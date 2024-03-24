DemocracyManifest Substack

And just like that…it was gone!
U.S. Biodefense Commission info down the memory hole?
  
"A military-pharmaceutical apparatus"
The Senator asked: "Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium run Covid?"
  
October Surprise: ‘Bioterrorism’?
Should we fear the WHO - or the USA?
  
The Undeclared War: 'Securitization'
"Health Security" and the Road to Totalitarianism
  
February 2024

Pentagon Presser - 5 March 2020
Full transcript and highlights
  
The Security State Set-up
Medical Countermeasures for 'National Security'
  
The Countermeasures Coup
... and the Biodefense Bureaucracy
  
"Breaking News"...
... and the DoD's War on Disease and Disinformation
  
The Pentagon's Pandemic X
Prepare for the 'Next Pandemic [Response]'
  
January 2024

Memo Re EUA Countermeasures to send to your doctor, pharmacist, employer, school, sheriff, county commissioner and state lawmakers
"...is this actually about creating a lucrative pandemic industry,
Plotting the "Pandemic"
Scooby-Duped: the "Origins of Covid" and other Pandemic Theatre
  
