Late last year, a senior Dutch parliamentarian revealed that the COVID response in the Netherlands was run by the nation’s principal counter-terrorism unit - the NCTV - and consistent with “NATO obligations” (see previous post here). A news report at the time announced that Holland’s pandemic policy had been “a coup d'état” by the country’s national security agency.

As previously outlined, the lockstep rollout of the same ‘biodefense’ operation in many countries, including the Five Eyes, was consistent with a framework for International CBRN Response for ‘biological threats’ involving multinational military agreements:

Is there evidence to indicate that ‘counter-terrorism’ pandemic policies were used in other countries?

And how was information control done domestically as part of such operations?

“Unless you hear it from us it is not the truth…”

Australia and New Zealand share a joint Counter-Terrorism Committee - the ANZCTC - which is relevant in retrospect. (See screen shots further below.)

Here’s an unforgettable COVID flashback from New Zealand’s then-PM Jacinda Ardern in mid-March 2020…

(35 sec)

This Pravda-esque public service announcement - which itself was misinformation (dismissing rumours about impending lockdowns) - takes on new significance when seen through the lens of ‘counter-bioterrorism’, with phony-baloney ‘national security’ shenanigans behind closed doors and debates about ‘origins’ generating public buy-in for the draconian response.

Behind the mask of pseudo-concern about 'public health’ by the authorities was the jackboot of ‘counter-terrorism’ tyranny…

The Security State’s Smoke Screen

In Australia, evidence of government control of media by Home Affairs during COVID fits with the National Counter-Terrorism Plan (2017) being activated for a ‘CBRN Incident of National Significance’.

[Note: Dept of Homeland Security = Dept of Home Affairs in Australia]

Australia’s national policy for infectious diseases due to deliberate ‘biological incidents’ (and other threats) - the Health CBRN Plan - is directly linked to propaganda-and-censorship ‘information management’ as part of any ‘counter-terrorism’ response.

Australia’s Health CBRN Plan 2018 - (and National Counter-Terrorism Plan 2017): The Dept of Home Affairs is the lead federal agency; Dept of Health may co-lead

(In the case of COVID, that’s where ‘biolab leaks’ and ‘biowarfare’ come into the story.)

This plan is applied in a ‘crisis’ situation based on a two-tier information system: ‘stakeholders’ with knowledge of ‘security’ concerns versus the ‘health response’ communicated to the public.

In fact, the main focus of Australia’s ‘Health CBRN Plan’ is a whole-of-government-and-media psyop through centralized and synchronized narrative control.

Note: A previous post highlighted key aspects of the Health CBRN Plan and how the early 2020 timeline strongly suggests that it underpinned the domestic policy coup and lockstep ‘response’.

‘Crisis Media’: Stakeholders versus the Public

Therefore, in the event of a so-called ‘CBRN Incident of National Significance’ in Australia, the ‘health response’ information presented to the public - filtered through the government’s Crisis Media Section - is quite different to what is communicated among ‘stakeholders’ behind the scenes.

It’s no wonder the public felt gaslit during COVID - based on the authorized asymmetry and coordinated manipulation of information under the guise of ‘security’.

A couple of screen shots from the CBRN Plan which highlight government as the “single source of truth”…

The “two categories” of information sharing = Stakeholders vs Public

(p32)

Home Affairs deploys its “National Security and Crisis Media Section” in a whole-of-government response:

(p32)

‘Biothreats’ and Big Brother

The activities of the so-called censorship-industrial complex in the US during COVID - most notably involving the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘CISA’ branch - have been extensively covered, most notably in the Twitter Files.

In short, CISA (Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency) outsourced censorship to a web of like-minded private sector and civil society partners to circumvent unclear legal authorities and violations of the First Amendment.

Similar to DHS/CISA censorship in the US, Australia’s Department of Home Affairs intervened on social media platforms during COVID as revealed by Freedom of Information requests in 2023.

Source: The Australian , 21 July 2023

“During the Covid period, Home Affairs actively sought censorship of true statements such as ‘lockdowns are ineffective’ and compelled social media companies to penalise dissent from the government’s position,” Senator Antic said. 21 July 2023 - The Australian

This all starts to make sense if it was being run as ‘counter-terrorism’ behind closed doors by Australia’s National Cabinet (established during the escalating ‘crisis’ on 13 March 2020).

The CBRN Psy-Op

Why did governments in ‘free countries’ - with almost full bipartisan support - do this to their citizens during the COVID Op?

Because anything goes when it’s a ‘security’ response!

And if you’re opposing ‘counter-terrorism’ it means YOU are the ‘national security’ threat to be dealt with…

Postscript: “Don’t trust in governments”

The time Scott Morrison told the truth… after losing a general election.

Good advice from an insider…

Stay tuned: How were ‘stakeholders’ at lower levels led to believe it was ‘bioterrorism’?