Readers who’ve been hoping for indirect “deep insider” confirmation of the phony baloney American-led ‘Chem-Bio Defense’ basis for the COVID ‘pandemic’ will be interested in a recent revelation by world-renowned Medical Freedom Movement leader and vaccinologist, Dr Robert Malone.

Way down in the details of a substack post on Dr Peter Marks (the now-former Director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research - ie. vaccines) Malone writes…

It is important to understand that, during the COVID crisis, the USA and specifically the US FDA set the standards for global regulatory policy among all NATO, EU, UK-affiliated and five eyes intelligence network allies. Dr Robert Malone - 3 April 2025

Wow! So USG ‘biodefense’ regulations for ‘rapid response’ injections were rolled out to Five Eyes and NATO allies?!

Why didn’t Dr Malone tell the world about this when he appeared on the Bret Weinstein and Joe Rogan podcasts in 2021?!

A US-led coalition-of-the-willing for ‘vaccines’ seems more relevant than “mass formation psychosis” as an explanation for what happened during COVID!

And from an Australian perspective, it looks like the answer to the following rhetorical question asked by Senator Malcolm Roberts in August 2023 is a resounding “yes”:

“Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium run COVID?”

As the Senator from Queensland outlined at the time (referencing Australia’s defence.gov.au website), the American-led International Medical Countermeasures Consortium under the Chem-Bio-Rad Defense Cooperative Program agreement is…

“A military-pharmaceutical apparatus linking the USA, Australia, Canada and the UK.”

According to Senator Roberts…

The United States response to COVID brought the Medical Countermeasures Consortium into the process at a very, very early stage. […] Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

Presumably as early as 11 January 2020, with the FDA weighing in within weeks… two months before the ‘pandemic’ was declared.

The real “mass formation”: Rapid Response Partnerships

In other words, the four-nation Anglosphere consortium is part of a ‘biodefense’ boondoggle arrangement whereby the United States FDA essentially functions as the central regulatory body for America’s vassal states allies in the global battle against purported biothreats and pandemics!

And together with the FDA, an entire network of US military and health agencies runs this international racket ‘response’ for rapid diagnostics and vaccines, as the following diagram from Australia’s Defence Materials Technology Centre (DMTC) shows.

The plan for “rapid response” public private partnerships for the development and deployment of fast-tracked tests and injections - led by the DoD and HHS - was critical to the international Chem-Bio-Rad-Nuclear (CBRN) charade ‘response’ during COVID, as this amazingly prescient DoD video from June 2019 shows… courtesy of the JPEO-CBRN Defense agency.

(And speaking of the FDA: Note the multiple references in this video to “advances in regulatory science” that facilitate the dramatically shortened timeline for those life-saving vaccines!!!)

(< 3 min)

Why haven’t any American senators told the world about details of this transnational security state scam?

“Did anyone in this country accept orders from the US military…?”

Returning to Australia’s Senator Roberts in August 2023…

We’re still waiting for an answer to this key question:

(10 sec)

Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military-pharmaceutical plan? [That’s] another question for a Royal Commission. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

Perhaps

can reveal more in terms of the overall lockstep COVID ‘response’ among US allied nations?

Related: Did Trump “order” the global military COVID response?

For other posts on US DoD Chem-Bio-Rad-Nuc (CBRN) Response and COVID see: