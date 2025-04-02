The DoD P3 project, 2017 - DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) See post: The Pentagon’s Pandemic X

60 Days to Stop Declare a Pandemic

Looking back on the early 2020 timeline…

The COVID ‘pandemic’ was declared 60 days after the Department of Defense stopwatch was set for the ‘live exercise’ deployment of ‘rapid response’ gene-encoded ‘medical countermeasures’ to a concocted biological threat… starting with the online publication of ‘the Wuhan sequence’.

The ‘vaccine solution’ to the ‘sequence’ that was shared on 11 January 2020 - aided and abetted by the ‘diagnostic PCR test’ - was the real momentum behind the rollout of the ‘pandemic’ that was declared on 11 March 2020.

The national security narrative - rehearsed in multiple tabletop exercises since mid 2001 - underpinned public-private-stakeholder buy-in for the unfolding ‘pandemic’ as it was presented to the public in early 2020.

Reminder…

11 March 2020: the declared ‘pandemic’

On this date, media headlines around the globe announced:

“World Health Organization declares the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.”

Why was the COVID ‘pandemic’ called on this date?

Let’s compare the ‘official’ early 2020 timeline with the pre-COVID plans of the military-pharmaceutical complex and the security state…

Reminder…

The ‘countermeasures’ came before the ‘crisis'

Note the following ‘official’ dates for the commencement of COVID countermeasures… followed by the ‘crisis’:

11 Jan 2020: the ‘viral sequence' was shared… and the ‘vaccine’ racket race was underway

11 Mar 2020: the WHO upgraded the ‘outbreak’ to a ‘pandemic’

Note: In 2020 (a leap year) it was exactly 60 Days from 11 January to 11 March.

Here’s President Trump on 18 March 2020 - during 15 Days to Slow the Spread - highlighting the official timeline of events for the CEPI-funded NIH-Moderna-DARPA vaccine starting in mid-January 2020… with the ‘sequence’.

“… we’ve reached human trials for the vaccine just eight weeks later”

In other words…

Operation Warp Speed was actually underway on 11 January 2020 — more than a week before the first ‘case’ was reported in the United States, and more than two months before President Trump announced a ‘National Emergency’.

Reminder…

“We’re in a live exercise here… to get this right”

Putting Mike Pompeo’s 20 March 2020 “live exercise” comment in context, there’s compelling evidence that the then Secretary of State was referring to the Pentagon-led phony baloney ‘biodefense’ drill for ‘rapid response’ public private partnerships to develop and deploy fast-tracked gene-based ‘countermeasures’ to a ‘biothreat’… based on a ‘sequence’ and a 60 Day timeline.

Reminder…

“60 Days to Stop a Pandemic” - Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3)

Recall that the DoD pre-COVID military-pharmaceutical boondoggle project to produce fast-tracked ‘countermeasures’ for ‘biothreats’ of any origin - the so-called Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) - aimed to use nucleic acid injectables [ie. RNA or DNA] to…

“… halt the spread of viral infections in 60 days or less”.

As outlined by the DoD in 2017…

State-of-the-art medical countermeasures often take many months or even years to develop, produce, distribute, and administer. The envisioned P3 platform would cut response time to weeks and stay within the window of relevance for containing an outbreak. P3 focuses on rapid discovery, characterization, production, testing, and delivery of efficacious DNA- and RNA-encoded medical countermeasures… Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) - 2017

The “P3” DARPA research project - a rebranded version of a DoD program dating back to 2013 - was predicated on the race-for-a-genetic-vaccine (or other gene-based ‘countermeasure’) starting with a ‘sequence’, described as…

“60 Days to Stop Pandemic X… from taking hold”.

The required simulations for participants in the P3 research project were outlined as follows:

DARPA-funded teams will be required to demonstrate their integrated platforms in five simulations during the planned four-year program; they will initially test their platforms using pathogens of their choice, but ultimately they will test using DARPA-selected pathogens, including two demonstrations in which the identity of the pathogen will remain opaque to the teams until the 60-day clock starts. DARPA - 2017

That’s right: a “test using DARPA-selected sequences pathogens”!!

Assuming the 60 Day stopwatch was set when the ‘sequence’ was published:

On 11 January 2020:

the “rapid response” timer was ticking for cooking up ‘countermeasures’… against the shared ‘sequence’

On 11 March 2020:

when 60 days had elapsed after this ‘sequence’ starter gun, the ‘pandemic’ was declared because the ‘countermeasures’ to contain it were not ready… according to the ‘live exercise’ P3 timeline.

Reminder…

“… we don’t know for sure yet if RNA is a viable platform for vaccines…”

Along with the US DoD, who else backed the RNA platform technology — ie. transfection — as the chosen ‘winner’ of this proof-of-concept crime of the century?

Our foundation—both through our own funding and through CEPI—has been supporting the development of an RNA vaccine platform for nearly a decade. The first candidate to start human trials was an RNA vaccine created by a company called Moderna. […] Because RNA vaccines let your body do most of the work, they don’t require much material. That makes them much faster to manufacture. There’s a catch, though: we don’t know for sure yet if RNA is a viable platform for vaccines. Bill Gates - Gates Notes, April 2020

Indeed.

“We don’t know for sure”… so let’s give it to “every person on the planet” ASAP (whether they like it or not) and find out!

In other words, the crazy P3 live exercise - aka COVID operation - could more accurately be described as…

60 Days to Declare a Pandemic… starting with ‘countermeasures’ against a ‘sequence’

This was the real “Warp Speed” operation that officially kicked off 60 days before the reverse-engineered ‘pandemic’ was launched - and functioned as the smoke screen for the crime of the century.

A ‘vaccine solution’ in search of a ‘crisis’.

Part Two - coming soon. Thank you to

for her input - and for trying to alert others to the ‘vaccine solution’ big picture in early 2020.