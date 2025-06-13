Social media has been abuzz Down Under in recent days following the news that Scott Morrison - the (‘conservative’) Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022 - was awarded the top accolade, the Companion of the Order of Australia, for his "eminent service" to the country, including “leading Australia through the COVID crisis”.

But an award bestowed nearly five years ago by Donald Trump - just weeks before the President and Commander-in-Chief concluded his first term in office and a year into the ‘pandemic’ - has been overlooked in much of the media reporting.

On December 21st 2020, the then-Prime Minister of Australia was the recipient of a prestigious United States military decoration when an outgoing President Trump awarded him the Legion of Merit.

With the rollout of Trump’s “beautiful” Warp Speed vaccines only just underway, the coercive use of face masks and restrictions on international travel were still in full force. From The Sydney Morning Herald article…

The award was presented by the US national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, on Monday evening Washington time, and was accepted by Australia's ambassador to the US Arthur Sinodinos on behalf of Mr Morrison. Sydney Morning Herald - 22 December 2020

It’s worth remembering that at this time, Scott Morrison was a prominent ‘leader’ on the global stage after making international headlines for…

declaring the ‘pandemic’ in February 2020 - weeks before the WHO and

calling for vaccine mandates in August 2020 - months before the ‘rollout’

A question raised by Australia’s (recently re-elected) Senator Malcolm Roberts in August 2023 - and covered by this substack - bears repeating:

Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan? [That’s] another question for a Royal Commission. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

To this day, no Royal Commission on the COVID ‘response’ has been held.

Did the Senator have anyone in particular in mind?

In his August 2023 parliamentary speech, Malcolm Roberts referred pejoratively to Scott Morrison several times, and alluded to the former PM forming the ‘war-time’ National Cabinet and assigning himself to multiple secret ministries during COVID, in addition to appointing Lt Gen John Frewen to lead Australia’s notoriously militarized response including the “Operation COVID Shield” vaccine campaign.

Did Australia’s Covid PM “accept orders from the US military”?

Did Scott Morrison “accept orders” to wage “war against the virus” in general… and facilitate the US-led “military pharmaceutical plan” in particular?

The bigger question is…

In attempting to resolve these questions, a follow-up post will present key details and further analysis of three topics covered extensively by this Substack since 2024, namely:

Pacific Eclipse - the Five Eyes pandemic tabletop exercise held on 9-10 December 2019, co-hosted by the United States DoD

Medical Countermeasures Consortium - a US-led defense and health partnership with Australia, the UK and Canada involved in COVID

DoD publication on Chem-Bio-Rad-Nuclear Response and the US-led international ‘CBRN Incident Response’ launched in early 2020

Many thanks to fellow Australian

at

for her advice with this post, and for her tireless work in

for the COVID crimes committed by Scott Morrison and other government officials.

To be continued…