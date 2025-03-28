In March 2020, there was bipartisan betrayal ‘support’ behind the lockdown-related looting of the treasury in Australia.

A similar situation unfolded in the US, where the scale of the ‘relief’ was truly eye-watering. All for a purported ‘pandemic’ - and the wait for a ‘vaccine solution’ that kicked off in mid January 2020… before the first US ‘case’.

“… the single-biggest economic relief package in American history.”

Throwback: March 27th is the fifth anniversary of an historic event.

President Trump signs the CARES Act - 27 March 2020

Needless to say, the ‘economic fallout’ was from the lockdowns… not the ‘pandemic’.

All part of a pre-determined “live exercise”.

“ We took the best economy we've ever had and we said: stop.”

A week before the CARES Act was signed into law, President Trump thanked Democrats and Republicans alike for reaching across the aisle in America’s hour of need.

Trump praised the American people too. For staying home.

(25 sec - with transcript)

But most importantly, the American public has been incredible. We took the best economy we've ever had and we said: stop. You can't work. You have to stay home. You know, there's never been a case like this. Normally you pay a lot of money to get things going. Here's a case where we're paying a lot of money to stop things because we don't want people to be together so that this virus doesn't continue onward. President Trump - 19 March 2020

The political theater surrounding the plan for mass quarantines whilst awaiting the ‘vaccine solution’ - and the economic cost of it all - had been building for weeks beforehand.

All based on the pretext of a ‘pandemic’.

“Six point two - potentially - billion dollars… trillion dollars.”

Here’s the key sixty second clip from the Oval Office on 27 March 2020 (with transcript)…

President Trump: Well, thank you all very much. This is a very important day. I’ll sign the single-biggest economic relief package in American history and, I must say, or any other package, by the way. It’s twice as large as any relief ever signed. It’s $2.2 billion, but it actually goes up to 6.2 — potentially — billion dollars — trillion dollars. So you’re talking about a 6.2 trillion-dollar bill. Nothing like that. And this will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation’s families, workers, and businesses. And that’s what this is all about. And it got a 96 to nothing. And, I don’t know, what was the number in Congress? Participant: A voice vote. President Trump: A voice? It was fantastic. Participant: I think it was just as close. President Trump: That’s pretty amazing. That’s about the same thing. Right, Kevin? Leader McCarthy: Yes. President Trump: So, that’s fantastic. But I want to thank Republicans and Democrats for coming together, setting aside their differences, and putting America first. The Oval Office - 27 March 2020

What’s a few extra zeroes between friends?!

As one substacker recently asked, rhetorically: Will DOGE be auditing the CARES Act…?

Perhaps President Trump’s return to the White House has been critical to ensuring that the myth of the Great COVID Pandemic of 2020 is written into the history books in real time - and that the “order” for the operation is overlooked.

Coming soon… another angle on the early 2020 timeline!