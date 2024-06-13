The DoD-led fix was in for accelerated ‘vaccines’ before the first U.S. ‘Covid case’. The live exercise - and the race to deploy ‘medical countermeasures’ - relied on a (manufactured) ‘medical crisis’.

DoD: We’ve got the gear… we just need an ’Outbreak’!

For this post, don’t miss the video excerpts (under two minutes) from a keynote address delivered at a joint Defense/ Homeland Security industry event on 20 January 2020 to an audience of 800, including major players within the military-security industrial complex. The main message was about rapid medical countermeasures (MCMs) for national security against potential ‘outbreaks’.

The event was run by the ‘JPEO-CBRND’ office. This U.S. Defense agency has been mentioned in multiple DemocracyManifest posts, starting with the Preview and Great Preset and the Biodefense Boondoggle.

Department of Defense: JPEO-CBRND

Meet Dr Jason Roos from the U.S. Department of Defense…

Dr Roos is a senior officer at the DoD’s JPEO-CBRND acquisitions agency - the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

Before seeing what Dr Roos had to say to attendees representing the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and private industry on 20 January 2020 - “before Covid” - a quick refresher on the JPEO-CBRND.

“International MCM Stakeholder”

Recall that (pre-Covid)…

The JPEO-CBRND - an office of the DoD - is listed as an “International MCM Stakeholder” by Australia’s Defence Materials Technology Centre (DMTC) along with other U.S. federal agencies.

A 2017-2018 document on DMTC’s “Medical Countermeasures (MCM) Program: Governance & Relationships” includes this infographic, with the JPEO-CBRND:

This International MCM Consortium is under an American-led four nation Cooperative Program - an agreement between the Defense and Health departments of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia “to protect against CBR threats, emerging infectious diseases and pandemics”.

“Medical Rapid Response”

Another reminder that (pre-Covid)…

A June 2019 video from JPEO-CBRND on “Medical Rapid Response” outlines the plan to rapidly develop and deploy MCMs against ‘outbreaks’ related to biothreats, overseen jointly by the U.S. departments of Defense (DoD) and Health (HHS).

A key element of this public-private plan = “Rapid Response Partnerships” between government, industry, academia, NGOs and international entities.

And regulatory authorities.

According to JPEO-CBRND, a compressed timeline for MCM development and deployment would necessarily involve “advances in regulatory science” to circumvent safety and efficacy standards.

Here is a 15 second clip from the June 2019 video:

Current medical product development takes years and often decades before they are shown to be safe and effective enough for widespread use. In a crisis this timeline must be shortened to be operationally relevant to the affected civilian populations, first responders, and our war fighters.

The full video (3 minutes) from June 2019 can be seen here:

JPEO-CBRND: “Medical Rapid Response” - June 2019

MCMs for National Security in days, not decades

On 20 January 2020 - the date the first U.S. ‘Covid case’ was announced - Dr Roos wore full PPE (including military-grade hazmat and gas mask!) to deliver a key note address at a joint DoD-DHS industry day which focused on the future of rapid-response medical countermeasures to ‘outbreaks’:

(Note: What was laugh-out-loud-funny in Washington was deadly serious in Wuhan!)

In his opening remarks, Dr Roos drew attention to the partnership between the DoD and DHS in the CBRN space as part of the campaign to “combat biothreats and pandemics” at the nexus of National Defense and National Security.

So if you look at the National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy, we're nested in both. The national security strategy, the very first pillar… is to protect the American people, the homeland, and the American way of life. Quite literally the first page of that first pillar is defend against weapons of mass destruction. And the very next one right after it is combat biothreats and pandemics. It's a concern of our leaders and it's a concern and focus for our national security.

(Interestingly, the joint involvement of Department of Homeland Security at this DoD-industry event in January 2020 was a new development according to the subsequent Q&A discussion.)

Dr Roos went on to emphasize the DoD’s goal: to significantly compress the timeline for developing and deploying MCMs against infectious disease threats - from decades to days!

Last one is rapid response, from information to injection. […] Right now if we want to develop a medical countermeasure, it's you're talking years to decades is the track record. However, given where we are in time and space with technology, we believe over time and we're not going to get there overnight. But we believe over time we can reduce that window perhaps down to a year. Let's get down to months and eventually work towards that target of weeks to days. Again, we're not going to get there overnight, but that's where we're trying to go so that no matter what we get hit with, we can react quickly and develop a countermeasure to it. And in this construct we have a lot of capabilities already developed throughout the federal government with industry.

And a little help from the FDA and Congress also goes a long way!

Note the key phrase here: “From information to injection”.

That’s the window for ‘Rapid Response MCMs’ - from genetic ‘sequence’ to genetic drug.

No ‘virus’ needed. As per official Moderna documentation:

How was mRNA-1273 able to move so quickly? mRNA is an information molecule and we design our mRNA vaccines using the sequence of the virus, not by working on the virus itself. Our mRNA platform provides significant advantages in speed and efficiency, across basic science, manufacturing, and clinical development.

“Science Fiction”… not science

Dr Roos referred to this vision of fast-tracked MCMs - in under a year - as “science fiction”, but implored the audience to think outside the box.

Recall that this is consistent with the DoD’s pre-Covid P3 Program - Pandemic Prevention Platform - to Stop a Pandemic in 60 Days with nucleic acid based platform technologies.

(DARPA = Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)

DARPA’s P3 Program : Stop a Pandemic in 60 Days

Likewise, the P3 project was “science fiction” according to biodefense contractors in the MCDC (Medical CBRN Defense Consortium): These pharmaceutical and biotech companies were notified by the DoD on 4 February 2020 that Covid was considered a “National Security threat” per

:

With the ‘National Security’ rubber stamp, the MCM money flowed to lubricate these public-private partnerships - and turn ‘science fiction’ into lucrative reality.

“A low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”

As per the Pentagon Presser on 5 March 2020, the DoD-led “whole of government response” to fast-track ‘vaccines’ to protect Americans and “the citizens of the world” - in partnership with industry and academia and NGOs - was well underway before the ‘pandemic’ was declared by the WHO.

The medical project to develop and deploy countermeasures at-scale was spoken of in terms of a military campaign “against enemies against the homeland” which - paradoxically (and comically) - in the case of Covid was said to be a “low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”.

DoD, 5 March 2020: Defend the Homeland against the Virus!

Don’t forget: this man is a top U.S. Army infectious disease expert!

DoD, 5 March 2020: Covid is a low risk infection… even without vaccines!

The implied ‘National Security’ imperative ensured the lockstep response extended to the “whole-of-society” — with dissenters cast as enemies of the state.

The military-led MCM operation was eventually code-named “Warp Speed” months later, after the ‘health emergency' to justify it had been deployed worldwide.

By this time, the militarized New Normal strategy - using extreme and undemocratic measures to deal with an exaggerated threat - was well-established.

Stay tuned for more about the DoD during ‘Covid’…

Postscript: “Moderna’s Work on a Potential Vaccine Against COVID-19”

16 March 2020

Timeline and FAQs