five years ago, on 5 March 2020, Senator Ron Johnson officially announced (with apparent amusement)…

“I guess we gotta call it a pandemic at this point in time…”

Here’s the live action replay:

(< 20 sec - with transcript)

Good morning. This hearing will come to order. I want to thank the witnesses first and foremost for your efforts as they’re related to the current… …I guess we gotta call it a pandemic at this point in time, right? With COVID-19. The coronavirus. Sen. Ron Johnson - 5 March 2020 - Hearing on The Federal Interagency Response to the Coronavirus and Preparing for Future Global Pandemics

Johnson’s on-the-record pandemic declaration was a week before the WHO’s - on March 11th - in his role as Chair of the mighty US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Also on this day, another very significant political event was held in Washington…

“…a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine.”

At a Pentagon press conference on 5 March 2020, Operation Warp Speed was pre-announced to the public more than two months ahead of its ‘official’ start date (on May 15th).

At the (almost unreported) media event - billed as “Military Medical Leaders Discuss Vaccine Development Against Coronavirus” - US Army infectious disease expert Dr Nelson Michael explained the role of countermeasures for ‘contagious threats’ in the context of a military campaign ‘… against enemies against the homeland’.

(<10 sec - with transcript)

We will continue to campaign against these infectious disease threats as we would against enemies against the homeland. Dr Nelson Michael - 5 March 2020

(Doctors Defending the Homeland!!)

But Dr Michael then went off-script, and reassured the public about the bottom line…

That’s right: “… a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine.”

And yet a public-private ‘vaccine solution’ to “protect the citizens of the world” had been underway since mid-January 2020 - a week before the first US ‘case’ was reported and two months before the ‘pandemic’ was launched.

“The vaccine’s in the future as a solution…”

Returning to the Senate Committee event held on the same day…

In a take-home message from the two hour hearing on 5 March 2020, Senator Johnson highlighted the timeline of the ‘vaccine solution’ - and alluded to lockdowns as an interim ‘mitigation’ measure…

(< 20 sec - with transcript)

So again: The vaccine’s in the future as a solution. So now you really, again, turn to: How do you mitigate this? And that will be how do you screen, how do you get your arms around exactly where this is? Quarantines - and we’ll talk further about other contemplated actions should this thing really spread and become a far more significant outbreak. Sen. Ron Johnson - 5 March 2020

All of this had been game-planned in plain sight since before 9/11 - most visibly at the Dark Winter tabletop exercise held in Washington in June 2001.

After two-decades-plus in the making, all that was needed was a manufactured ‘emergency’ to justify the ‘vaccine solution’. And lockdowns.

“As of yesterday, when we gave the order… “

On 18 March 2020 which was

five days after declaring a national emergency and

two days after announcing 15-Days-to-Slow-the-Spread…

… President Trump “gave the order” for the Department of Homeland Security, via its subagency FEMA, to lead the ‘national coronavirus response’ instead of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Here’s President Trump on March 19th, referring to “the order” the day before…

(24 sec)

This ‘homeland defense’ decision was based on US joint military doctrine for Chem-Bio-Rad-Nuclear Response, using the pretext of a potential ‘biological attack’!

COVID was not your average ‘pandemic’ but a ‘CBRN threat’ - just as bioterror alarmists (with vested interests) had predicted for many years.

We’ll return to other details of the 5 March 2020 Senate Committee hearing in a subsequent post. But in the meantime…

Questions for Senator Ron Johnson

On 5 March 2020 - in the context of declaring a global ‘pandemic’ - did Senator Johnson know how things would play out in terms of the Homeland Security takeover of the US domestic ‘coronavirus response’ on 18 March 2020… in accordance with United States ‘CBRN Defense’ doctrine?

And can Senator Johnson confirm whether President Trump likewise “gave the order” for a militarized ‘counter-bioterrorism' response by US-allied nations - ie. a lockstep US DoD-led International CBRN Response?

