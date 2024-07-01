The pre-lockdown prediction by vaccine stakeholders about a possible ‘second wave’ - before the ‘pandemic’ was even launched! - requires closer scrutiny.

The end goal to establish a lucrative repeat market for universal ‘medical countermeasures’ - using novel nucleic acid technologies - was hiding in plain sight.

Please see below the transcribed video clips - total viewing time 1 minute - from the DoD media event on 5 March 2020 which was largely unreported by the press!

“A low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”

The Pentagon press conference held on 5 March 2020 - “Military Medical Leaders Discuss Vaccine Development Against Coronavirus” - is a treasure trove of experts saying the quiet part out loud and giving the game away.

Top of the list remains this jaw-dropping comment by a top U.S. Army infectious disease doctor:

“At the end of the day this still remains a low risk infection… to the American public… even in the absence of a vaccine.”

So… not deadly to the American public.

In other words, the DoD admitted a racket was underway in early March 2020.

And then - within 10 days of the Pentagon presser - the-powers-that-be called a ‘pandemic’ and imposed world-wide ‘lockdowns’.

The Pentagon’s Pandemic X

Reminder:

Starting years before Covid, the DoD’s sci-fi fantasy had been to "Stop Pandemic X" in 60 Days or less using nucleic acid based technologies - aka the Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3).

(See - “The Pentagon’s Pandemic X” here.)

But what happens if a ‘pandemic’ ends before the ‘vaccines’ for it arrive?

A ‘pandemic’ that lacks deadliness relies more on duration to justify such a response.

And on ‘testing’… for ‘cases’. (Remember… “tests” are medical countermeasures too!)

“It may come back again”. Or maybe not.

There was a lot of highly spurious speculation about a ‘Second Wave’ by vaccine experts representing the U.S. military on 5 March 2020.

(A ‘second wave’ of a low risk infection, that is!)

Here’s a quick summary of key quotes by Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad and Dr. Nelson Michael:

“… if there’s a second wave during the next season in the winter ” (KM)

“… getting ourselves ready for what we’re calling the second wave .” (NM)

“… we have to be ready for next winter when it may come back again. ” (NM)

“… potentially, if there’s a second wave… if this comes back” (KM)

A lot of ifs and maybes!

Now take a minute to listen to three clips from the 5 March 2020 event (transcript below each):

First up, Dr. Modjarrad - U.S. Army (now with Pfizer)

What I think the field is trying to do is position itself as a whole so that if there's a second wave during the next season in the winter, that those candidates have made it through phase one studies to be ready to look at the effectiveness during the next season. Kayvon Modjarrad, 5 March 2020

Got that?!

Translation: It may not happen, but just-in-case there’s “a second wave during the next season in the winter”, we need to pour tens of millions of dollars into a “whole of government” vaccine race racket now, in partnership with industry and academia.

(Bear in mind that the ‘first wave’ had only just been launched at this point.)

Next clip - Dr. Michael - U.S. Army:

So this is why it's really important to understand that a lot of what we're doing now is really getting ourselves ready for what we're calling the second wave of this. We hope that that doesn't happen. If you remember SARS… SARS came and went very quickly, and I really hope that happens again, but we can't count on that. We have to be ready that even if this epidemic begins to wane, we have to be ready for next winter when it may come back again. -Nelson Michael, 5 March 2020

To repeat. On 5 March 2020 this top U.S. military medical expert asserted that:

SARS went away very quickly and “I really hope that happens again” with Covid, but… “… even if this epidemic begins to wane… it may come back again [next winter].”

Hmm… which of those two hypothetical scenarios benefited the international public-private ‘vaccine’ racket?

And how much 'testing' should they do to detect the hypothetical 'Second Wave', if and when it arrived?

Dr. Modjarrad again:

So that's why we anticipate - potentially if there's a second wave - we got to be ready, make it all the way through those first studies and the animals and the safety and the immune response so we're ready and positioned and ready to go if this comes back and there are a bunch of infections, so we can know: is it protecting? - Kayvon Modjarrad, 5 March 2020

Indeed: a ‘vaccine’ without ‘a bunch of infections’ would be rather pointless, wouldn’t it?

This also raises the question: If the infections are “seasonal” - and therefore endemic - how can there be a “pandemic”?

Medical Countermeasures for ‘National Security’

Now consider all this in the context of Trump’s 2019 Executive Order 13887:

Note the mention of the seasonal vaccine market versus a ‘pandemic’ response:

It would seem Trump had set a trap for himself.

To be continued…

