For this post, see excerpts from the 2023 speech by Australian Senator, Malcolm Roberts, on the Anglosphere medical countermeasures ‘biodefense’ racket, as well as ‘new’ diagrams outlining details of the US-led MCM consortium via Katherine Watt Bailiwick News

‘Biodefense’ and the ‘Vaccine Solution’ for Covid

A quick recap…

In mid 2023, Senator Malcolm Roberts drew public attention to a pre-Covid U.S-led “International Medical Countermeasures Consortium” overseen by member nations’ defense and health departments, and referred to it as…

The Senator asked: “Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium run Covid?”

Senator Malcolm Roberts - 9 August 2023: Information now in the public domain indicates the COVID response was not initiated through commercial interests but, rather, through an organisation called the Medical Countermeasures Consortium that Australia joined in 2012. According to Australia’s defence.gov.au website, the Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the defence and health departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States: “The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with… chemical and biological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics. Medical countermeasures include drugs, vaccines and diagnostics.”

Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK… an “AUKUS” for pandemics? The United States response to COVID brought the Medical Countermeasures Consortium into the process at a very, very early stage.

This massive state-led public-private “MCM” scheme is based on the bogus pretext of the need for ‘biodefense’ measures to underpin national security and protect against ‘biothreats’ of natural, accidental or deliberate ‘origin’.

Needless to say, ‘international medical countermeasures’ in the form of mass-testing and mass-vaccination of entire populations on an ‘emergency’ basis is a wealth-transfer opportunity that’s almost too-good-to-be-true! And a mechanism for mass social control. And mass medical experimentation. The list goes on.

All pre-planned. All part of the Big Covid Steal…

Reminder: the major “MCM stakeholders” shown here are U.S government defense and health agencies (and the WHO)…

International MCM Stakeholders under International MCM Consortium ( Defence Materials Technology Centre -2018)

The so-called “medical rapid response” agenda was to fast-track tests and therapeutics at-scale in response to infectious disease ‘outbreaks’ by coordinating efforts between these and other “stakeholders”.

When the trigger was pulled, these “rapid response partnerships” between (1) government organizations, (2) industry, (3) academia, (4) NGOs and (5) international entities would be activated to accelerate the development and deployment of MCMs against a ‘biothreat’ - as per the plan outlined in a U.S. Department of Defense youtube video in mid-2019:

Which is what took place, in lockstep, even before the ‘pandemic’ was declared on 11 March 2020.

But wait!!!!!!

World experts said Covid was “ a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine ”!!

So why the rush to develop vaccines for “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”?!

How did this happen?! And how did they get away with it??!!

‘Mass Formation’ and the MCM Stakeholder Matrix

Further details about the sprawling U.S. biodefense-industrial complex can be seen in the following BARDA org chart for MCM Stakeholders, with “the Bank of BARDA” - as it’s referred to by officials within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - at the center of the diagram.

The network of MCM Stakeholders is broadly divided into:

“ Partners ” - ie. federal agencies

“ Performers ” - industry and academia

“Sponsors” - White House and Congress

Note in the diagram that “Partners” in Government (ie. U.S. health and defense agencies) extends to “Foreign Govt” - which fits with the layout of the aforementioned U.S-led “International MCM Consortium”.

“PHEMCE” - from Wikipedia:

The Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE) is an interagency coordinating body led by the ASPR. Along with BARDA, it includes internal HHS partners at the FDA, NIH, CDC, along with external inter-agency partners at the DoD, DHS, the USDA, and the VA. BARDA - Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority - participates in the governmental inter-agency PHEMCE, providing coordination across the US federal government in developing and deploying MCMs.

Here’s a comprehensive list of “government partners” for MCMs in the case of ‘outbreaks’ - including the CIA!

Note the overlap of USG defense and health agencies on the list of “International MCM Stakeholders” in the earlier diagram!

This is literally what U.S. “military medical leaders” meant when referring to a “whole of government approach” during the Pentagon press conference on vaccine development on 5 March 2020 and subsequent OWS updates:

Pentagon Presser - 5 March 2020

All the “industry partners” - the pharmaceutical and biotech companies - are essentially (just) biodefense contractors:

Why the “medical rapid response” for a “low risk infection”?

Remember the key date in the Covid timeline - 4 February 2020 - as revealed by

:

“Covid was classified a national security threat by the USG/DOD on February 4, 2020”

On that date, the biodefense contractors changed gears…

It was a month later that these MCM “performers” - from the pharma and biotech industry - met with President Trump, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and “interagency partners” on 2 March 2020 to basically pre-announce their race-for-a-vaccine… for the world.

Operation Warp Speed was (officially) months away.

A ‘pandemic’ had not been declared.

And ‘lockdowns’ were (still) limited to Lombardy.

Trump White House - 2 March 2020

After the meeting, VP Mike Pence - as newly appointed head of the Task Force - announced to the press:

Despite today’s sad news [that “six Americans have lost their life”], let’s be clear, the risk to the American people of the coronavirus remains low according to all of the experts that we’re working with across the government. And as the President has said, we’re ready for anything, but this is an all hands on deck effort. Today’s activity really reflects the President’s effort to bring the best minds of private industry together, the best leadership from around the country at every level. The most encouraging news from that meeting was that our pharmaceutical companies, which are recognized as the greatest in the world, all have already formed a consortium to work together to share information in the development of therapeutics and vaccines. Mike Pence - 2 March 2020

Indeed. They had “already formed a consortium”, as Pence put it.

So why the massive “all-hands-on-deck effort” when “the risk… remains low”?

Or - put more directly - as Senator Malcolm Roberts demanded to know:

Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium Run Covid? Did anyone in this country [Australia] accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan?

More evidence of the elaborate Covid set-up emerges with every passing week, with the U.S. and its Anglosphere allies as central players in a massive crime.