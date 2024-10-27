Around the globe in March 2020, the activation of ‘emergency’ policies underpinned the lockstep ‘whole of nation’ response observed in many countries, across all domestic jurisdictions and sectors of society.

But it was scenes in Washington on March 13 that captured the attention of the world.

It was nationwide ‘emergencies’ that pulled the trigger on Operation COVID-19.

Note: Despite different systems of government, there are interesting parallels in the escalation of ‘pandemic’ powers in the US and Australia. (See this post re. Australia and the implementation of the National Coordination Mechanism through the Department of Home Affairs on March 5 and the subsequent establishment of the intergovernmental National Cabinet on March 13.)

It’s therefore worth reviewing how the illusion of the COVID-19 ‘crisis’ was created in America - the country that invented ‘biodefense’ and ‘health security’ as concepts, where federal agencies list “foreign governments” and “international stakeholders” as partners.

Dr Robert Kadlec, MD - a veteran USG ‘biodefense’ insider and influential senior official in the Department of Health and Human Services when the ‘pandemic’ kicked off - is a useful focal point for examining the timeline of unfolding events in early 2020.

Robert Kadlec - 6 March 2020 briefing - White House Coronavirus Task Force

For this post, see key clips of Kadlec testifying before Congress in early March 2020 - and related document links - in the lead up to President Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency on 13 March 2020.

Biodefense Bob’s Bio

For Dr Robert Kadlec - appointed to the role of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) by President Trump in 2017 - the response to COVID-19 was the pinnacle of his (public-private) career, and the culmination of many years of pandemic planning.

(The well-deserved scrutiny of Kadlec’s decades-long dealings have examined his policy influence and private enmeshments with respect to ‘vaccines’ against ‘biological threats’: Think BARDA (“Bank of BARDA”) and Project Bioshield, and Emergent BioSolutions.)

When the ‘pandemic’ was rolled out, in his starring role as ASPR - an office he created in 2006 in drafting the Pandemic and All-Hazard Preparedness Bill - Kadlec was a key player… with the benefit of a direct line of communication with the WHO!

For related recent posts see:

Kadlec Declared the ‘Pandemic’ - and the Council for Foreign Relations event on 18 February 2020

The ‘Homeland Security’ PsyWar - and the Senate Committee hearing on 5 March 2020

A “whole-of-America” response needs a whole-of-nation emergency

The end goal of an ostensible ‘biological incident’ - regardless of its ‘origin’ - is an accelerated ‘vaccine solution’, with so-called non-pharmaceutical interventions deployed as a supposed interim measure for ‘pandemic control’.

But it takes a ‘crisis response’ - to a ‘national security’ threat - to set the stage.

This forms the basis of the ‘health emergency’ narrative for coercing the citizenry into compliance and pushing the pretext for countermeasures.

During COVID, Kadlec oversaw the PHEMCE (see link below for previous post)…

But as ASPR, Kadlec also played a crucial role in ratcheting up the ‘incident management’ side of the ‘pandemic’- and the funding for it.

(Note: so-called ‘incident management’ is where the PPE panic and the ‘frontline’ performance come into play…)

Here’s Dr. Kadlec on March 3, 2020 testifying before the Senate Health Committee regarding response efforts to the coronavirus ‘outbreak’ with other federal health officials.

Listen carefully - about the National Response Framework.

(> 30 seconds - transcript below)

The other issue is around how are we doing Incident Management. Since this had started, we’ve been working with FEMA to actually put in place - and we have activated formally as of yesterday - an incident management network, that really is based on the National Response Framework - is how can we bring the Whole of Government to respond? This is the first time we’ve done that formally. We’ve done it under exercises, but it’s a means by which we can leverage FEMA and all the Emergency Support Functions that may be necessary by States when asked to basically employ responders to assist them in dealing with this crisis. Dr Robert Kadlec - 3 March, 2020

Here it is again, as snap shot…

A few points…

(i) The National Response Framework :

This is the Department of Homeland Security’s National Response Framework - updated in late October 2019 - extraordinary timing! - to which Kadlec is referring:

This helpful diagram (including Presidential use of Stafford Act) appears in the document - updated from the 2016 edition - on page 43:

(ii) “… activated formally as of yesterday” - ie. March 2, 2020:

On March 2, 2020 Kadlec had been elevated by Secretary Azar to take charge of the response by HHS - the ‘Lead Federal Agency’ at that time - as reported that day in Politico:

From the Politico article:

HHS is putting its top emergency preparedness official in charge of coordinating the department’s coronavirus response — a sign of renewed urgency toward combating the worsening outbreak, according to an internal announcement obtained by POLITICO. The directive circulated this afternoon designated Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec with managing the response across the government’s health agencies.

(This was supposedly because the ‘outbreak’ was now spreading domestically.)

(iii) “… a means by which we can leverage FEMA and all the Emergency Support Functions.”

Note: HHS is only responsible for Emergency Support Function #8 - Public Health and Medical Services (ESF-8) - but Kadlec refers to “all the ESFs”.

Was he anticipating something? After all, in mid-February…

Here’s Kadlec again on March 5, 2020. Different tie - same message…

Shifting to our overall response structure, since repatriation efforts began, we've been working with the Federal Emergency Medical Management Agency, FEMA, to put in place an active incident management network that is based on the National Response Framework. This is the first time we have formally implemented this structure. Though we have practiced activating this structure during previous exercises, we're doing it for real now and it means that we can leverage the capacities of FEMA and all the Emergency Support Functions that may be necessary to deploy responders to assist states and local authorities in responding to the coronavirus outbreak if and when asked. Dr Robert Kadlec - 5 March 2020

This is interesting language, given the momentum of the narrative in terms of the potential for a ‘pandemic’ (ie. a pandemic response!) to have an ‘all-of-society’ impact far beyond that of a ‘health emergency’.

Side note: On this date, Emergency Management Australia (EMA), through the Department of Home Affairs, implemented a new National Coordination Mechanism (NCM):

The NCM is an Australian Government mechanism facilitated by EMA and is a key tool for preparing for, responding to, and recovery from any crises. The NCM is a flexible tool to ensure that the full capabilities of the Australian, state and territory governments and, if required, the private sector are brought to bear during a crisis.

Here’s Kadlec again - on March 11, 2020 - testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the Response to the Coronavirus.

Kadlec reiterates his primary role as ASPR in incident management based on the National Response Framework.

(< 30 seconds.)

My first and foremost responsibility [as ASPR], as we transition from containment of this disease to a hybrid approach and strategy of containment and mitigation, is to be the incident manager for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to ensure that we have a unified, coordinated and synchronized effort across HHS and across the US Government consistent with the National Response Framework… Dr Robert Kadlec - 11 March 2020

This was the day the WHO declared a ‘pandemic’. The hearing recessed when the witnesses were called to a meeting at the White House. To get a sense of the general vibe at the hearing, as noted in one summary…

“Bottom line: it’s going to get worse,” warned Dr. Fauci about the spread of coronavirus, which he said was about 10 times more lethal than the seasonal influenza virus.

The PsyWar was in full swing.

Trump: “Two very big words”

Just 48 hours later in the Rose Garden - on March 13, 2020 - (a reluctant) President Trump declared a National Emergency.

Note: 32 states had already declared a state-of-emergency… based on reports of ‘positive cases’.

(<30 seconds)

We had some very old and obsolete rules that we had to live with. It worked under certain circumstances, but not under mass circumstances. They were there for a long time. They were in place for a long time and we're breaking them down now. And they're very usable for certain instances, but not for this. To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today I am officially declaring a National Emergency. Two very big words. President Trump - 13 March 2020

Trump was followed by the Vice President praising the new whole-of-nation plan…

Pence: “ … we're bringing an all-of-America approach.”

[Thank you, Mr. President.] This day should be an inspiration to every American because thanks to your leadership from early on, not only are we bringing a whole of government approach to confronting the coronavirus, we're bringing an all of America approach. Vice President Pence - 13 March, 2020

And so the Stafford Act took effect in all 50 states simultaneously - and the federal relief money flowed. And flowed.

To what extent was Trump set up by experts and “old and obsolete rules”, and other shenanigans?

More to come on the ‘pandemic’ policy coup. Stay tuned…