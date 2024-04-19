This is the first in a series of short posts on the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy (GHSS) which was unveiled by the Biden Administration on 16 April 2024.

A note on acronyms: The just-released U.S. GHSS - the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy - is not to be confused with the (closely related) GHSA - the Global Health Security Agenda - launched in 2014.

Global Health Security: Who’s behind the WHO?

As readers of Substacks like this one are well aware, there is a massive power-grab underway in the wake of Operation Covid-19.

All eyes are on the World Health Organization as it attempts to centralize and formalize total control over sovereign nations under the pretext of ‘Pandemic Preparedness’.

Indeed. The USA is conspicuously in lockstep with the WHO.

Or even ahead of it, as this Substack has argued in multiple posts - here, here, here and here.

A quick reminder (via Wikipedia) about who’s been behind the IHR push - for over a decade:

The Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) is an international effort operating in the field of infection prevention and control. A brainchild of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it was launched in February 2014 […] with the purpose to accelerate the implementation of the International Health Regulations [IHR - 2005].

The U.S.A (CDC). You don’t say!

This shiny new document released by the White House on 16 April 2024 confirms it:

The U.S. Government Global Health Security Strategy 2024

Since 2014, the United States has worked collaboratively with global health actors and other relevant stakeholders… through the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), to build diplomatic relationships to drive political momentum for multisectoral actions needed to accelerate compliance with the IHR…

Collaborating with ‘stakeholders’ to speed-up IHR compliance since 2014!

But the U.S-led health security set-up goes back further than that - especially on the home-front. And it’s been 100% bipartisan.

As the document confirms:

For two decades, spanning multiple Administrations, the United States Government has recognized the importance of strengthening health security, domestically and globally, through a whole-of-government approach.

Hmm… the “whole-of-government” approach. That old chestnut. Again.

But wait - there’s more!

(A lot more.)

The sixty-four pages convey a vibe of “the Origins of the Covid Response”. And the framework for the Next Pandemic…

Collectively, these actions will make the United States, and the world, safer from the risk posed by pandemics and other health security events.

American Imperialism and ‘Global Security’

If you had lingering doubts about the identity of the biggest backer of the Pandemic Agreement and IHR amendments, the document reveals:

The United States is supporting efforts to strengthen global policies and legal preparedness, including negotiating a Pandemic Agreement and targeted amendments to the IHR…

There’s even a helpful diagram which mentions Legal Frameworks - including the IHR and “the anticipated Pandemic Accord”- upfront:

From: The U.S Government Global Health Security Strategy 2024

Furthermore, the IHR, Pandemic Accord and One Health feature prominently in the detail of the 3 goals of the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy (GHSS):

Goal 1: “Strengthen Global Health Security Capacities through Bilateral Partnerships”

…Further accelerate country implementation of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and contribute towards achieving the G7 Pact for Pandemic Readiness Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) targets.

Goal 2: “Catalyze Political Commitment, Financing, and Leadership to Achieve Health Security”

…Continue to drive efforts to strengthen global policies, including through negotiations on a Pandemic Accord and targeted amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR)…

Goal 3: “Increase Linkages Between Health Security and Complementary Programs to Maximize Impact”

…Further strengthen a One Health approach to GHS, including integrating infectious disease data from human, animal, plant and environment sectors…

And there’s also this Strategy snapshot of Global Health Security and the IHR:

From: The U.S. Government Global Health Security Strategy 2024

Hmm. The “global health system”. Will we have to lock-down to protect it?

The Bipartisan ‘Biodefense’ Complex

This global policy announcement by the U.S. Government was not unexpected based on, for example, the increasingly alarmist call to action by the enormously influential (and enormously conflicted) private lobby group, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. (Note that ‘Biodefense’ is just a beefed-up name for ‘Health Security’: the militarized term appears throughout the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy document.)

From a (now-deleted) webpage from the website of the U.S. Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, the last of the 33 policy recommendations is The Big One.

Recommendation 33: Lead the way toward establishing a functional and agile global public health response apparatus. The United States should harness its considerable diplomatic influence to forge development of a response system with partner nations that can meet the need for rapid public health and animal outbreak response.

Screen shot from the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense website

Well, it certainly sounds like the U.S. is boss according to the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. Note the reference to the ‘Global Health Security Agenda’ (GHSA) and public-private partnerships in the fine print above.

And note the role of the U.S. Department of State as a “federal implementer” of global policy - along with the White House.

Speaking of the Department of State…

The DoS put out a statement after the White House released its Global Health Security Strategy on April 16.

Here’s a snapshot from the DoS website:

The new Strategy will drive action across federal departments and agencies, and rally support from other countries, the private sector, and civil society to better prevent, detect, respond to and recover from infectious disease threats.

Hmm… they’re all in (on) this together.

Is this what an American Imperium by stealth - using ‘health’ - looks like?

A public-private ‘security’ takeover via a global biodefense-industrial complex in search of communicable disease threats?

To be continued…

