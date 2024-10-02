For this post, see below video clips and information about the organizations which hosted the Pacific Eclipse pandemic tabletop exercise held in December 2019: the PLuS Alliance and Stratium Global.

PLuS Alliance: “…nations that are closely aligned with US DoD and Intelligence Community interests”

Before a quick recap of Pacific Eclipse, here’s a relevant pre-COVID clip.

This is Wesley Herche from Arizona State University (ASU) - visiting Sydney in 2017 for the launch of “Global Security PLuS”.

(The PLuS Alliance is an academic partnership between ASU, King’s College London and University of NSW. The ‘PLuS’ stands for Phoenix, London and Sydney.)

(> 20 seconds)

Global Security PLuS is absolutely critical in building these relationships. So where I work at is the Global Security Initiative within ASU. And this is fantastic for us because now we have partners in these other two fantastic universities [UNSW Sydney and King’s College London] and also that are housed within nations that are closely aligned with US strategic interests and US DoD and Intelligence Community interests. Wesley Herche, ASU (in 2017)

Who knew??

And here’s the main image from the flyer for this high-level pre-COVID conference.

Seriously…

Wesley Herche, Raina MacIntyre and colleagues arrive at the Global Security PLuS conference in Sydney in 2017.

(We may laugh — but these people pulled off a ‘pandemic’.)

Speaking of which…

Remember (from a previous post) Dr Jason Roos on 20 January 2020 (what a coincidence!!) in military-grade HAZMAT attire delivering the keynote address to 800 people at a joint DoD-DHS industry day - about accelerated ‘Medical Countermeasures’ (ie. MCMs, namely ‘vaccines’) against future natural or unnatural biological threats to warfighters and civilians?

His opening stand-up routine got big laughs from the audience…

Dr Jason Roos - JPEO-CBRN Defense (DoD) - 20 January 2020

After clowning around, Dr Roos reminded everyone that stopping ‘pandemics’ is actually serious business in terms of ‘national security’ and ‘national defense’.

(Not to mention… serious business in terms of the military-pharma complex: ka-ching!)

(30 seconds)

So if you look at the National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy, we're nested in both. The national security strategy, the very first pillar… is to protect the American people, the homeland, and the American way of life. Quite literally the first page of that first pillar is defend against weapons of mass destruction. And the very next one right after it is combat biothreats and pandemics. It's a concern of our leaders and it's a concern and focus for our national security.

Gotcha. ‘Biodefense’ and/or ‘Biosecurity’. Ingenious! And America’s allies - within the Five Eyes - are part of this perpetual battle against ‘biological threats’ too!

They’d been planning this for a long time.

Operation COVID-19 was an orchestrated ‘response’ in search of a (fabricated) ‘crisis’.

Reminder: see this 3 minute pre-COVID video on DoD-led public-private “rapid response partnerships” for developing diagnostics and vaccines against ‘biothreats’, per our first post…

YouTube: DoD ‘ Medical Rapid Response ’ to ‘biothreats’ - June 2019

Pacific Eclipse: the USA and “barriers to pandemic control”

This “highly sensitive” tabletop exercise was conducted under-the-radar in the US in early December 2019, with over 200 (currently unidentified) invited participants from America, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand… and quietly reported in the medical journal Vaccine two years later - ie. after the rollout of the response to the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’.

Below is a screen-shot overview of Pacific Eclipse from a webpage (now deleted - see previous post) via the University of NSW, Sydney.

It opens by noting…

The PLuS Alliance and Stratium Global hosted an immersive biothreat simulation at three sites across the USA (Crystal City, Phoenix and Honolulu) on December 9-10 2019, with cooperation from the US Indo-Pacific Command. A range of operational stakeholders from the US and Five Eyes countries attended the workshop. […]

Yikes… “operational stakeholders”!

(Zoom in on the fine print below for further details.)

(We’ll return to Stratium Global further on.)

Pacific Eclipse was basically a modified rerun (nearly two decades later!) of the well-known Dark Winter smallpox pandemic tabletop exercise held at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington DC in June 2001 which was promptly followed by congressional testimonies delivered by multiple political and think tank participants.

For Pacific Eclipse, the pandemic scenario was tailored for the contemporary US context - namely, the 2020 US presidential election. And Brexit.

(And - compared to Dark Winter in 2001 - all the “stakeholders” had smart phones!)

The main organizer of Pacific Eclipse - Professor Raina MacIntyre from UNSW Sydney, who bats for “Team USA” - had this to say about the United States and ‘lessons’ in her post-COVID book (for which she borrowed the title, Dark Winter):

Public Health measures for pandemic control are draconian by nature. […] During COVID, lockdowns bought time until vaccines were available. But in 2020 the combination of highly individualistic culture and poor leadership was catastrophic for the US. Compounding this was lack of universal healthcare. […] All of these lessons were exercised during the Pacific Eclipse smallpox simulation. Raina MacIntyre, Dark Winter (2022)

Hmm… “highly individualistic culture and poor leadership” sounds like code for MAGA and Trump - and a highly politicized and well-planned ‘pandemic’ tabletop exercise!

The same ‘lesson’ is highlighted in the journal article on Pacific Eclipse in Vaccine.

Pacific Eclipse in the journal Vaccine

From Pacific Eclipse, Appendix A - Box 11:

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that unique cultural factors can affect pandemic response. Public health control measures are draconian in nature, so may be less palatable in highly individualistic cultures. More civic-minded cultures and [also] more authoritarian governance systems will be able to implement measures such as mass masking and lockdowns with better community co-operation. The role of leadership is critical, especially in terms of proper guidance and support to critical bureaucratic systems and can overcome cultural barriers to pandemic control.

In real terms, to ‘overcome cultural barriers’ requires the use of state power to discredit, intimidate, censor and surveil anyone opposed to ‘public health control measures’ such as indefinite house arrest and forced experimental injections:

Circling back to Security and Defense imperatives…

Here are two more PLuS Alliance characters associated with Pacific Eclipse, both of whom are credited with “Conceptualization, Investigation, Methodology, Writing” of the pandemic scenario, per the article in Vaccine.

Meet Associate Professor Brian Gerber - Co-director of ASU’s Center for Emergency Management and Homeland Security:

According to his teaching schedule at ASU, A/Prof Gerber’s courses include

- Biosecurity and Biodefense

- Public Private Partnerships for Emergency Management and Homeland Security*

(*See upcoming post on this topic)

And who else was behind the script for Pacific Eclipse?

This is Associate Professor David Heslop: an ex-military physician and researcher at UNSW Sydney, and an expert in disaster management, modeling and simulations…

Highlights from his biography include:

- Retains military responsibilities as Senior Medical Adviser for CBRN [Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response] to the Australian Army and to Australian Defence Force (ADF) leadership.

- Experience in planning for and management of major disasters, mass casualty and multiple casualty situations.

Reminder from previous posts on the US-led four nation CBR Defense Cooperative Program:

The Australian Department of Defence website states: “The Consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with all-hazard preparedness and response for the participant countries. The emphasis of the Consortium is on chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics. Source: Defence Materials Technology Centre

It appears that Assoc Professors Gerber and Heslop - and other PLuS Alliance academics - basically had a crystal ball when it came to ‘COVID’. Or rather, the ‘COVID response’. Just extraordinary!

‘National Security’ networking for public-private pandemic management… all on one handy app!

During COVID, smart phones were not only a mechanism to propagandize and surveil the citizenry, but a mechanism for those in authority to rapidly share information and effectuate edicts through coordinated electronic networks.

Remember the bombshell revelations in early 2023, about former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the leaked WhatsApp messages?

And the subsequent admission by Scotland’s former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, about deleted WhatsApp COVID messages?

(Click for link to 1 minute video.)

From the BBC news article:

It has been shown exchanges of messages between senior Scottish government officials, in which they were reminded that the conversations would be subject to Freedom of Information laws were urged to delete the messages. Opposition parties and survivors groups have accused the government of an "industrial-scale" deletion policy in an attempt to avoid scrutiny.

Now consider the potential utility of erasable encrypted communications in terms of the operational side of the ‘national security’ response to ‘COVID-19’.

Secured Communications LLC is the creator of Global Secured Network®: An electronic “public safety” system designed for instantaneous ‘inter-agency’ and ‘cross-sectoral’ information sharing, with seamless and secure command-and-control of communications.

In September 2019, it was announced by the CEO that…

Secured Communications has expanded operations to Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada in addition to the US. Robert Wilson, CEO - Secured Communications

Source: LinkedIn Note - http://www.securedcommunications.com redirects to Sentriqs (since 2023)

In early March 2020, an industry press release at PRWeb reported on the use of the technology at the December 2019 Pacific Eclipse pandemic training exercise - hosted by Stratium Global, the newly established Australian security and intelligence company and partner of US-based Secured Communications - due to the (alleged) “highly sensitive” nature of communications at the simulation event.

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2020 - SOURCE: Secured Communications, LLC Secured Communications, LLC, the global leader in safeguarding corporate and agency communications, has been utilized for sensitive information sharing by Pacific Eclipse, a two-day immersive, international, multi-jurisdictional biosecurity simulation exercise involving high-profile experts from multiple countries. The event simulated a pathogenic pandemic, including possible regional and global impacts to health care, resource availability, government actions, travel, economic disruption and social responses poignantly similar to current events surrounding the Coronavirus epidemic. […] The event was hosted and coordinated by the PLuS Alliance (UNSW Sydney, Arizona State University and King's College London) and Stratium Global, and with the cooperation of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Pacific Eclipse was highly unique in that it focused on cross-disciplinary responses at global, national and local levels in several countries. […] The two-day, interactive tabletop exercise (TTX) involved a hypothetical unknown epidemic arising in the Pacific and focused on assessing inter-agency and international response to a pandemic disaster.

Wow! “… poignantly similar to current events surrounding the Coronavirus epidemic.”

(Meanwhile, Stratium Global was already keeping tabs on “false claims about coronavirus”…)

Stratium Global - led by former NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Nick Kaldas

A pre-COVID flyer put out by Stratium Global provides more detail on the Global Secured Network® and its utility for the public-private-partnership sector:

Likewise, the “self-destruct” feature is highlighted in this short video:

For added security, you can burn your communications at any time: when they’re gone, they’re gone.

(Audio starts after 15 seconds.)

Another instructional video emphasizes:

‘Burn’ allows the account administrator to completely wipe and delete group message threads from the system. Once a group message thread is burned it’s no longer available: it is forensically not reproducible.

This is mobile security designed by public safety officials using NSA-approved encryption, specifically designed to protect information at the highest level of security - all on an easy to use app.

Interestingly, Stratium Global - after a very high-profile business launch in Sydney in late 2018 attended by prominent figures in politics and media, with a special appearance by former FBI Director and law enforcement advisor to Stratium Global, Louis J. Freeh - seems to have been ‘wiped’, with website and phone redirections to an Australian-based property services company, Glad Group, since early 2023.

Question: Was the Secured Communications platform ‘tested’ by participants at Pacific Eclipse, and subsequently used by them to “implement the lessons learnt” when COVID was launched? Was the Global Secured Network® system deployed across the Five Eyes for use by those involved in the ‘COVID response’ to coordinate a “whole of society approach” across agencies and sectors… and internationally?

If so, this would explain the many diktats and their enforcement during COVID - in sync (and in secret) - involving multiple levels of government in lockstep with various private organizations (and mainstream media), and the subsequent lack of transparency and accountability shown by so many in ‘authority’.

Additionally: Was this law enforcement and ‘counter-terrorism’ information-sharing platform used to disseminate (false) information about so-called “anti-government” citizens of Five Eyes nations - such as the Canadian truckers - who voiced their opposition to authoritarian lockdown and mass-vaccination 'public health’ policies during COVID?

The Power of Predictive Programming

The previous post concluded by asking questions such as…

“Were Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and other reluctant leaders shown video clips from Pacific Eclipse (or other material from the meeting) by ‘experts’ in early March 2020?”

Likewise, an earlier post on Plotting the “Pandemic” looked at a work of fantasy fiction by Professor Raina MacIntyre, and its potential role in kick-starting COVID…

LARP-ing a “Pandemic”: a Manufactured Crisis? "Pandemic", the movie, can be added to the long list of dramas and rehearsed simulations that are a common feature of Pandemic Planning. And it raises important questions such as: Was this film or other material produced by "PLuS Alliance" experts used to persuade then-POTUS Donald Trump and former PMs Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson to impose nation-wide "full quarantines" in March 2020 until blanket "medical countermeasures" were developed and deployed on entire populations?

This area of apparently serious scholarship is based on elaborate fakery related to (ostensible) existential local, national, regional and global ‘security threats’…

Eclipsed…by Event 201?

The Pacific Eclipse pandemic tabletop exercise deserves (at least) the same level of discussion and scrutiny as Event 201 and Dark Winter based on:

the "prescience and timeliness" of the December 2019 event per the organizers in terms of the COVID ‘response’ in general and the US context (during the 2020 presidential election year) in particular. (And Brexit!)

the experts’ emphasis on the real-life utility of the simulation in terms of “lessons learnt” - which subsequently influenced decision-making by “operational stakeholders” in positions of power during the ‘COVID response’

the inexplicable low-profile nature of the event; the (alleged) "very sensitive" nature of the communications; and the delayed reporting of the meeting (in a specialist medical journal) two years later - after the real-life global rollout of mass quarantines and ‘COVID vaccines’. (Compare and contrast with the 2001 Dark Winter simulation on which Pacific Eclipse was based.)

the extensive and direct involvement of defense, security and intelligence organizations

The damage inflicted on the world’s people by the COVID response - a deliberately manufactured ‘crisis’ - is incalculable.

Pacific Eclipse would appear to be a key part of the puzzle.

Will this event and its implications be reported… *before* the next US presidential election?

