercises have all been based on scary story-telling about manufactured ‘emergencies’. In other words: “Fake-Crisis Real-Tyranny”.

One such event, Dark Winter - held in June 2001 in Washington DC - was notable for the ‘measures’ used to ‘control an epidemic’ in the USA (by controlling the people).

In his 2021 presentation, journalist Paul Schreyer highlighted the recurring theme - ie. the restriction on civil liberties and the use of militarized force - throughout the work of ‘biodefense’ experts at the Johns Hopkins Center in the lead up to Dark Winter.

(30 seconds - with transcript):

Now, I would like to quote a few sentences from the documents for this conference in the year 2000. “The sight of an armed military presence in US cities has provoked protests about curtailment of civil liberties. The question is: How do we enforce it and to what degree? How much force do we use to keep people in their homes?” So these are the things that have been discussed and debated in these exercises by high-level officials twenty years ago. Paul Schreyer - 2021

(Note the names O’Toole and Inglesby in the fine print of the slide!)

Before looking at the key “lessons learned” by the 2001 Dark Winter planners and players, here are a few quick snap-shots of the evolving ‘crisis’ during the fictitious 13-Days-to-Slow-the-Spread… (designed to fail).

On Day 1, after the Secretary of HHS informs the President of a suspected case of smallpox, more people present to hospitals in the local area with similar symptoms. From here, “The Crisis Unfolds”…

And - after a National Security Council meeting is held - the top priority on Day 1 is…

That’s right: the POTUS orders (additional) new warp-speed vaccines!

By Day 6 the ‘epidemic’ has spread domestically - and internationally - and vaccine stocks in the U.S. are extremely low.

As a result: “Medical care system overwhelmed” (with dancing TikTok nurses??)…

Next: “Schools close nationwide; public gatherings limited in affected states”

As the ‘outbreak’ evolves, it’s all about cases, cases, and more cases…

On Day 13, with no remaining vaccines…

“Forcible restrictions on citizens now unavoidable”

Finally: “National Security Council discusses need for martial law”, with riots breaking out.

(No reference to certain riots being approved by public health experts!)

There are no video clips in the Dark Winter archive, but this one (courtesy of Hollywood) is close enough…

After Operation Coivd-19, it all looks very familiar… just as the experts predicted!

Lessons Learned: “Clarify legal authorities”

And what were the messages conveyed by the Dark Winter participants to lawmakers in Washington?

Here’s a sample of Congressional testimonies, a month after the June 2001 simulation.

First, before the House Subcommittee on Governmental Operations…

The Honorable Sam Nunn (who played the role of POTUS):

We must act on the understanding that public health is an important pillar in our national security framework. We need to reexamine and modernize the legal framework for epidemic control measures and civil liberties… 23 July 2001

Crikey… “modernize” laws (to enable lockdowns and forced injections)!

Mr Jerome M. Hauer (who played the role of Director of FEMA):

Summary: Addressing the issue of legal authorities for enforcing isolation and quarantine as well as the use of military assets to assist in this process.

Defining the legal authorities for limiting movement of the people from one city or state to another as well as limiting ingress and egress by air.

Addressing communications with the media and the public. 23 July 2001

Hmm… “the use of military assets” against the citizenry!

Dr Peggy Hamburg (who played the role of Secretary of HHS):

Clarify legal authorities: Other outstanding legal questions concern the ability to isolate, quarantine, or detain groups or individuals; the ability to mandate treatment or mandate work; restrictions on travel and trade; the authority to seize community or private property such as hospitals, utilities, medicines, or vehicles; or the ability to compel production of certain goods. Also, questions concerning emergency use of pharmaceuticals or diagnostics that are not yet approved or labeled for certain uses needs to be answered. 23 July 2001

Wow! This reads like the Covid playbook.

(There’s obviously plenty to say about the real-life characters who starred in Dark Winter and their… conflicts of interest!)

In her testimony before the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs the same day, Dr Tara O’Toole - then Deputy Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Civilian Biodefense - emphasized “the role of the Federal Emergency Response Agency (FEMA) in preparing the nation to respond effectively to possible acts of bioterrorism”.

The following year, O’Toole (along with Johns Hopkins colleague, Tom Inglesby) published an ‘academic paper’ on Dark Winter, asking…

How can disease containment best be balanced against economic disruption and the protection of civil liberties? To what extent can and should the government infringe upon civil liberties? Under what conditions can those powers be exercised?

The authors also revealed…

Dark Winter participants worried that it would not be possible to forcibly impose vaccination or travel restrictions on large groups of the population without their general cooperation. “Shining Light on Dark Winter” (2002)

So there you have it!

The priority was always enforcement of quarantines and vaccines, together with ‘information management’ via the media.

As for the title ‘Dark Winter’- used by President Biden 20 years after the simulation - the term was invoked during the 2001 tabletop exercise by none other than Dr Robert Kadlec when (playing himself) he announced on TV…

‘Dark Winter’ - June 2001

We’ll return to Kadlec - a major ‘biodefense’ business operator and “the principal architect of 21st century biodefense policy” (as per Paula Jardine) - again sometime.

In retrospect, it certainly looks like lockdowns and mandatory EUA ‘vaccines’ - and martial law! - were ‘emergency measures’ in search of a ‘crisis’ … all game-planned decades before Operation Covid-19.

These individuals fantasize about arbitrarily and indefinitely detaining citizens… and injecting people with their experimental drugs by force.

And the shenanigans - about ‘Global Catastrophic Biological Risks’ etc - continue…

Tara O’Toole and Tom Inglesby meet with philanthropaths

Time to call to their bluff - and push back!