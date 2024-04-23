This is the second post in a short series on the recently-released U.S. Global Health Security Strategy (U.S. GHSS) - the Biden Administration’s updated pandemic playbook. Don’t miss the details on the role of defense/ security!

The first post is here.

Health Security: Weaponizing the “Whole-of-Government”

Remember the term “Whole-of-Government” from the Covid-19 era?

A quick visual reminder from a previous post:

That was the Pentagon in early March 2020 announcing a “whole of government approach” to “protect the citizens of the world” (not just Americans!) from Covid-19.

This press conference was a pre-announcement (by several months) of the DoD-HHS-led public-private venture to accelerate the development and deployment of EUA ‘medical countermeasures’, aka Operation Warp Speed.

Fast-tracked ‘vaccines’… for “a low risk infection”, no less!!

In the U.S. and the Rest-of-the-World, the part played by government agencies during the Covid Response - beyond public health - was generally shrouded in secrecy even as doors were being kicked down by masked riot squads.

But in 2024, the U.S. Government seems to be laying it all out and taking the weaponized “whole-of-government” approach to a whole new level!

Bigger. Bolder. Broader.

Hot-off-the-press last week, the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy is clear:

The U.S. government will foster strong partnerships among federal departments and agencies and increase linkages between health security and complementary programs…

And because the U.S. doesn’t do things by halves…

For the United States, actions towards strengthening GHS are coordinated both domestically and internationally…

Now that’s American Exceptionalism!

The key here is “Inter-agency Coordination” - within the U.S. and abroad!

This is how America projects its power in 2024: a multitude of U.S. federal bureaucracies stakeholders working together to defend the homeland - and the planet - against biothreats!

Not least among them, the DoD:

Statement released by the DoD re the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy

Hmm… Global Health Security ‘allies’.

It sounds like a coalition of the willing… battling ‘potential pandemics’.

The Department of Defense is participating in global health security efforts by promoting civil-military and military-military coordination to strengthen health security nationally, regionally, and globally.

“Military-military coordination”??!

The U.S. Global Health Security Strategy 2024 policy document provides details on the global health role of the Department of Defense going forward:

To repeat. The DoD…

… works with partner nation defense ministries… and advances global norms surrounding the role of militaries and military-civilian collaboration in GHS.

This sounds like boots-on-the-ground for ‘pandemics’, doesn’t it?

A version of international martial law, perhaps?

Or part of ‘humanitarian efforts’… deploying DARTs?

Flashback: For one of America’s closest allies, this was ‘the norm’ as far as the military was concerned during Operation Covid-19:

The Australian Army on the streets of Sydney - July 2021. BBC World News

But the U.S. GHSS inter-agency “whole of government” approach goes further - beyond Defense (and Health).

It refers to ‘linkages’ between a long list of federal bureaucracies - and with those of other nations:

Expanded Country Partnerships Linking Public Health and Security Authorities: Countries have the ability to conduct rapid responses that involve health and security authorities, including having frameworks that outline the roles and best practices for coordination between the appropriate human and animal health, law enforcement, security, and other personnel during health emergencies.

Wow - this sounds rather all-encompassing and authoritarian!

Like a massive transnational ‘security' set-up.

A deep dive reveals that - well before the release of the U.S. GHSS by the White House last week - most U.S. federal government entities had prioritized ‘global health security’ in anticipation of the Next Pandemic, including:

the Department of State

the Department of Homeland Security

the Executive Office of the President - National Security Council

Let’s take a quick look…

“Health Security is National Security…”

These were the words of the head of the (newly-minted) U.S. Bureau of Global Heath Security and Diplomacy in August 2023.

By extension (as far as Uncle Sam is concerned)… National Security is International Security!

Which makes public health a “foreign policy priority”:

This new office within the U.S. Department of State has been very active in promoting its mission in recent months:

The Bureau elevates and integrates global health security as a core component of U.S. national security and foreign policy.

The DoS statement in support of the U.S. Government Global Health Security Strategy emphasizes what could be called a Whole-of-Globe approach:

The new Strategy will drive action across federal departments and agencies, and rally support from other countries, the private sector, and civil society to better prevent, detect, respond to and recover from infectious disease threats.

It’s basically world domination based on potential pandemics!

It turns out that one of the key responsibilities of the Department of State in the Global Health Security space is to (drum roll)…

Establish legal and regulatory frameworks to facilitate… medical countermeasures…

And of course, Global Health Security starts at home: In mid-2022, the DHS did its bit to beef-up biosecurity:

“Our Department must be prepared to adapt to an ever-expanding, dynamic, and complex public health threat landscape. The Office of Health Security will lead our efforts to meet that charge.”

There’s even a new agency logo!

And so in 2024, the DHS has a new global role according to the U.S. GHSS:

The national security focus of U.S. pandemic planning doesn’t stop there!

The GHSS outlines a Very Important Position: the (Inaugural) United States Coordinator for Global Health Security.

The Coordinator - from the NSC Directorate on Global Health Security and Biodefense - is appointed by the President to be the head honcho of the inter-agency whole-of-government WHOLE-of-GLOBE plan to implement the U.S. GHS Strategy:

(We’ll circle back to this in a subsequent post.)

“GHS and Security/ Defense”

There’s a summary of these sweeping plans to militarize and securitize public health on page 29 of the U.S. GGHS document:

In line with appropriate authorities and funding mechanisms, including cooperative threat reduction programs and military-military, military-civilian, and multisectoral capacity-building initiatives, we will integrate security and defense components into broader U.S. Government GHS planning and execution.

Likewise, globally:

The Origins of the Covid-19 Response?

The theme throughout the new U.S. Government GHSS presumably reflects what was going on behind the scenes with the draconian, lockstep Covid response and the G7, the Five Eyes, the G20 etc.

Was this heavy-handed inter-agency and whole-of-government “partner and ally focused” approach at the heart of what we saw during the unprecedented ‘health emergency’?

Is the protocol merely being formalized during this “inter-pandemic period” by the Biden Administration?

In any event, with its plethora of biodefense bureaucracies, Washington D.C. is now officially running the rest of the world under the pretext of ensuring ‘Global Health Security’.

To be continued…

