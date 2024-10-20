This post includes a retrospective review of a key U.S. Senate Committee hearing held on 5 March 2020 - a week before the WHO declaration of the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’.

The focus of the hearing was the pre-planned policy response - specifically the use of population-wide quarantines and vaccines - for what the U.S. Department of Defense actually referred to (on the same day - 5 March 2020) as…

Note: A bona fide American patriot contributed to the production of this post. Don’t miss the video and transcript highlights! And feel free to use any images etc.

NB. Post-publication date correction: The Council on Foreign Relations event at which Kadlec and Fauci discussed China’s lockdowns was in mid-February 2020 (not 2018).

Background: The Bipartisan Betrayal and the Five Eyes

RECAP: The English-speaking countries were very much in lockstep in early 2020 when the COVID-19 ‘response’ was launched.

This is not surprising, given that - after years of coordinated international public-private planning - the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand held their own “highly sensitive” pandemic simulation in early December 2019.

This final rehearsal was conducted jointly by the U.S. Department of Defense and a group of Anglosphere academic institutions, with over 200 invited ‘stakeholders’ representing the Five Eyes governments (at both state and federal level), NGOs and the private sector.

The hypothetical ‘pandemic’ scenario for the December 2019 tabletop exercise was set in the year 2020 and specifically adapted for the US context — including the 2020 US presidential election. The ‘impact’ of Brexit in the UK was also written into the script.

Fast forward - post-COVID - to Senator Malcolm Roberts, of One Nation, who continues to rail against the COVID record of both major parties in Australia:

“…a tragic and criminal exercise in stakeholder government”.

A few months later, Senator Roberts delivered a devastating account of Australia’s role in the U.S-led consortium for ‘medical countermeasures’, which he termed…

In addition to the coercive mass-vaccination campaign, the Senator lambasted the wider COVID agenda…

(< 10 sec)

Because it was never about health. It was about control of people and wealth transfer using deceit - deceit that’s inhuman. Monstrously inhuman. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 9 August 2023

In other words, despotism disguised as ‘national security’ and ‘national defense’ to deal with a fabricated ‘health emergency’: A ‘security’ and ‘defense’ alibi for a uniparty war-time response to a declared ‘pandemic’.

In 2024, Senator Roberts continues to reserve the worst of his ire for former Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who pre-announced the ‘pandemic’ that was used as a pretext for years of top-down tyranny in Australia, starting with the ‘emergency’ formation of an intergovernmental ‘National Cabinet’.

The PsyWar Set-Up

Psychological Warfare: the use of propaganda against an enemy, supported by such military, economic, or political measures as may be required. Such propaganda is generally intended to demoralize the enemy, to break his will to fight or resist, and sometimes to render him favourably disposed to one’s position.

The previous post highlighted the pre-WHO declaration of the ‘pandemic’ by American ‘biodefense’ expert, Dr Robert Kadlec, on 18 February 2020:

And - lo and behold! - here’s Senator Ron Johnson, then-Chair of the Homeland Security Committee, fully on-message with the ‘pandemic’ narrative on 5 March 2020… a week before the WHO declaration.

In the first minute of proceedings, Senator Johnson lets the cat out of the bag (with a wry smile)…

“I guess we gotta call it a pandemic at this point in time, right? With COVID-19…”

(< 20 sec)

It all sounds very arbitrary… and amusing!

Not only that, but - like Kadlec weeks before him - the Senator refers to “the next pandemic” — to follow COVID!!

(10 sec)

(So at this stage, it seems the racket ‘response’ is a forgone conclusion!)

Consistent with this theme is the full title of the session: “The Federal Interagency Response to the Coronavirus and Preparing for Future Global Pandemics”

The hearing definitely has all the hallmarks of performative pandemic propaganda.

In his opening statement, Ranking Member Senator Gary Peters puts the (“low risk”) ‘pandemic’ in context - with reference to Homeland Security…

To be clear, this coronavirus outbreak in the United States is not currently widespread, but nevertheless, it does pose a significant threat to our public health and our homeland security, and we have to take it seriously… Sen. G Peters - 5 March 2020

(How else could the preemptive vaccines be explained?)

The witnesses on 5 March 2020, Robert Kadlec (!) and Ken Cuccinelli - senior officials at the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security respectively - provide testimonies which reveal the extent of an apparently inexorable bureaucratic ‘response’ triggered in January 2020.

But some of the most revealing commentary during the two and half hours is by members of the Committee — especially the Chairman!!

To set the scene, here’s Senator Johnson’s glowing endorsement of Biodefense Bob (Kadlec) as “an appropriate witness”:

Kadlec - along with Fauci - had expressed open admiration for China’s use of “draconian” non pharmaceutical interventions at the aforementioned Council on Foreign Relations event in mid-February 2020. Just over two weeks later, the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security is essentially discussing the merits of this CCP policy… should it be needed!

When the hearing gets underway, there’s an early clarification of the timeline for the accelerated ‘vaccine’ operation that’s already in progress…

Johnson: So we already know this vaccine will use one of those more sophisticated [platform] techniques as opposed to egg-based? Kadlec: Yes, sir.

Senator Johnson speculates as to whether (or not) the vaccine will be ready for future flu seasons!

Johnson: So I mean, if you're talking about 18 months before you're really starting to manufacture for the general population, we will miss next year's flu season and you're really not going to have a vaccine available till really the 2022 flu season. Correct? Kadlec: Yes, sir. That's conceivable.

Periodic reminder: the Moderna-NIH-DARPA timeline….

“On January 13, 2020, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Moderna’s infectious disease research team finalized the sequence for mRNA-1273, the Company’s vaccine against the novel coronavirus.”

The Senator alludes to the overarching plan for the ‘pandemic response’ - starting with the ‘vaccine solution’ and working backwards:

He then elaborates…

(< 20 sec)

So again, the vaccine’s in the future as a solution. So now you really, again, turn to: How do you mitigate this? And that will be how do you screen, how do you get your arms around exactly where this is? Quarantines - and we’ll talk further about other contemplated actions should this thing really spread and become a far more significant outbreak. Sen. Ron Johnson - 5 March 2020

Hmm - “other contemplated actions”… like Wuhan-style lockdowns?

Or nationwide lockdowns - despite “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”, to quote US Army infectious disease expert Dr Nelson Michael on 5 March 2020??

Lockdown Ron?

Later in the course of the hearing, Senator Johnson presses the witnesses on operational details regarding mass-quarantine - if (and only if, he says!!) things become “more and more significant”.

Here’s Kadlec - the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) - on the primitive options for ‘mitigation’ whilst awaiting the 21st century military-pharma-biotech solution…

Senator Johnson is intensely interested in the issue of (unlimited) quarantine capacity - for the masses? - “If we have to”.

There’s a sense of inevitability about an escalating response to the ‘pandemic’ declared by the Senator in the opening moments of the hearing.

It follows that if “the vaccine is in the future as a solution”, there needs to be a problem.

Here’s the exchange with Kadlec…

(< 1 min)

Johnson: Before I turn it over to Senator Peters, I want to go back to the definition of quarantine capacity. My guess is we're talking about something pretty strictly defined in terms of its capabilities, medical facility for very sick people, that type of thing. If we have to, I mean, again, if this thing becomes more and more significant, there are things we can do. It may not be perfectly defined quarantine facility, but you can still do things. […] Kadlec: […] Probably the best place you can quarantine people is in their homes. 5 March 2020

Bullseye! That’s the definitive answer that Johnson is looking for:

But then there’s the issue of compliance (with house arrest)…

Johnson: And again, this discussion is dependent on this thing ramping up to a certain level of significance where you'd start doing these things. One of the issues of home quarantine is will people actually do it? […] Cuccinelli: … I just want to give you a sense of scale. […] if you just look at the number of people who have been referred by the medical screeners at the 11 funneling airports and that's it - for home quarantining that's over 32,000 people… 5 March 2020

And when “ramping up to a certain level of significance”, who has the enforcement power?

Here’s a further exchange with Cuccinelli - the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security:

(< 1 min)

Johnson: And that's just the beginning of this event. So that would contemplate if you really… the only solution might be self-quarantining. I guess there would have to be some kind of penalties… at least threatened. Is that something you already have the authority…? Again - this is assuming something becomes far more significant… we’re not suggesting… Cuccinelli: Yes, but you noted earlier Mr Chairman that we’ve used federal quarantine here in a scale not used in over 50 years. […] The real authority and day-to-day expectation is that local and state authorities are going to make these sorts of decisions… 5 March 2020

Sounds like a fait accompli!

All the other Committee members at the hearing - Peters, Hassan, Rosen, Harris, Sinema, Carper, Hawley and Scott - appear to be all-in with the ‘pandemic’ narrative and the snowballing ‘whole of government’ effort in support of large-scale quarantines, mass testing, and accelerated vaccines — and the costs of such a ‘response’.

On the same day - 5 March 2020 - the Pentagon confirmed that the race for a ‘vaccine solution’ (for the “low risk infection”) was well underway but would take time - implying it may be too late if the ‘outbreak’ dissipated - but was justified in case a hypothetical second wave (of the “low-risk infection”) re-emerged in the winter… seasonally speaking…

Regardless of any spread of a novel pathogen, the official narrative with all its contradictions - and consistent plans for mass quarantines and mass vaccines - was gaining momentum well before lockdowns were green-lighted.

Flashback to June 2001 - and Dr Peggy Hamburg’s prepared testimony before the House Subcommittee on Governmental Operations following the Dark Winter pandemic tabletop exercise held at Andrews Air Force Base in which she and Dr Robert Kadlec participated…

Clarify legal authorities: Other outstanding legal questions concern the ability to isolate, quarantine, or detain groups or individuals; the ability to mandate treatment or mandate work; restrictions on travel and trade; the authority to seize community or private property such as hospitals, utilities, medicines, or vehicles; or the ability to compel production of certain goods. Also, questions concerning emergency use of pharmaceuticals or diagnostics that are not yet approved or labeled for certain uses needs to be answered. Peggy Hamburg - 23 July 2001

The plan was in the pipeline… before 9/11.

“… more damage than any foreign enemy has ever achieved.”

To return to Australia’s Senator Malcolm Roberts and his assessment of the COVID ‘response’…

The Senator is scathing about those who were complicit - motivated by profit and power - in the media, pharmaceutical industry, academia, and the bureaucracy.

And finally…

These words apply just as much to the elected representatives of other nations who willfully wrecked the lives of millions of their fellow citizens.

It’s way past time for transparency — and accountability — from those who influenced, enacted and enforced such policies.

After all, they already have plans for “the Next Pandemic”.