And just like that…it was gone!
U.S. Biodefense Commission info down the memory hole?
Mar 24
DemocracyManifest
"A military-pharmaceutical apparatus"
The Senator asked: "Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium run Covid?"
Mar 21
DemocracyManifest
October Surprise: ‘Bioterrorism’?
Should we fear the WHO - or the USA?
Mar 16
DemocracyManifest
The Undeclared War: 'Securitization'
"Health Security" and the Road to Totalitarianism
Mar 12
DemocracyManifest
February 2024
Pentagon Presser - 5 March 2020
Full transcript and highlights
Feb 24
DemocracyManifest
The Security State Set-up
Medical Countermeasures for 'National Security'
Feb 21
DemocracyManifest
The Countermeasures Coup
... and the Biodefense Bureaucracy
Feb 15
DemocracyManifest
"Breaking News"...
... and the DoD's War on Disease and Disinformation
Feb 9
DemocracyManifest
The Pentagon's Pandemic X
Prepare for the 'Next Pandemic [Response]'
Feb 4
DemocracyManifest
January 2024
Memo Re EUA Countermeasures to send to your doctor, pharmacist, employer, school, sheriff, county commissioner and state lawmakers
Purpose: Clarify the legal status of EUA Medical Countermeasures (MCMs) Pursuant to Section 564 of the FD&C Act, as amended by PAHPRA, 2013, and the…
Published on Due Diligence and Art
Jan 27
"...is this actually about creating a lucrative pandemic industry,
overseen by the empire-building World Health Organization, at the behest of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, and other vested interests?"
Published on Vaccination is political
Jan 23
Plotting the "Pandemic"
Scooby-Duped: the "Origins of Covid" and other Pandemic Theatre
Jan 18
DemocracyManifest
