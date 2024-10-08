On February 18, 2020 - when the United States had recorded a mere 15 ‘cases’ of the coronavirus - American bio-threat careerists Drs Kadlec and Fauci publicly discussed the evolving ‘outbreak’ in China.

Their prescience about subsequent US events - namely, the policy response - was truly extraordinary!

Three-plus weeks later (following the performative toilet paper panic and Tom Hanks’ leading role as a ‘positive case’ in Australia)…

The WHO announced a ‘pandemic’ on March 11

President Trump declared a National Emergency on March 13

The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended a nationwide 15-Days-to-Slow-the-Spread on March 16

Around the globe, events rapidly ratcheted-up. And the rest is history.

For this post, don’t miss video clips and transcript excerpts from the crime scene panel discussion hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations - “Threats to Global Health and Bio Security” - on February 18, 2020.

What Really Happened in Washington?

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) probably needs no introduction.

And neither does Dr Anthony Fauci.

On the other hand, Dr Robert Kadlec - the principal architect of 21st century biodefense policy and the HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) during COVID (and lifetime member of the CFR!) - is less well-known internationally. (Kadlec has been mentioned in multiple previous posts - here, here, here and here.)

That said, Dr Kadlec gave a ‘world exclusive’ interview on Sky News Australia in late 2023 to inform viewers about “What Really Happened in Wuhan”. Or might’ve happened. (Who really knows… when people with vested interests Muddy the Waters of the narrative and counter-narrative for years on end?)

Kadlec even made (Murdoch) news headlines after confessing that he ‘agonizes’ over the lab hypothesis limited hangout ‘cover-up’ , if you can believe that.

The ongoing COVID ‘origins’ who-dunnit has certainly been effective as a diversion from the COVID ‘response’ - and a justification for even more ‘pandemic preparedness’ ahead of the inevitable ‘next pandemic’.

To rewind, here’s Kadlec and Fauci on stage together on 18 February 2020.

The Council on Foreign Relations panel discussion on 18 February 2020: “Panelists discuss threats to global health and U.S. national security, including the coronavirus outbreak in China…”

In a nutshell, the general vibe in the room was that the ‘pandemic’ - or rather, an already-planned ‘pandemic response’ - was a foregone conclusion.

Let’s look back at a few topics that arose in the course of conversation.

(Note: the CFR website link for the event - including transcript - can be found here, and video link at the CFR YouTube channel can be found here.)

Stafford Act: “… clearly there's a value for having some kind of disaster relief fund-like activity.”

Right off the bat, Kadlec takes a question about the need for a “Stafford Act-like mechanism” for infectious disease rapid response reserve funds.

TOWNSEND: When it comes to non-disease natural disasters, the Stafford Act provides disaster relief funds to enable immediate response. By comparison, there is small infectious disease rapid response reserve fund. Do we need a more Stafford Act-like mechanism to enable a quicker response to research these new [emerging infectious diseases] threats? KADLEC: So maybe I'll take the first whack at this because I think the thing, the feeling in Congress, at least from discussions with both House and Senate members, is that clearly there's a value for having some kind of disaster relief fund-like activity. 18 February 2020

(Bob goes on to say that 10 billion dollars should cover it, based on the results of Crimson Contagion - the ‘pandemic simulation’ exercise conducted in the US in 2019 which concluded that “federal agencies lacked the funds, coordination, and capacities to implement an effective response to the [pandemic influenza] virus”.)

Lockdowns: “And so you're left with really non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

There’s admiration all round for the Chinese and their draconian lockdowns.

After all, shutting down everything is the only way to “limit the spread” of a so-called novel virus in the absence of (novel) pharmaceuticals. According to the experts…

FAUCI: So at the end of the day, I think they [China] did something that really helped a lot, even though it was really unusual and quite draconian. Bob, you… KADLEC: I just put it in a strategic context like this. So you have an annual flu season as we do, and superimposed on that is a novel agent that you can't detect. You can't discriminate from what's happening. And so you can imagine, even if it happened in our country, there would be a moment in time where they would be saying, why are we having this spike in incidents? And then it becomes the race to be able to diagnosis and identify what even would be the rough framework of an epidemiology to begin what I would think would be the appropriate interventions. Add on to the fact that you don't have a therapeutic or a vaccine. And so you're left with really non-pharmaceutical interventions. And so this idea of quarantine, isolation, closing schools. Look in Japan today as well as they're doing things, they're trying to address this in a way that kind of addresses the reality of the virus, try to quarantine it, limit the spread. 18 February 2020

Hmm - “… a novel agent that you can't detect - you can't discriminate from what's happening…” during flu season.

Kadlec makes the same point again later about a not-so-novel biological threat - versus “regular flu season”:

KADLEC: You can imagine as something that is kind of novel as this is gets lost in the noise of the regular flu season, it may not become apparent. 18 February 2020

Fauci also talks nonsense about seasonality - and mortality…

FAUCI: … you're going to probably have a mortality of about 1% or less, which means if it continues to evolve into what we hope it doesn't, namely a pandemic flu, it will be very much like a really, really bad flu season or a moderately bad pandemic season. 18 February 2020

Pandemics: “This is the first one… of the 21st century, but it won't be the last one.”

To close out, Bob waxes lyrical about “…living in historic times if you want to kind of think about it in terms of the race against the microbe”.

(On this date, the US had recorded a total of 15 ‘cases’.)

But for Kadlec (and Fauci), the ‘pandemic’ is a fait accompli: Bob is already talking about the next pandemic — well before this one’s been declared!!

KADLEC: And now it's a critical time to do what we got to do to make sure we can limit the spread as well as prepare for the next one. We know in the 20th century, how many pandemics were there? Three, four? And the thing is, this is the first one of - well, maybe the second one - of the 21st century, but it won't be the last one. 18 February 2020

To repeat: on this date, the US had recorded a mere 15 ‘cases’ of the so-called novel coronavirus.

To put the February 18, 2020 CFR event in the context of the wider US timeline…

This event was a full before week before the infamous CDC press briefing on 25 February 2020 when Dr Nancy Messonnier predicted major disruptions to everyday life for Americans - as parts of Lombardy went into lock down…

And notably, the CFR event was more than two weeks before the Pentagon media event on 5 March 2020 involving “military medical leaders”. In an unexpected deviation from the script, US Army infectious disease expert, Dr Nelson Michael, (accidentally) reassured Americans…

Dr Nelson Michael goes off script during Pentagon Presser on 5 March 2020 — Source: US Department of Defense

In retrospect, which one of these scenarios is more likely?

Does Bob Kadlec lie awake at night over his pseudo-suppression of the lab leak hypothesis, or does he sleep soundly based on his role in successfully pulling off a ‘pandemic’ - and the US policy response to it?

Dr Robert Kadlec - former Health and Human Services ASPR - on Sky News Aus: What Really Happened in Wuhan? The Next Chapter - 28 November 2023

HINT: To quote writer/ researcher Paula Jardine’s series on Kadlec and Co in early 2023…

It is startling how Dr Kadlec and his few associates have, over a period of more than 20 years, managed to orchestrate an undemocratic and unethical bio-security coup with global reach.

Recommended reading: see this post on “Plotting the Pandemic” - and the Australian-made pre-Covid post-graduate mini-movie that highlights how the uncertainty about ‘origins’ is built in to the counter-narrative and irrelevant to the ‘response’ - and used to spruik future ‘pandemics’.