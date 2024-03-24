“Recommendation Status”… Memory-holed?

On Saturday 16 March 2024 (USA time) we published the post October Surprise: ‘Bioterrorism’? citing information about the American Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense - a politically influential private lobby group of former high-ranking government officials funded by organizations associated with the vaccine and health security industry.

And on the Monday (USA time) we noticed the biodefensecommisssion.org website looked…different.

And when we visited a specific webpage we had used many times (in preparing for the next post we’d been working on) we got a ‘Webpage Not Found’ error message:

“The Page You Are Looking For Is Not Found” - current at time of posting, 23 Mar 2024 (USA)

So we returned to the (new!) homepage at biodefensecommisssion.org to see if we could find what we were looking for, as suggested. But came up empty-handed.

At some point, the webpage for Recommendation Status at the biodefensecommission.org website - containing a wealth of easy-to-access up-to-date detail on the progress of ‘biodefense recommendations’ to Congress and the Executive Branch from the U.S. Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense - appears to have been…memory-holed!

Prior to Saturday 16 March there was a webpage - Recommendation Status - that looked like this:

With the Biodefense Commission’s thirty three ‘Recommendations at a Glance’…

And a webpage brimming with information…

… with buttons for the 33 recommendations expanding to provide intricate detail about the 87 corresponding action items - each with a progress report and ‘implementation status’:

An entire webpage full of valuable information in user-friendly format just disappeared…seemingly overnight!

Literally thousands of words in the public domain wiped from existence.

The original 2015 recommendations are accessible in a pdf - A National Blueprint for Biodefense - in a non-user-friendly layout.

The National Blueprint for Biodefense document does not contain the post-Covid ‘implementation status’ of the 87 action items - which featured prominently on the Commission’s website before 16 March 2024.

An ‘Event 202’ movie trailer?

In the October Surprise post last weekend, we also covered the two minute ‘trailer’ for the new Biodefense movie on the Commission’s YouTube site.

The vibe was very much along the lines of the well-known 2019 pandemic rehearsal, Event 201, hosted by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum.

After the weekend all the comments were deleted - and turned off! Here’s a sample of what was removed:

Now “comments are turned off” at the Biodefense Commission’s YouTube link

Maybe the analogy drawn between the Simpsons’ Pandemic and ‘Biodefense’, the movie, upset the Biodefense Commissioners in Washington D.C?

Senator Joe Lieberman holds a secret conclave of America’s vaccine industry moguls to discuss removal of inappropriate youtube comments about the ‘ Biodefense’ movie trailer .

After all, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense also published its own hypothetical bioterrorism situation a decade ago — about a deadly aerosol attack on the Capitol on Independence Day 2016. This scenario informed the 2015 National Blueprint for Biodefense:

From page 19 of the pdf document “A National Blueprint for Biodefense” (2015)

Following the fictitious ‘2016 bioterror attack’ on the United States, the conclusions of the fictitious U.S. Senate Joint Inquiry Committee were that…

Ultimately, [the terrorists] took advantage of our failure to make biodefense a top national priority. Sadly, much as the 9/11 Commission observed in its analysis of the attacks of 2001, the attacks of 2016 occurred because of another “failure of imagination”.

Well there’s certainly no “failure of imagination” with the release of the ‘Biodefense’ movie trailer nearly a decade later…

The new poster for ‘Biodefense’, the movie. Source: https://biodefensecommission.org/

The YouTube views for ‘Biodefense’ have gone from 170 to over 3000 in a week. So word is getting out.

Stay tuned!