This is a recycled post from March 2024 - but on a more serious post-debate note.

See the youtube link below for the official “Biodefense” movie trailer.

October Surprise: ‘Bioterrorism’?

The new “Biodefense” movie - released by Washington D.C. in March! - is summarized on YouTube as follows :

After the President is incapacitated due to a bioterrorism attack during a National Security speech, the Vice President must step up to lead a unified response as the biological threat quickly spreads across the country.

The President delivers a National Security speech

Note that the fictitious ‘bioterrorism attack’ - targeting the President when he’s in the White House - occurs “this fall”.

As

noted in March:

Consider the sheer preposterousness of this scenario. During a “national security speech,” the President of the United States is attacked by a terrorist using a biological agent as a weapon. Are we really to imagine that this could happen to President Biden? And then what? Does Vice President Kamala Harris (LBJ style) take office?

The President is “incapacitated” - and ‘the virus’ then spreads rapidly across America. The VP leads the response to a nation-wide ‘health emergency’. The military is deployed and medical countermeasures are mobilized.

Here are a few key screen shots and transcript excerpts from the trailer…

Inside the White House a ‘biological agent’ is released

Reporter: The mysterious illness that continues to spread across the United States has now reached the top as the President has slipped into a coma.

The President “slips into a coma”

Reporter: The Vice President is now in command.

“The Vice President is now in command”

Narrator: This fall proactively prepare for a biological threat that might not seem very likely, but needs to be taken seriously.

'“This fall proactively prepare for a biological threat…”

Has Jill Biden seen the “trailer”?

The movie is brought to you by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense: