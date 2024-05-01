This post looks at the evolution of the U.S. Government’s Global Health Security Strategy (U.S. GHSS 2024) in preparation for future ‘health security events’ - including the ‘Next Pandemic’ - and asks questions about the context of the lockstep response to the last ‘pandemic’.

This is the third post in a short series, after “Clear and Present Danger” and “Washington Takes Over the World”.

“A low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”

First, your periodic reminder that on 5 March 2020 a top American “medical military leader” - U.S. Army infectious disease expert Dr. Nelson Michael - said the quiet part out loud to the mainstream media:

That’s right: “A low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine.”

A manufactured ‘pandemic’.

The Origins of the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy (2024)

President Biden’s Global Health Security Strategy starts with a bang.

It’s all ‘security’. All the time.

Where ‘health security’ includes mass-testing and mass-vaccination, ie. mass-‘MCMs’.

And financing it all.

With strong bipartisan support from Congress, we also championed the creation of the Pandemic Fund, a new international body that has already catalyzed $2 billion in financing from 27 contributors, including countries, foundations, and philanthropies, to build stronger global health security capabilities. We are working to make life-saving medicines and vaccines more rapidly available in health emergencies, including through supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. And we are leading efforts to ensure international financial institutions, such as the World Bank Group, scale up lending for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response because health security, economic security, climate security, and national security are all related. - President Biden, 16 April 2024

In other words, it’s all part of a massive ‘security’ shakedown and power-grab.

Before looking at future plans of the U.S-led pandemic enterprise, let’s briefly look back.

Before Covid.

Some food for thought…

1. “Medical Countermeasures for National Security”

A quick reminder of this very prescient 2015 academic article on Medical Countermeasures for National Security citing “extraordinary” U.S. policy interventions in preparation for ‘pandemics’ and other biothreats.

This was covered in a post on the Security State Set-up.

2. Executive Order 13747

From 2016, this EO was the big drive for “Interagency Coordination” behind U.S. Global Health Security policy.

Note on acronyms: the GHS Agenda (GHSA 2014) - “a multi-faceted, multi-country initiative” to accelerate the IHR 2005, with a focus on developing countries - is not to be confused with the new U.S. GHS Strategy (GHSS 2024).

Here’s the relevant excerpt that alludes to lockstep.

A long list of “organizations and stakeholders” are literally on the same page:

Administration of Barack Obama, 2016 Executive Order 13747 Section 1 - Policy: To advance the achievement of the GHSA targets and to support the implementation of the IHR within partner countries, each executive department, agency, and office (agency) shall, as appropriate, partner, consult, and coordinate with other governments, international financial institutions, international organizations, regional organizations, economic communities, and nongovernmental stakeholders, including the private sector.

Did Obama leave anyone out?!!

[“He’s got the whoooole world in his hands…”]

And note the “inter-agency” theme in 2016 went right to the top, with the formation of a new NSC GHSA Interagency Review Council*

I hereby direct the National Security Council staff, in accordance with the procedures and requirements in Presidential Policy Directive 1 (or any successor directive), to convene a GHSA Interagency Review Council (Council) to perform the responsibilities described in this order. - President Obama, 4 November 2016

(*Note: Just to further add to the confusion, this is “now referred to as GHS Interagency Review Council” - not GHSA - according to the White House.)

Did this Interagency Council within the NSC play a key role during the Covid Response?

(We’ll return to this White House NSC pandemic offshoot in the next post.)

3. “Did the MCM Consortium run Covid?”

Don’t forget this 2017-2018 infographic on Australia’s “International MCM Stakeholders”- ie. U.S. Government health and defense agencies, and the WHO - covered in this post on the Biodefense Boondoggle.

As Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts asked in August 2023 re the US-UK-Can-Aus consortium:

“Did the [U.S-led] Medical Countermeasures Consortium run Covid?”

It all looks very U.S-led “inter-agency” at the international level, doesn’t it?

International MCM Stakeholders under the CBR Defense Cooperative Program Source: https://dmtc.com.au/

4. “A global public health response apparatus”

In a previous post on the U.S. GHSS, it was noted that policy ‘Recommendation 33’ by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense (the U.S. Government lobby group founded by Dr Robert Kadlec in 2015) aligned with America’s global security ambitions:

The 33 recommendations and 87 action items from the Commission enlist “federal [agency] implementers” of U.S. health security/ biodefense policy.

5. The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security - funders and partners

Remember this snap shot of some of the biggest supporters of the U.S. ‘think tank’ that ran the pandemic rehearsal in October 2019 known as Event 201?

U.S. federal agencies include: DoD, FDA, ASPR, CDC, DTRA, DHS, DoS.

Who’s pushing a ‘pandemic response’… going forward?

As outlined in the first post in this series, the WHO agenda runs in parallel with and is reinforced by longstanding bipartisan U.S. policy, and the proposed IHR amendments and Pandemic Agreement feature prominently in the U.S. GHSS 2024.

Non-U.S. citizens may be interested to know that this document refers to the implementation of a U.S. “whole-of-government approach” to so-called health security…

“domestically and globally ” (p7)

“at home and abroad ” (p11)

“domestically and internationally” (p31)

Obama is given top billing by his once-VP-now-POTUS with respect to the “Whole of Government Approach” (Annex 1):

Executive Order (E.O.) 13747 codified the interagency process and roles and responsibilities, which are updated to reflect institutional changes. - U.S. Global Health Security Strategy 2024

The U.S. Global Health Security Strategy (2024) outlines the roles of thirteen federal administrative entities with regard to so-called health security events:

Executive Office of the President (including the National Security Council), Departments of State, HHS, Treasury, Defense, Interior, Agriculture, Transportation, Homeland Security, USAID, Environmental Protection Agency, FBI, and Development Finance Corporation.

(See this post for details on the GHS Strategy and U.S defense/security roles.)

Not least among these Global Health Security agencies is the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with it’s focus on medical countermeasures - which we’ll return to in the next post.

“Globalist misleaders focus public attention on WHO…”

The context was the WHO IHR versus U.S. federal and state public health emergency law.

To use the “misleaders” observation more generally…

The focus on the WHO to the exclusion of everything else is also a distraction from the U.S-led “Whole-of-Government Approach” to ‘Pandemic Preparedness’ and ‘Biodefense’ that involves bureaucratic collaboration extending beyond government to public-private partnerships and the conscription of civil society.

Internationally.

All under the umbrella of ‘Global Health Security’.

It’s worth remembering that the coordinated Covid Response happened in the absence of any legally-binding IHR amendments and/or Pandemic Agreement.

For example: Then-PM of Australia, Scott Morrison, declared a ‘pandemic’ two weeks before the WHO. A ‘pandemic’ - for “a low risk infection”.

It already happened…

Our own governments did it!

Fake Crisis. Real Tyranny.

To prevent the Next Pandemic, we need to look beyond the WHO.

Closer to home.

To be continued…

Postscript : HHS - On the Same Team as the WHO

Americans can listen to the HHS Office of Global Affairs promoting the impending WHO agenda - namely IHR amendments and Pandemic Agreement - in a Q&A on May 2nd:

HHS - Office of Global Affairs