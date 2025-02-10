President Donald Trump: White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference - 19 March 2020

“Who ordered and directed these operations?”

It’s now five years since the rollout of the COVID operation.

COVID was a major geopolitical event. The transnational public-private security state seized power and profits using the pretext of a spreading infectious disease.

The comprehensive “COVID Dossier” published by

and

on 4 February 2025 has drawn much-needed public attention to the evidence they provide for “the military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event”.

Latypova and Lerman ask:

Is the answer to the question - “who ordered these operations?” - hiding in plain sight, based on the available evidence?

“Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK…?”

In a parliamentary speech in mid 2023, Australia’s Senator Malcolm Roberts emphasized that US defense-led collaborations for the development and deployment of ‘medical countermeasures’ underpinned the international COVID response:

Senator Roberts outlined details of this agreement as follows:

Information now in the public domain indicates the COVID response [in Australia] was not initiated through commercial interests but, rather, through an organisation called the Medical Countermeasures Consortium that Australia joined in 2012. According to Australia’s defence.gov.au website, the Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the defence and health departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Chemical Biological Radiological (CBR) Defense Cooperative Program: International MCM Consortium Quote: ‘The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with chemical and biological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics. Medical countermeasures include drugs, vaccines and diagnostics.” End of quote. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

In fact, the universal use of ‘medical countermeasures for national security’ - ie. ‘emergency vaccines’ to ostensibly protect populations from man-made and naturally-occurring pathogens - had been planned for years before COVID.

In particular, “bioterror alarmism” had been relentlessly promoted by entities with vested interests with the aim of influencing US government policy - and later international agreements - most visibly in the trailblazing pandemic tabletop exercise, Dark Winter, conducted at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington DC in June 2001.

Note: The last (and most secretive) of the simulation exercises before COVID took place on 9-10 December 2019. “Pacific Eclipse” was run jointly by the US DoD and the PLuS Alliance of universities, with over 200 invited participants from the Five Eyes nations rehearsing a public-private ‘response’ to a hypothetical man-made ‘pandemic’ impacting the 2020 US presidential election!

The long-planned ‘vaccine solution’ just needed a ‘crisis’ to justify it.

A pseudo-suppressed ‘origins’ story - about a Chinese military ‘biolab leak’, or even ‘biowarfare’ - was necessary to on-board ‘stakeholders’ and get ‘public buy-in’ for a super-charged ‘pandemic response’.

Trump: Commander-In-Chief of the Covid ‘crisis’ response?

There is already overwhelming evidence that a United States Department of Defense publication was the critical trigger for the manufactured and militarized ‘emergency response’ in mid-March 2020.

The DoD Joint Publication on Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Response (September 2016) - one of the many documents listed in the COVID Dossier, and already very familiar to readers of this substack - demands much closer scrutiny and wider discussion going forward.

This US joint military document is a key part of the evidence that proves that a US domestic ‘CBRN Response’ was activated on the pretext of a ‘biological attack’.

Within the United States, this publication took effect in mid-March 2020 under the guise of ‘homeland defense’. (Namely ‘biodefense’ against a ‘biothreat’.)

President Trump literally “ gave the order ” on 18 March 2020 that put the Department of Homeland Security in charge of running the so-called ‘ national emergency ’ in accordance with joint military doctrine.

Through the Department of Homeland Security sub-agency FEMA - the Federal Emergency Management Agency - the security state was effectively running the COVID operation behind the facade of a whole-of-society ‘disaster response’ in a total departure from any pre-existing ‘pandemic’ policies.

This presidential decision was consistent with the DoD framework for so-called Domestic CBRN Response, whereby DHS (or DoD) is the Lead Federal Agency (green box added - left side of diagram):

In reality, an ‘emergency’ was generated in mid-March 2020 because the ‘vaccine solution’ for it was already in the pipeline…

Operation Warp Speed: 13 January 2020

Any analysis of the ‘COVID response’ and its timeline must take into account the fact that the ‘countermeasures’ came before the ‘crisis’.

Trump’s Operation Warp Speed (OWS) for fast-tracked ‘vaccines’ started (unofficially) on 13 January 2020 - ie. a week before the US even reported its first ‘case’.

The public was only informed about Operation Warp Speed on 15 May 2020 - four months after OWS swung into action, and two months after lockstep lockdowns were rolled out.

What about International CBRN Response?

This substack summarized the situation a year ago as follows:

The ‘vaccine solution’ in search of a ‘biowarfare threat’: In essence, the Covid Response used the pretext of a possible ‘biological attack’ to justify pre-planned “rapid response partnerships” between government and biodefense contractors in industry and academia to facilitate the international deployment of emergency medical countermeasures (MCMs) - allegedly to protect American civilians and “the citizens of the world”. See post: The Security State Set-Up

Did President Trump either knowingly or unwittingly trigger the international COVID operation via this DoD framework for response to a ‘biological attack’?

As the previous diagram shows - for “International CBRN Response” - the DoD document potentially puts the US military in charge of a global ‘biodefense’ operation involving US-allies such as NATO and ‘Five Eyes’ nations.

For example, per page 121:

Key International Legal Documents: Military Agreements (2) The military forces of the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have agreed to adopt certain standard operational concepts… Source: DoD Joint Publication 3-41/ CBRN Response - (Sept 2016)

Related: Before COVID, President Trump signed the first ever National Biodefense Strategy in September 2018…

“… to rapidly respond to and limit the impacts of bio-incidents” of any ‘origin’.

This Strategy refers to “support of the broader biodefense enterprise” - namely “stakeholders”, including “the private sector and international partners”.

To ensure an integrated, comprehensive approach, agencies shall coordinate and manage biodefense activities in support of the broader biodefense enterprise, which consists of all stakeholders with a role in the detection of, prevention of, preparedness for, response to, and recovery from biological incidents, including Federal, State, local, tribal, and territorial governments, the private sector, and international partners. Donald J Trump - 18 September 2018

“Did anyone in this country [Australia] accept orders from the United States military…?”

Circling back to the parliamentary speech by Australia’s Senator Malcolm Roberts in mid 2023…

The on-the-record question posed by Senator Roberts remains unanswered.

The Senator demanded to know:

Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan? [That’s] another question for a Royal Commission. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

Following his historic return to the White House, can President Trump confirm whether the entire international COVID event - starting with the Operation Warp Speed ‘vaccine solution’ - was the result of a ‘response’ that was driven by the US military, of which he was Commander-in-Chief?

Postscript:

