Soldiers in Spain - 24 March 2020

For this post, don’t miss the pre-COVID two minute clip of American expert, James Giordano, “The author of over 300 publications, 7 books, and 20 government whitepapers on neurotechnology, biosecurity, and ethics”.

The video excerpt has often been played and discussed by biologist JJ Couey of Gigaohm Biological and may already be familiar to some readers.

This post outlines Giordano’s theory as applied to the Covid operation, and revisits the Australian Government’s pre-Covid Public Health terrorism ‘Counter-Terrorism’ plan for ‘responding’ to Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear (CBRN) incidents: the Health CBRN Plan (2018).

“…I’ve got every individual who's the worried well flooding the public health system…”

If you haven’t seen him before, here’s geeky guru James Giordano delivering a lecture at Georgetown University in 2017 on the topic of “Neurotechnology in National Security & National Defense”.

Giordano explains how a terrorist would create the illusion of a killer contagion spreading from person-to-person.

How is this done?

In essence, by instigating geo-strategic ‘outbreaks’ of (non-contagious) critical illness as a tool to spread panic through the (unaffected) wider population.

Note that the end goal is to create mass medical-hysteria… via media.

(1:45 with transcript below - key sentences enlarged and bolded.)

“What I want is high morbidity.” But I don't want lethality, at least not necessarily. What I want is high morbidity.

I want people to complain. So what do I do? I go to Des Moines. (Ladies and gentlemen and people on the screen I have nothing against Des Moines. I lived there for four years.) I go to Des Moines. I infect a couple of sentinel cases in Des Moines. I go to Seattle. I infect a couple of cases there. I go to North Carolina. I go to Wisconsin. “… I'm using a dispersion methodology to be able to infect sentinel cases with a highly morbid condition.” What I'm doing is I'm using a dispersion methodology to be able to infect sentinel cases with a highly morbid condition. These individuals complain. Again, this is a central nervous system condition, so they're complaining of whatever the bug may do. It'll produce some cascade of neurological and neuropsychiatric signs and symptoms. “… the real bug that I use is the internet. ” And then what I do: the real bug that I use is the internet. I take attribution for that. Yes, I'm a terrorist group. And I have done this by infecting with a highly lethal agent, and the first signs and symptoms of lethality are X, Y, and Z. These people are really sick with this. But then I say, others who are also infected will show subsyndromal presyndromic signs of lethality. And what that will be is anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation. “…I’ve got every individual who's the worried well flooding the public health system…” What I've now done is I've got every individual who is diagnostically hypochondriacal and I've got every individual who's the worried well flooding the public health system, banging on the door. The CDC comes back and says, “Nonsense. That's not real”. I come back and say: “That's fake news.” “I fracture the integrity of trust and reliance upon the population and its government.” And as a consequence of doing that, what I do is I create a schism between the polis and the public health system. I fracture the integrity of trust and reliance upon the population and its government. And of course I'll be able to then incur a ripple effect… James Giordano: “Neurotechnology in National Security & National Defense” - Georgetown University, 10 August 2017

The “worried well” and the Australian Government Health CBRN Plan

So in summary…

Giordano says that by seeding “sentinel cases” of a genuinely serious medical condition - using a “dispersion methodology” in different locations - a pseudo-pandemic is subsequently created using “the real bug”, which is internet-induced panic among the worried well.

The Australian Government ‘plan’ for responding to alleged biological (and other) incidents is therefore very interesting in retrospect.

The “worried well” and their impact on the healthcare system feature prominently in this 2018 ‘counter-(bio)terrorism’ handbook.

From page 9:

The ‘worried well’ are also likely to be a significant factor in the response, placing potentially considerable pressure on first responders and the health system. Australian Government Domestic Health CBRN Plan (2018) - page 9

Also in the Plan…

An outline of “biological agents” - and details of “dispersal method” for the release of (non-infectious) biological agents (and/or chemical agents):

Dispersal method: Deliberate release may produce different epidemiologic patterns to natural outbreaks. Well planned aerosolised release of an agent may produce large numbers with clustered onsets, even in the absence of person-to-person transmission. Australian Government Domestic Health CBRN Plan (2018) - p 59-60

… which makes sense in a way the alleged “Chinese lab leak” narrative never did.

Even by the standards of the official Covid propaganda reporting, the ‘epidemiologic pattern’ of the ‘novel coronavirus pandemic’ - with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (or Wuhan Wet Market) as the ‘origin’ - was not consistent with person-to-person transmission.

Public Health terrorism… and ‘sentinel cases’

We already know that the “worried well” were scared out of their wits by the deliberate panic pushed by the authorities (with vested interests) in March 2020.

Recall the terrifying ‘infection fatality rates’, and stories of coronavirus deaths…

“…like drowning”

“…like being poisoned with caustic gas”

Source: news.com.au - 26 March 2020

Instead of “flooding the public health system” during lockdowns, citizens were encouraged to avoid hospitals (even when the need for medical attention was real and urgent) and flood PCR testing centres. Repeatedly.

At the same time, the ‘care’ of those who were captive in various facilities was severely compromised in all sorts of ways.

So-called ‘social distancing’ in all settings was associated with serious adverse events. By design.

The imposition of these damaging “mitigation measures” was further compounded by the myth of silent spread - aka “asymptomatic transmission”.

Source: NPR - 6 April 2020

But it’s important in retrospect to consider the role of a “dispersion methodology” - of some (non-contagious) ‘agent’ at particular locations in March 2020 - to help launch the subsequent PsyOp and have 7 billion people submit to the ‘vaccines’.

Were pre-hospital clusters of critical illness dotted around the global map (as per James Giordano’s compelling prediction) to assist “public buy-in” for the ‘pandemic’?

Related: Speaking of “inhaling caustic gas”, what was the “disinfectant” that was being dispersed… requiring gas masks to be worn by Spanish soldiers in late March 2020?

Source: ABC - 24 March 2020

For anyone who has maintained that there was never a ‘pandemic’ that started with Patient Zero in Wuhan in late 2019, it’s worth remembering that in addition to…

the highly effective transmission of propaganda to every smartphone, and

the deliberately-induced deaths/ delayed care/ other damage from lockdowns

… the early ‘spread’ was more in keeping with the deployment of something in certain areas in order to justify the global ‘response’.

As Dr Giordano says regarding the use of “a lethal agent”…

More to come on the CBRN PsyWar.

