This is the fourth post in a series on the U.S. Government Global Health Security Strategy (GHSS) which explicitly supports - and underpins - the WHO agenda.

The spectre of One Health - covered in the first post on the U.S. GHSS - currently looms.

Will H5N1 be “the next phony baloney crisis to put Americans back where they belong”, as per the script from The Simpsons’ Pandemic?

“The real problem is our own government”

Spoken like a genuine American patriot!

The author of “Technocracy Rising” (and other big titles) zeros in on the fact that Washington has been “front-running” the WHO on the global stage while building a “whole-of-government” bureaucratic infrastructure domestically in preparation for a One Health planet-wide power-grab. By stealth.

A few bullet point quotes from Patrick Wood:

While the United Nations and its WHO should be kicked out of New York into the Atlantic Ocean, the real problem is our own government, which has been front-running the whole operation for years.

Furthermore:

Basically, One Health intends to control all facets of life.

All of the word-salad language in the rest of the Pandemic Agreement is superfluous to the main plan to unify everything to the One Health concept.

The federal government has already been steeped in One Health for almost 20 years!

While everybody obsesses over the loss of sovereignty, the horse has already left the barn.

(We’ll return to the horse that’s bolted, later.)

Wood also notes:

The United Nations and the World Health Organization came late to the One Health party. Regardless of the bickering among nations, I can guarantee that One Health will remain on the center stage.

Indeed: “One Health” has been at the core of U.S. Government machinations - spanning multiple administrations - as explained in the new “U.S. Global Health Security Strategy”.

And “Health Security” in this context is about way more than “pandemic preparedness”…

One Health covers it all!

And the global projection of power is ultimately about money - and muscle…

The United States Government is proud to be the largest funder of global health, and a leader in development, food security, environmental protection, and research efforts globally. Additionally, the United States Government has law enforcement and civilian-military partnerships around the world. -U.S. Global Health Security Strategy 2024

Five Eyes partnerships… anyone?

Here’s “Goal 3” from the U.S. GHS Strategy and its “Results Framework” for One Health:

To get a sense of One Health at a glance, the panoptic nature of this construct is highlighted in an infographic from the prestigious medical journal with which this agenda is associated:

Good grief! As Wikipedia puts it:

In this viewpoint, public health is no longer seen in purely human terms.

Got that?!

Among other things, One Health is about “shared medicines and interventions” at the “animal-human interface”!!

So much for “horse dewormers”: under One Health, all life forms are equal!

And note the role of “Integrated Digital Health”. And bio-surveillance.

How’s that ‘zoonotic spillover of H5N1’ looking… anyone?

Speaking of the CDC….

“Whole-of-Government Approach” to One Health

Wood notes the federal “interagency” coordination that underpins One Health, including the CDC, FDA, EPA and USDA which have their own One Health websites!

Reminder: This framework is central to the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy, as outlined in a previous post:

But wait… there’s more!

According to the U.S. Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense - see Recommendation 7, below - the CDC doesn’t just have a One Health website.

The CDC has its own One Health Office — since 2009!! With a dedicated director!

CDC’s One Health Office is the agency’s lead for One Health activities domestically and globally. Established in 2009, it is the first formal office dedicated to One Health established in a US federal agency. The office is located within the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases at CDC in Atlanta, GA.

The One Health Office works to promote the One Health approach and increase awareness of CDC’s role in One Health in the United States and around the world.

Note: Australia is woefully behind here - having only established an actual CDC in January 2024! The Australian CDC is so new it’s called “The Interim CDC”. No word on whether there’ll be an interim One Health Office.

“NATION DANGEROUSLY UNPREPARED…”

This was a news release by the U.S. Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense last week, which marked its 10th anniversary with a full-blown panic attack over supposedly existential ‘biothreats’:

NATION DANGEROUSLY UNPREPARED FOR DEADLY OUTBREAKS AND

BIOLOGICAL ATTACKS BIPARTISAN COMMISSION ON BIODEFENSE URGES IMMEDIATE ACTION TO ADDRESS MAJOR VULNERABILITIES

Among its original 33 recommendations, this lobby group - composed of former high-ranking government officials - has openly prioritized the “federal implementation” of the One Health agenda since 2015 as outlined in “A National Blueprint for Biodefense”.

Recommendation 7: Integrate animal health and One Health approaches into biodefense strategies a. Institutionalize One Health.

In summary: The USG is still too focused on human health, instead of One Health, according to the Biodefense Commission…

Recommendation Status = Partial Action: The federal approach to biodefense is still largely geared toward human health, instead of an approach that also factors in animal and environmental health.

“A good old-fashioned public health scare”?

Remember the line from the Center for Disease Disinformation guy in the Simpsons’ Pandemic?

It’s interesting to consider this diagram from the CDC One Health Office, given current events surrounding H5N1:

And this ‘news’, a couple of days ago…

Remember the rest of the script… for the Summer of the Shark??…

Center for Disease Disinformation Guy: NBC you are here to listen and not speak. I think we should go with a good old-fashioned public health scare. Janice: A new disease! No-one's immune! It's like the summer of the shark! Except instead of a shark, it's an epidemic! And instead of summer, it's all the time!

Another performative ‘pandemic’ on the way, perhaps?

More to come - on the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy - and Medical Countermeasures!