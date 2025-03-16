Clade X

Over the past year, this substack has covered the central role of various ‘prescient’ tabletop exercises (and other works of infectious diseases fiction) in plotting the ‘pandemic’ - from Dark Winter in June 2001 to Pacific Eclipse in December 2019.

Clade X - the least covered and most revealing tabletop exercise - provides key evidence of planning-in-plain-sight for the coordinated US-led ‘response’ to the manufactured COVID crisis… starting with a ‘vaccine solution’ and working backwards to an ‘outbreak’.

On the fifth anniversary of the launch of lockdowns across the ‘free world’, Clade X - held in Washington DC on 15 May 2018 and promoted internationally as a template for policy decisions in the event of a ‘global pandemic’ - deserves more scrutiny.

Like the Dark Winter simulation in June 2001, Clade X involved a series of urgently-convened National Security Council meetings with a cast of high level US Government characters to discuss measures to mitigate an evolving ‘pandemic’.

[Plot spoiler alert: In a repeat of Dark Winter - and a portent of Operation COVID-19 - the powers that be determine that the only way to prevent deaths on an apocalyptic scale is the deployment of mass Quarantines-and-Vaccines… to the fortuitous benefit of those with vested public-private interests!]

The purpose of this USG-centric exercise was to rehearse the ‘response’ - and literally set the scene for a real life re-enactment. From the Clade X Executive Summary:

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security invites the national and international health security community to watch the Clade X exercise and review exercise materials, and to use lessons learned to inform considerations for how best to prevent or mitigate large-scale and potentially catastrophic epidemics. Ultimately, we hope proactive leaders propose feasible approaches for making progress toward our proposed policy goals so that the world is better prepared to avoid and respond to significant global outbreaks. Government officials—US and international—and other stakeholders who are interested in learning more may direct inquiries to the Center’s director of communications…

Sounds like a plan… for a coordinated lockstep ‘response’.

“Virus could kill 900 million people" in the absence of a speedy vaccine!

According to the event webpage, Clade X was widely reported by mainstream and scientific media outlets in 2018 not only in the United States but globally - especially the Five Eyes nations.

The Clade X exercise predicted that “a flu-like virus could kill nearly a billion people if it started to spread tomorrow” because…

“We don’t have the ability to produce vaccines to a novel pathogen within months.”

900 million deaths without a fast-tracked vaccine!!!!!

That’s a corpse count nearly 10 to 20 times the fictitious legendary Spanish flu!

Could this decimation of the human race by ‘contagion’ be averted?!

As summarized by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the hosts of Clade X (and Event 201):

The purpose of the exercise was to illustrate high-level strategic decisions and policies that the United States and the world will need to pursue in order to prevent a pandemic or diminish its consequences should prevention fail. Clade X was a day-long pandemic tabletop exercise that simulated a series of National Security Council–convened meetings of 10 US government leaders, played by individuals prominent in the fields of national security or epidemic response.

“A federal quarantine of this scale is unprecedented.”

Here’s the edge-of-your-seat 90 second Clade X trailer (with transcript).

We are continuing our coverage of a new and deadly infectious disease. The virus has some genetic elements of the Nipah virus. The care of these patients requires extraordinary effort. We cannot and will not voluntarily take patients from other hospitals. The creation and intentional release of the Clade X virus. The impact of not doing something has lots of consequences. We can't retreat from the rest of the world. Continuity of government here cannot be overestimated. A federal quarantine of this scale is unprecedented. The question everywhere: When will there be a vaccine? We have got to engage the private sector. They know that we don't have a vaccine yet. They want vaccines to be prioritized. I would not want to pull those people back. We need on the ground to be able to assure protection of our first responders. This is a non-starter. I'm going to need these people - I got this feeling - in a whole lot of other places. More than 40 countries are reporting outbreaks and many more are suspected of having cases. Leadership requires doing things that are often times unpopular. This issue has the amazing capacity to be number 11 on anybody's list of 10 most important items. We have been unbelievably weakened by this crisis. What the world will look like when it's done is still very uncertain. Clade X - 15 May 2018

Sound familiar??

There’s a definite sense of inevitability (and impending tyranny) about this scripted rehearsal exercise…

We copied Washington (not Wuhan)

In retrospect - and in an astonishing coincidence - CLADE X looks like a trailer for COVID-19.

Here’s a list of the 10 National Security Council “players” and their roles.

(Half of this list of names in the context of ‘biodefense’ and ‘health security’ will be familiar to readers of previous posts.)

This lot must’ve been as surprised by an unexpected windfall ‘pandemic’ as the rest of us!

Perhaps these Very Important People from “the inner circle of power in Washington” have watched too many Hollywood movies…

(12 sec)

(Or perhaps Big Hollywood and the Pentagon - and Big Pharma - are all on the same page.)

We got played: The plan that was in the pipeline for over two decades…

(And they’re planning a repeat.)

From a Gates-sponsored event in support of the United States Global Health Security Strategy (2024), here’s a post-COVID reminder from the fictional ‘Clade X’ CDC Director and former ‘real life’ CDC Director - and veteran public-private biothreat alarmist - Dr Julie Gerberding, on the importance of fearmongering informing policy makers via tabletop exercises as a mechanism to influence ‘pandemic preparedness’…

(< 30 sec - with transcript)

I think another dimension of that were the tabletop exercises when we brought members of Congress to participate, and what would it be like if we had a very deadly respiratory infection rapidly move through our communities. And that was kind of a wake up call. It led to some broader interest and hopefully some support for the authorizing legislation. It doesn't always translate to the budget, but it does translate to the authorities - which are necessary. Julie Gerberding for Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) 16 April 2024 - A New Global Health Security Strategy

And here’s a post-COVID reminder of Dr Gerberding’s recommendation for ‘the Next Pandemic’.

(Click for X link - 30 second clip.)

Translation: “We’re all in this together!”

[Note: Details of President Trump’s recent ‘One Health’ pick to lead the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy during his second term can be found here.]

From ‘The Simpsons Pandemic’ to the COVID ‘CBRN’ PsyWar

We’re still waiting for answers as to how they ran the ‘pandemic’ behind closed doors.

Looking back at Clade X, it’s interesting to consider the real-life role of ‘Lead Federal Agencies’ such as the Department of Defense, the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security in US-DoD directed ‘Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear (CBRN) Response’ — ie. the phony-baloney pretext for the militarized ‘health security’ measures - and medical countermeasures - imposed within the US and across American-allied countries during the COVID racket ‘response’, as covered in multiple previous posts (here, here, here, here and here).

Based on the available evidence, it’s clear that Donald Trump literally “gave the order” for the Department of Homeland Security to lead the (domestic) coronavirus response on 18 March 2020.

Did President Trump also ‘order’ a DoD-led international ‘CBRN Response’ by US allies?

In the meantime - as we’re slow-rolled to the truth of how the ‘free world’ pulled off the greatest crime in modern history the ‘pandemic’ - we should take Dr Gerberding no more seriously than the Center for Disease Disinformation in the Simpsons’ plot to hold “a good old-fashioned public health scare”… a decade before the COVID Op.

(The Simpsons’ Pandemic 2010 - in 90 seconds)

Stay tuned for further details of Clade X and its relevance to Operation COVID-19.