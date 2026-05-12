Things are moving pretty fast with the latest phony baloney ‘outbreak’ [exercise].

As the previous post outlined, based on the script the Science™, some experts suspect this is akin to Airborne Ebola (with a six week incubation period)!

Here’s Dr Jeanne Marrazzo (former/ fired NIAID Director) joining the chorus of those warning about possible ‘airborne transmission’.

(Note: Readers who doubt that this is a ‘biothreat’ live exercise are advised to pay attention to the facial expression and choice of words at the start of this clip: Participants and systems are being put to the test.)

So my understanding is that everything has been handled, or orchestrated as, as your correspondent, uh, implied, with really beautiful precision and care. I think that the people who organized the evacuation, um, were very, very conscious of the possibility that there could be airborne transmission, even with brief periods of contact. Again, because we hope that’s not the case, but we really can’t rule it out… Dr Jeanne Marrazzo - former NIAID Director - NBC News - 12 May 2026

Add to that the potential for ‘asymptomatic spread’ (yada yada), and the future of the entire human race is potentially at stake!!!!

That’s why the surviving MV Hondius cruisers - among them 18 Americans - are now back on land and quarantined in ‘biocontainment’ facilities… for 42 days!

Let’s briefly rewind a couple of news cycles to a weekend report that included an interview with lockdown-lite ‘pandemic preparedness’ pusher, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, on his proposed elimination strategy.

POTUS: “Not easily transferable…”

If watching this feels like déjà vu all over again, you’re not alone…

Reporter: It comes as the CDC has classified the outbreak as a quote, “level three emergency response”. But President Trump is urging Americans not to worry. POTUS: We, uh, seem to have things under very good control. They know that virus very well. It’s been around a long time, uh, not easily transferable, unlike COVID. Fox News - 10 May 2026

(It’s almost sounds like Trump is reading Obama’s 2014 Ebola lines here.)

Rinse and repeat… with bucket loads of hand sanitizer.

CDC: “ You have to be in close contact with them.”

And here’s the current NIH Director (and acting CDC Director) with the latest Stop-the-Spread Science™.

Reporter: Here with more information is NIH Director and acting CDC Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. Dr Bhattacharya, so great to have you on. So tell us then, how is the Hantavirus transmitted? Public Health Expert: Well, you have to be in close contact with someone who has a lot of symptoms. There’ve been eight people that have been infected… all of them. Uh, the first two got it from, uh, from all things birdwatching, probably breathed mouse droppings in Argentina. And then people who are very close to them, you know, the roommates; a doctor who’s caring for them. They’re the ones who got symptomatic. You have to be in close contact. The President’s absolutely right. You don’t, you’re not gonna spread it just the way COVID spreads. You have to be in close contact with them. Fox News - 10 May 2026

So… social distancing will be three feet apart instead of six this time round?

Dr B: “We’re gonna have them isolate for about 42 days”

This is where support for the Great Barrington Declaration boomerangs big time… nearly six years later.

Dr Bhattacharya’s plan (in line with WHO recommendations) is to treat every US citizen on board as a potential ‘case’, and intervene to stop-the-spread.

For the next month and a half.

In other words…

There’s no difference here between Dr Bhattacharya and Dr Birx regarding the illusion of ‘spread’ - and how to ‘mitigate’ it.

Reporter: You’re not concerned at all about the rest of the population, correct? Public Health Expert: Absolutely not. Uh, that’s a real important message to get across, Rachel. This is, again, not like COVID. And the CDC has been working very closely with our international partners, our state and local partners. We have a team on the ground that’s gonna help these 17 Americans, bring them back to a facility in Nebraska. Had a great call with the governor of Nebraska this morning. Um, and what we’ll do… it’ll be self-isolation. None of these folks have any symptoms at all. Um, you know what you’re gonna, uh. We’re gonna have them isolate, uh, for, you know, for about 42 days. That’s what the literature says. Fox News - 10 May 2026

This is ‘Focused Protection’ rebranded… for the entire US population!

Needless to say, ‘COVID crisis’ actress Dr Birx is super-impressed by the CDC’s Hantavirus ‘response’ so far — her only criticism being testing: i.e. a lot more and a lot sooner.

Well, as you know, it’s, the test positives are five to 15 days before you develop symptoms. And so that’s why we should be doing molecular tests. We shouldn’t be waiting for symptoms. We learned that in COVID… Dr Deborah Birx - Trump White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

How far this particular ‘pandemic exercise’ runs is anyone’s guess.

But one thing’s for sure: there will be more ‘cases’ in the days and weeks ahead.

Postscript: The Medical Freedom Movement “gain-of-function-next-pandemic” scare campaign didn’t miss a beat with its counter-narrative. See: