Two years ago, on August 8th 2023, in a brilliant fire-and-brimstone-style speech about the COVID “military operation”, Australia’s Senator Malcolm Roberts asked:

In his compelling address in the Senate, Malcolm Roberts summed up the real-life “Outbreak” scenes that had unfolded Down Under:

Australia saw military checkpoints at borders, military guarding medical facilities, military in their hardware on the streets […] locking people in their homes. All of this created a climate of fear and intimidation that facilitated acceptance of the COVID injection. Was this the plan? … Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan? [That’s] another question for a Royal Commission. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

(Hint: In his speech, he mentioned former Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, a number of times!)

Cranking up the ‘crisis’

Recall early 2020 and the key role played by Scott Morrison on the world stage…

As the threat of lockdowns loomed, the then Prime Minister boasted that Australia was well ahead of the WHO on two counts, alluding to…

The WHO announcement of a FAKE ‘PHEIC’ (Public Health Emergency of International Concern) on 30 January 2020 — beaten by the addition on 21 January 2020 by the Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy, of the “coronavirus with pandemic potential” as a “listed human disease” under the Biosecurity Act.

The WHO declaration of a ‘pandemic’ (which duly followed on 11 March 2020) — after the pre-pandemic call on 27 February 2020, likewise on the advice of Australian public health officials.

PM Transcript - Press Conference - Australian Parliament House - 27 February 2020

Rewind again, to December 2019.

What was the purpose of Scott Morrison’s covert trip (to Hawaii) on 15 December 2019 - when Australia was ablaze - just as the ‘pandemic’ was being rolled out behind the scenes?

Before a brief post-mortem of the story surrounding Morrison’s mystery “holiday in Honolulu” before Christmas 2019, there are three key data points worth noting (again) at the nexus of the US Department of Defense, Australia, and ‘pandemic preparedness’ prior to the COVID “live exercise”:

(1) The plan for the “countermeasures”…

… and the US Government-led Medical Countermeasures (MCM) Consortium

This is an international Defense-and-Health arrangement which Australia signed up to November 2012.

(It is the “military-pharmaceutical apparatus” to which Senator Roberts referred in his August 2023 speech. MCM are so-called “rapid response” tests, drugs and vaccines to defend against ‘biological threats’ to civilians and armed forces including ‘pandemics’... regardless of ‘origin’.)

“International MCM Stakeholders” = US Government interagency for ‘biodefense’ DMTC = Australia’s Defence Materials Technology Center .

This consortium operates under the four nation Chem-Bio-Rad Defense Cooperative Program involving Australia, Canada, the United States and Britain.

The Senator again, in October 2023…

In America they set up - you're probably aware of this far more than I am - Department of Defense [Medical] Countermeasures Consortium... involving Australia, Canada, United States and Britain. It was a military operation. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 23 October 2023

(2) The plan for the “crisis”…

… and the United States DoD operational outline for Chem-Bio-Rad-Nuclear Response

The Joint Publication document - released in September 2016 - is consistent with the manufactured US-military-led ‘global health security’ mission that was launched in early 2020.

It explicitly mentions Australia (and other Five Eyes nations and NATO) and key multi-national military agreements relevant to defense against ‘biological threats’, regardless of ‘origin’:

(3) The final rehearsal…

… and the United States DoD-led ‘ Pacific Eclipse ’ tabletop exercise

This ‘pandemic’ simulation was conducted on 9-10 December 2019 by the US Indo-Pacific Command together with the PLuS Alliance universities.

The event was held under-the-radar in three US cities, involving a select group of 200 “stakeholders” representing governments, the private sector and NGOs from the Five Eyes nations.

The logo at bottom left of the image is United States Indo-Pacific Command, USINDOPACOM, HQ in Hawaii - one of three sites for the interactive Pacific Eclipse tabletop exercise. The role of USINDOPACOM was central to both the rehearsal and the real-life ‘pandemic’

The ‘hypothetical’ scenario - developed by Australia’s high profile public health and biosecurity expert, Professor Raina MacIntyre - not only “predicted” many of the events that were rolled out during COVID but involved a script that was specifically adapted for an evolving ‘pandemic’ in the US 2020 presidential election year!

This tabletop drill immediately preceded the launch of the COVID “live exercise” in which Australia (and Scott Morrison) featured prominently.

The wargame was reported in the journal Vaccine in December 2021 - two years after the event - following completion of the COVID vaccine rollout.

As outlined by UNSW Professor Anthony Kelleher in his editorial - “Pacific Eclipse: Before the corona dawn”:

Pacific Eclipse predicted a range of changes that COVID-19 would bring to the globe. The prescience and timeliness of this meeting, held on December 9th and 10th 2019, was extraordinary. Within a month, those attending the meeting, would be facing the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, hopefully implementing many of the lessons learnt. Professor Anthony Kelleher - Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney, Australia

Except “within in a month” what was circulating were Chinese whispers - and sequences - among experts (with vested interests) who were “implementing many of the lessons learnt” after years of preparation and play-acting.

Tellingly, the ‘countermeasures’ came before the ‘crisis’.

Morrison’s Hawaii trip: secrets and lies

For the benefit of non-Australian readers who may not be “on the same page”…

On 15 December 2019, Scott Morrison made a clandestine - and highly controversial - trip to Hawaii.

Of the many controversies which plagued his time as Australia’s top political leader, foremost among them was the scandal which surrounded the (‘conservative’) then-PM’s attempted “cover-up” of a trip to the United States at a time when bushfires blazed (and the looming ‘pandemic’ was yet to be launched).

Source: The Guardian - 21 December 2019. The article highlights the timeline for Morrison missing-in-action. (Further context: “So where the bloody hell are you?” - Wikipedia link )

In retrospect, Morrison was “on leave” in Hawaii just days after the “highly sensitive” and extraordinarily prescient Pacific Eclipse pandemic tabletop exercise led by the US Indo-Pacific Command (… headquartered in Honolulu).

Coincidence?

What was the real purpose of Scott Morrison’s unusually secretive trip to the US in December 2019, just before the ‘pandemic’?

In late 2021 - nearly two years after his unannounced Hawaiian ‘holiday’ - as the screws of vaccine mandates and passports tightened across Australia, the Prime Minister was formally challenged on a multitude of mistruths regarding his precise whereabouts in mid December 2019 (as opposed to the “why”) at a time when the nation had been a veritable inferno.

Source: The Guardian - 22 November 2021

What is more obvious in hindsight is that the political theatre focused on the location - rather than the purpose - of Morrison’s “leave”.

From the November 2021 article in The Guardian:

The Labor backbencher, Fiona Phillips, bowled her scripted bouncer: “When my electorate was burning, the prime minister’s office told journalists he was not on holiday in Hawaii. Why did the prime minister’s office say that when it wasn’t true?” Morrison answered the charge of institutional deception by declaring he had texted Albanese [then Leader of the Opposition] on the plane when he took off for the infamous overseas holiday “and told him where I was going and he was fully aware of where I was travelling with my family”. There was a significant problem with Morrison’s self-exoneration. It was completely untrue. Albanese corrected Morrison and the Hansard record very shortly after. He told the House of Representatives Morrison had texted him at 9.44pm on December 15 2019 to impart the news he was going on leave. “He did not tell me where he was going,” the Labor leader said.

Here’s the clip of the Hawaii SMS showdown in federal parliament in November 2021:

The same article concluded:

Morrison’s staff were so sensitive about the destination becoming known to voters they went to great lengths to conceal the boss’s holiday in Hawaii. A holiday in Hawaii in the middle of a catastrophe was a very bad look for any prime minister.

Or was it the reason for Morrison’s absence - rather than the destination - that was being concealed from politicians, the press and the public by the Prime Minister’s Office?

Was the “sensitivity” surrounding Morrison’s visit to the US because he was actually “on leave” in an official capacity?

Is it possible that the PM was being briefed following the pandemic tabletop exercise before the exercise involving the “invisible enemy from China” went live …. to quote then US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo?

Did Australia’s COVID PM “accept orders from the United States military…”

…following the final rehearsal, Pacific Eclipse, in preparation for the phony baloney “war against the virus” by US allies?

Was Morrison’s top US military award in December 2020 related to his performance in the DoD-led international COVID “live exercise” known as COVID-19?

To circle back to the bigger question raised in multiple previous posts:

Did President and Commander-in-Chief Trump in effect “order” the global COVID military response?

Will we ever know?