[Update! Don’t miss the next post after this one: Dr Malone applauded “advanced risk-taking” by DoD on vaccines]

This post will attempt to join some dots between a few previous installments.

But first…

Who is that masked man?

A general acknowledgment to the researchers and writers who have done the legwork on the topic of America’s elusive Medical Freedom Movement fighter, Dr Robert Malone, MD. When the world’s pioneering expert on mass formation psychosis (and legendary illeist) asked “Who is Robert Malone?”, these substackers stepped up to the plate to answer the call… and suffered the slings and arrows.

11 February 2020: “… the coming epidemic…”

Dr Robert Malone is a leading ‘outbreak specialist’ in the biodefense space who - according to the narrative revealed to millions of Joe Rogan listeners in late 2021 - had been contacted in his role as a “deep-insider-in-terms-of-the-government” and DoD contractor by none other than alleged CIA operative/ DARPA agent, Dr Michael Callahan, on 4 January 2020 and advised to spin up his DTRA* team to crack the code for coronavirus ‘countermeasures’… namely life-saving repurposed drugs (like Pepcid).

The “Callahan call” was a full week before the ‘sequence’ was shared on 11 January 2020 - ie. the event which set in motion the United States DoD’s “60 Days to Stop a Pandemic” performance - aka the “rapid response” racket, aka the “live exercise” LARP (Live Action Role Play).

*Side note: The ‘global health security’ heist relies heavily on the worldwide influence of the USG ‘federal interagency’, namely sub-agencies of the departments of Defense and Health (and State). The org chart below indicates that DTRA - the Defense Threat Reduction Agency - and many other US government agencies (including DARPA) are “International Stakeholders” in the Medical Countermeasures Consortium which Australia joined in 2012 (under the US-led Chem-Bio-Rad Defense Cooperative Program) according to Senator Malcolm Roberts. This consortium is dedicated to so-called “rapid response” diagnostics and drugs to defend against (phony-baloney) pandemics and ‘biothreats’. Ka-ching!

It was after Dr Malone shot to stardom that the 2020 “Novel Coronavirus” publication he had coauthored with Dr Jill Glasspool Malone understandably became the focus of intense retrospective scrutiny, given that it formed a key part of the ‘official’ record of the COVID operation including the creation of the early timeline.

Although copies have not been available for some time (in any format by ISBN search) the online “overview” of this book is noteworthy given the publication date alone: 11 February 2020.

NOTE: On this date, according to the official narrative there were only 13 ‘cases’ recorded in the US. Also according to the narrative, this was later explained by extensive ‘silent spread’ that was undetected due to a lack of (phony baloney) tests!!

It is unclear on what date Dr Malone actually put pen to paper:

The overview (intended for a US audience) refers to “the coming epidemic” and alludes to business closures and vaccine development!!

In other words… Dr Malone’s warning to Americans on 11 February 2020 about what he called “the coming epidemic” was published a full month before the WHO ‘pandemic’ declaration on 11 March 2020.

Ahead of the WHO - and who else in the USG?

Dr Malone was even earlier than “early” prominent deep-insiders-in-terms-of-the-US-government who were also ahead of the WHO, including (per previous posts):

(1) Dr Robert Kadlec, who pre-declared the ‘pandemic’ on 18 February 2020 on stage alongside Dr Anthony Fauci at a publicly-broadcast Council on Foreign Relations event about Threats to Global Health and Bio Security. Topics covered included the impressive efficacy of China’s “draconian” lockdowns [AF] and the progress made on the so-called vaccines — “we're doing it and we need to do it really fast for this [pandemic].” [RK]

Note: Dr Malone has asserted several times that Dr Kadlec (spelled “Kadlac” at Malone News), the then HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), is also a CIA agent and uniquely responsible for the Operation Warp Speed atrocity together with Dr Peter Marks, former CBER director (for vaccines) at the FDA. In fact, everyone in ‘biodefense’ is connected with the CIA according to Dr Malone in a recent interview following his appointment by HHS Secretary Kennedy to a coveted CDC / ACIP position.

(2) Senator Ron Johnson, who pre-declared the ‘pandemic’ (with great amusement!) on 5 March 2020 at the commencement of a hearing by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) regarding The Federal Interagency Response to the Coronavirus and Preparing for Future Global Pandemics.

When Senator Johnson (as then Chair of the Committee) introduced none other than Dr Robert Kadlec as one of the witnesses that day, he went over the top with the accolades before they discussed combating the coronavirus, namely…

the progress on fast-tracked vaccines — “in the future as a solution” [RJ], and

the impending “18th century public health” measures that would soon be imposed — “if we have to” — until the injections could solve the problem: “Probably the best place you can quarantine people is in their homes” [RK].

By this stage, not only the whole-of-government but the whole-of-Washington was on board. Almost without exception, there was full bipartisan and bureaucratic and business support for the theatre that underpinned the evolving ‘pandemic’ - i.e. the plan for lockdowns-pending-vaccines.

These real-life scenes were reminiscent of the cast of characters and the script for the trailblazing tabletop exercise, Dark Winter, held at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington DC nearly two decades before the COVID Op, in June 2001.

The “manufactured COVIDcrisis”… and the ‘pandemic’ live exercise

With ‘COVID’ in the rear-view mirror, Dr Malone rarely refers to the event as a ‘pandemic’ instead using the term “COVIDcrisis” (as a single word in written format).

Furthermore, Dr Malone has (at least once) let slip that this so-called ‘crisis’ was manufactured rather than real - although this key detail was lost in translation going by the popularity with his followers of this substack note in late 2024:

Gaslighting indeed. Actually, “what we went through with the manufactured COVIDcrisis” was in essence a US-led “live exercise” to deploy “rapid response” tests to conjure up a ‘pandemic’ (together with a lockdown ‘incident response’) and then counter it with injections developed and authorized via the same “rapid response” public-private racket.

Bear in mind that Dr Malone has also alluded to President Trump being tricked into going along with “the manufactured COVIDcrisis” in his first term. Early this year Malone asked, regarding Bird Flu:

“Will President Trump go along with the PsyWar / psyops campaign again?”

All of this has profound implications for the public needless to say - and not just for Americans…

Is Dr Malone belatedly acknowledging that he played a key part in what he refers to as “the manufactured COVIDcrisis” - i.e. the DoD-led “rapid response” “live exercise” that was perpetrated on citizens across the ‘free world’?

The last laugh? Biodefense insider Dr Robert Malone in the hit 2023 movie musical PLANDEMIC

Specifically - as a self-confessed deep-insider-in-terms-of-the-government - why did Dr Malone declare “the coming [US] epidemic” on 11 February 2020… a full month before the WHO pulled the trigger on the ‘pandemic’?