The previous post highlighted how the U.S. Gov is “front-running” the WHO.

Whether you’re American or a “global citizen”, the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy (U.S. GHSS 2024) affects you!

Please see key excerpts of the video/transcript from a recent Gates-sponsored discussion about this global U.S. policy which looks at medical countermeasures and potential pandemics… and the rest of the racket!

This is the final post in this series.

On performative pandemics and other ‘security threats’…

All the world’s a stage.

And for a dose of reality before wading back into the Global Health Security Swamp Strategy, here are two recent statements on the overall scene from American legal sleuth,

First, on biothreats and infectious disease ‘outbreaks’:

… the main source of World Health Organization IHR amendments, pandemic treaty texts and worldwide fake-pandemic alarmism, simulations, active military operations and behavioral programming is the US government… -Katherine Watt

And more broadly, in terms of ‘catastrophic global risks’ of all kinds…

… the US Government […] is a pivotal geopolitical entity preparing, programming, faking, causing and/or deliberately exacerbating sequential and concurrent global catastrophes and also running the global emergency responses. -Katherine Watt

It certainly sounds like the U.S. Government is a major ‘state actor’ on the ‘global security’ stage!

Preparedness for Public-Private Plundering

By way of introduction to the video recording of this policy discussion…

A nonpartisan institution, CSIS is the top national security think tank in the world.

That’s the description on the youtube channel of CSIS - the Center for Strategic and International Studies - which hosted a three-way hour-long discussion about the new U.S. Government Global Health Security Strategy (GHSS 2024) last month - ie. mid-April 2024. And it’s worth reiterating:

This event is made possible by the generous support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Wonders never cease! So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the three individuals pictured above and what they’re saying about the Next Pandemic!

“These investments in global health security are essential to protect the American people.”

Let’s circle back to that Very Important Position mentioned in a previous post - the Global Health Security Coordinator - created at the White House to get ahead of future ‘potential pandemics’. The President’s pick for the inaugural Coordinator for GHS is… (you may recognize the name - and other sibling similarities):

Stephanie Psaki:

The full job title of her new global gig is:

“U.S. GHS Coordinator at the National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense”.

For a bit of background, here’s Stephanie Psaki’s sister and former White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, on social media in February, citing the Washington Post with reference to her “total genius badass” sibling:

President Biden has tapped Stephanie Psaki to be his Global Health Security Coordinator. […] Psaki, who joined the federal health department’s Global Affairs Office in March 2021 and moved to the White House in 2022, will remain in her current role as NSC’s Deputy Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense. […] Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who crafted the bipartisan Global Health Security Act (2021) that created the coordinator role, praised the choice of Psaki.

And here’s Stephanie Psaki on the big picture, in her own words:

These investments in global health security are essential to protect the American people. -Stephanie Psaki

So, an ambitious five year plan for the USG to “invest” citizens’ tax dollars in the Global Medical Countermeasure Ecosystem.

You can get the drift without reading the fine print…

Just add mandates!! Needless to say, “legal preparedness” is the key. It’s almost like there’s a massive MCM market to be exploited via manufactured ‘health emergencies’!

“We got very lucky with the Covid vaccine…”

Nearly three years ago, vaccine mandates were federally foisted upon vast numbers of American workers, announced by then-White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

Jen Psaki in 2021 , adding a double mask to her double-vaxx.

And now Stephanie Psaki says (in the midst of a surge of vaccine injury stories in the mainstream media)…

We got very lucky with the Covid vaccine, but that might not be our experience next time around. -Stephanie Psaki

Yeah… lucky for the private sector!

Julie Gerberding agrees.

For those who don’t know her, here’s Dr Gerberding’s CV spanning two decades - from 2002 to 2022:

And here she is on ‘countermeasures’ for national security, and “more fastly” (sic) developing them, at-scale, to stop the next pandemic:

And yet we need to be thinking about platforms of countermeasure development so that you can more fastly sub in the vaccine - or the countermeasure, the antiviral - that you need to make now. -Julie Gerberding

Ah, but this racket isn’t just about ‘vaccines’. Or anti-virals. Or tests.

“It was the capability to mass produce portable freezers…”

There was a lot of excitement about 49 Republican senators opposing the WHO, but there’s one Republican senator who was always been right behind the proposed IHR amendments and Pandemic Agreement.

Here’s his take on leveraging the private sector during pandemics:

And when you look at Covid, in our experience, it wasn't just vaccines. It was testing. It was the capability to mass produce portable freezers that were able to store vaccines that had to be kept at a certain temperature. And we exported those all around the world. So the private sector played in much greater ways… -Richard Burr

Thank you (ex-)Senator for the reminder about the Covid deep freeze scam!

If the name Burr rings a bell in relation to ‘pandemics’, that’s because the Senator’s name was in the news quite a bit around the time the Covid Op was being launched - and subsequently…

Note: Ex-Senator Burr flaunts his BARDA credentials during this CSIS discussion, reminding the audience that he “created” this HHS agency (in 2006) - the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority. During Covid, even mainstream media outlets reported that this federal government stash of cash for countermeasure contracts was widely referred to by HHS staff as the Bank of BARDA.

Don’t forget that Richard Burr and Dr. Robert Kadlec - the HHS “ASPR” appointed by Trump - go way back in terms of their USG work in the pandemic planning and biodefense space. The role of ASPR remains crucially important going forward - in terms of medical countermeasures for the U.S. and the world - as highlighted in the GHSS 2024 document:

Here’s ex-Senator Burr again on public-private partnerships and the ‘potential pandemic’ racket with respect to a previous iteration of the H5N1 scare:

“… I see the private sector as a crucial component to the overall success.”

(Must-watch)…

… I see the private sector as a crucial component to the overall success. And Julie was in government I think at the time when H5N1 first appeared as a potential pandemic threat, and we did something in government that I don't think everybody thought we could do. We actually partnered with private companies to build vaccine capacity… where the government funded two thirds and the private sector funded a third with an agreement that if it ever became a pandemic, we could take over the facilities, we could mass produce for the American people and for probably the global population if there was a need for it. But if that was never triggered, then we operated in a seasonal flu vaccine. -Richard Burr

Right, so ‘pandemics’ are “triggered”. Interesting.

And even a non-triggering ‘potential pandemic’ will activate public-private partnerships.

Gotta keep the vaccine industry “warm base” going in the inter-pandemic season to stay competitive, after all…

So I think that there is a broader problem that is very China relevant right now, which is: how do you maintain a warm base of manufacturing in the US or in allied countries in between pandemics and how do we also maintain US leadership in spaces like biotech? -Stephanie Psaki

Here’s the ex-Senator again, with a rhetorical question about the medical countermeasure enterprise:

If we look back over both of our times involved in congressional issues, do you agree the Hill has to be a partner; not a participant, a partner? -Richard Burr

That’s directed at Julie Gerberding.

Here’s a photo of this CSIS duo from the front: Gerberding and Burr are co-chairs of the Bipartisan Alliance for Global Health Security at this illustrious organization.

Note: The American Bipartisan Alliance for Global Health Security (at CSIS) is not to be confused with the American Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense - although the overlap between these two private organizations in terms of the list of esteemed ex-government officials is quite something!

Check out the who’s who list at CSIS.

“I think another dimension of that was the tabletop exercises…”

Back to Dr Gerberding who - as former CDC Director and former CEO of Merck - agrees whole-heartedly about Capitol Hill, and helpfully adds:

(Must-watch)…

I think another dimension of that were the tabletop exercises when we brought members of Congress to participate, and what would it be like if we had a very deadly respiratory infection rapidly move through our communities. And that was kind of a wake up call. It led to some broader interest and hopefully some support for the authorizing legislation. It doesn't always translate to the budget, but it does translate to the authorities which are necessary. -Julie Gerberding

Indeed! To paraphrase the introduction of a May 2020 podcast featuring journalist Whitney Webb: from Dark Winter (in mid-2001) through to Event 201 on the eve of Covid-19, American bioterror alarmists play-acting pandemics “to fear-monger policy makers into creating these unnecessary positions” has been a major part of the groundwork for the ‘health security’ shakedown.

And don’t forget the importance of censoring “misinformation and disinformation” - - from Event 201 to Operation Covid-19 - which ex-Senator Burr emphasizes repeatedly throughout the discussion, starting with his prepared statement:

As we'll discuss, there are many enduring challenges that require much more thinking and a lot of US leadership - on financing, dealing with mis- and disinformation, and creating a coherent strategy on climate and health. -Richard Burr

Yes, we can’t have ‘misinformation’ being spread about the One Health agenda.

So much for that First Amendment!

Here’s an interesting closing comment on countermeasures from Stephanie Psaki:

“The private sector… needs a clear signal that there will be a demand for a larger supply”

I will say just on that topic, again, in the Pandemic Accord negotiations, but in this discussion about how to get countermeasures to the rest of the world more quickly, one of the pieces that the private sector has said over and over again is that they need a clear signal that there will be demand for a larger supply. … Part of our position has been: let's put systems in place so that we can signal very early on in a pandemic that we have an intention to procure and distribute vaccines to low and middle income countries because it creates an incentive then to scale up manufacturing capacity more quickly, which in theory would mean that there is more of a supply for Americans more quickly and then more of a supply for the rest of the world… -Stephanie Psaki

Hmm… “signal very early on in a pandemic”? Like a “trigger”? When there are only a few “cases”?

What exactly constitutes a “signal very early on in a pandemic” to the private sector?

Could it be a call from the DoD to the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium about a ‘national security threat’ - more than a month before the WHO declares a pandemic - to get the BARDA ‘biodefense’ money flowing?

Does that sound familiar?? Via

…

What would ‘trigger’ pre-arranged ‘Rapid Response Partnerships’ - for developing and deploying medical countermeasures - between government, industry, academia and NGOs, including at the international level?

“… we are really committed to getting to an Agreement.”

On a final note, Stephanie Psaki has this to say about the World Health Assembly and WHO negotiations…

Well, I will share the outlook from the US Government perspective… They say it's often darkest before you get to the light. So perhaps that's the moment we're in, but also that we are really committed to getting to an Agreement. -Stephanie Psaki

The ten million dollar question - which is chump change to the Bank of BARDA - is…

Even without the WHO, what’s the USG’s next move?

