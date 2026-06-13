The countdown is on!

The highly anticipated Men’s FIFA World Cup 2026 - co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico - kicked off on June 11th. The final is scheduled for July 19th.

And in news developments that echo mid-March 2020, the Trump Administration has been preemptively pointing the finger at Europe as the main secondary source of ‘spread’ to the US of coronavirus Ebola ‘cases’ originating in China Africa.

Because if there’s one thing the phony COVID ‘pandemic’ taught us all, it’s that multiple mass gatherings compounded by international travel could portend ‘super-spreader’ stories (according to the ‘experts’).

Or rather…

What early 2020 revealed is that it’s not so much about ‘cases’ being seeded but the dissemination of a narrative. (See James Giordano for tips!)

For example: “Doctor warns Ebola virus can linger in people for hundreds of days.”

The COVID-19 event also showed us that ‘health security’ plotlines are ‘predicted’ with a high degree of accuracy, well in advance.

And whaddayaknow?

As with COVID-19 - foretold by the tabletop exercises Event 201 and Pacific Eclipse - the current Ebola ‘outbreak’ appears to be tracking in the direction of a pre-determined outcome.

Tranquil Passport: Full-Scale Exercise (2025)

That’s right…

In June 2025, the “interagency” of the US Government executive branch conducted a complex, week-long “full-scale exercise” (FSE) which (wait for it!) simulated an Ebola outbreak in North America during the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup, with a cluster of American ‘cases’ subsequently transported from Toronto to specialized human biosecurity facilities in five US cities.

(No kidding!! And the absence of media coverage of the event is also striking.)

As a designated destination, New York City was (yet again) center stage for a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) dramatization, with hazmat costumes reminiscent of the COVID-19 charade of spring 2020.

“The scenario imagined an outbreak… during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup”

The following December 2025 report by NACCHO (the National Association of County and City Health Officials) contains further details about Tranquil Passport.

Preparedness in Motion: NYC’s Tranquil Passport Exercise and the Road to the 2026 World Cup Over the past year, the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (referred to as the NYC Health Department) participated in Tranquil Passport, a full-scale federally led international exercise designed to test national and local capacity to respond to high-consequence infectious disease outbreaks. The scenario imagined an outbreak of a viral hemorrhagic fever during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, requiring the transport of patients for care, underscoring how international events can become flashpoints for global health emergencies. NACCHO - 3 December 2025

Just to state the obvious…

Isn’t it an amazing series of coincidences - that this 2025 US Government script “imagined an outbreak of a viral hemorrhagic fever during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup”, and then the WHO just happened to declare a FAKE PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern) for an Ebola ‘outbreak’ in Africa on 16 May 2026, only weeks ahead of the actual kick off in North America?

Here’s 30 seconds from this World Cup Ebola trailer released a few months ago by Secretary Kennedy’s Department of Health and Human Services - specifically the subagency ASPR (Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response) - highlighting the transportation phase of the exercise.

Note: the “PBCU” in Tranquil Passport is a Portable Bio-Containment Unit (for people) — a major focus of the simulation.

In addition to Canada playing a substantive role, several American-allied nations joined the audience at Tranquil Passport.

An excerpt from an Australian Government report reveals the international scale of the June 2025 exercise, attended by AUSMAT (Australian Medical Assistance Teams).

Building readiness: AUSMAT observes advanced biocontainment transport The exercise tested the U.S. national readiness for a high-consequence infectious disease (HCID) scenario… […] Alongside AUSMAT, international disaster medical assistance teams from Germany, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan also observed the exercise, reinforcing the value of cross-border, knowledge-sharing efforts aimed at preparing for emerging infectious disease threats. […] The PBCU [Portable Bio-Containment Unit] was developed in response to lessons learned from the 2014–2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, when the need to repatriate American citizens under biosecurity conditions arose. Purpose-built for long-range air or road transport of multiple HCID patients, the PBCU can transport up to two patients on stretcher beds, up to 10 seated patients, or a combination of both. National Critical Care and Trauma Centre - 6 October 2025

Further information on the Portable Bio-Containment Unit (also referred to as the Containerized Bio-Containment System or CBCS), featuring the US Department of State logo, can be found here and here. Think “Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions” taken to the max… and a symbol of American Exceptionalism at its best!

There’s more to say about Tranquil Passport, but first - to put these 2025 predictions in the context of current events - let’s return to the evolution of the manufactured ‘crisis’ in Washington in recent weeks.

“So, it’s a well-constructed game plan.”

As readers are aware, the US ‘response’ to the latest Ebola ‘outbreak’ in Africa has attracted a great deal of press attention, most notably the uncompromising Zero-Ebola policy (concerning Americans abroad) emanating from the Trump Administration in the wake of the Hantavirus Hoax Exercise.

Rigorous CDC protocols for ‘biocontainment’ have surpassed the expectations of former critics of the agency’s acting director, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, who became world famous in 2020 for proposing a ‘slow-the-spread’ strategy of selective lockdowns (of the elderly and/or economically unproductive): Focused Protection.

For Ebola, the State Department’s contentious keep-in-Kenya plan (versus repatriating Americans) was entirely predictable, based on The Science™.

Here’s Secretary Rubio alongside President Trump at a Cabinet meeting on May 27th.

(30 sec - with transcript)

Something else that I know is concerning people, ‘cause it’s on the news, is Ebola. Our number one obligation - you know, we’re involved in foreign policy, but even our foreign policy - the number one priority of our foreign policy is to protect the American people. We cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola to enter the United States. And so we’re very, the State Department and other agencies represented here, the Centers for Disease Control, HHS, others, are working very, very hard to contain this crisis to the countries where it’s currently located, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio - 27 May 2026

The next plot development - i.e. the build-up to the inevitable ‘threat’ to US homeland security - was rolled out in a dialogue between Dr Oz, the acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and a journalist at a White House press briefing on June 2nd, setting the stage for a potential World Cup ‘outbreak’.

(75 sec with transcript)

Reporter: Back on Ebola - given the World Cup coming up and millions of visitors coming to the United States - on the US preparation for this: Who is in charge of pro-active surveillance measures and what type of surveillance will the United States be doing for visitors coming in? Will that be expanded beyond the DRC, Uganda and Sudan? Can you describe what is in place knowing this influx of people coming soon? Medical Expert: So Jay Bhattacharya who I spoke to this morning, who’s our brilliant leader of the NIH but also CDC now, is running this program. He’s got a lot of hype (!) help from Dr Heidi Overton and many others at the White House. So, it’s a well-constructed game plan. They aggressively got in to - and they’re funding now - a lot of the treatments that are being offered in the DRC, and the Kenya facility is just an extra wait for us to take folks who are Americans who need help. But we have very purposefully put up testing tools and mechanisms at the major airports that people will be traveling through. I have great confidence in Jay’s ability - he’s a brilliant scientist and knows a lot about viruses. He wrote one of the most important papers really describing the true reality of what was happening during COVID early in the pandemic. It got him into hot water ‘cause it was not convenient to hear it, but he’s a brave man who will make the right decisions and be transparent about it. White House press briefing - 2 June 2026

Translation: There’s nothing to fear because President Trump has the brilliant Dr Birx Bhattacharya in charge of ‘ lockdowns’ ‘biocontainment’!

Note also the uncontested Official Narrative being maintained here (six-plus years on!) to the effect that COVID-19 was a ‘pandemic’, as opposed to a pandemic live exercise as explicitly announced by the then US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on 20 March 2020 - two days after President Trump “gave the order” - in an unforgettable piece of political theatre.

“… the next outbreak… is a matter of when, not if.”

Returning to the 2025 Tranquil Passport Full-Scale Dramatization…

Consider how the psychological and ideological capture of those ‘fighting on the frontlines’ in a declared ‘public health emergency’ is key to pulling off apocalyptic contagion charades like COVID-19.

In the post-transport, hospital phase of the 2025 Tranquil Passport drill (see clip below) note how the super-extreme ‘PPE’ performance that was pushed during the COVID-19 live exercise (starting with “the first wave”) has been taken up a notch five years later in this Broadway-worthy performance from (you guessed it!) the Johns Hopkins Special Pathogens Unit.

(90 sec with transcript)

Johns Hopkins Hospital Hosts National Infectious Disease Transport Drill Public Health Expert: Ebola, Marburg virus - these are extremely dangerous pathogens. We save lives by preparing for the next outbreak because it’s a matter of when, not if. My name is Christopher Sulmonte and I am the Administrative Director of the Johns Hopkins Special Pathogens Center. So today we’re here on the Biocontainment Unit. We’re a part of a federal exercise that’s being run over the course of the next five days that’s specifically focused on admitting a parent and a child onto our Biocontainment Unit. We’re using the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup as a reference point. And so the idea is if we have multiple Americans that require transport how we best partner with both our federal agencies and also with our other biocontainment units around the country. We’re incredibly excited to be part of this - it’s part of our federal funding that we receive through the Health and Human Services Department. One of the reasons this is incredibly important is to be ready for whatever pathogen we may face here in the United States in the future, and making sure the patients get the care that they so desperately need. During COVID it was recognized that these biocontainment unit programs are amazing resources. So will go to VA (Veterans Affairs) medical centers; we will go to military hospitals; we will go to civilian healthcare facilities to educate their healthcare workers. Protection and sustainability of healthcare workers to be ready for whatever pathogen we must face next is incredibly important to us.

Indeed, the healthcare workers wear astronaut-like attire, even though the Tranquil Passport scenario explicitly states that the hypothetical HCID (High Consequence Infectious Disease) is “a novel viral hemorrhagic fever (unnamed)” — i.e. Ebola-like — and therefore (according to The Science™) not spread via the air, but only direct contact with body fluids.

(Unless it’s “novel” in an airborne way, according to other experts!)

More importantly though…

Does the final scene of happy healthcare workers trigger bad memories?

Who knows whether any of the ‘essential’ personnel participating in the 2025 simulation were dancing during the lockdowns of spring 2020, but here’s a must-watch Mad World reminder of the COVID-19 live exercise - including Fake News headlines about overwhelmed hospitals in the US.

Never forget…

Tranquil Passport provides further compelling evidence that COVID-19 - particularly “the first wave” - was planned and executed as a highly coordinated US-led live exercise ‘response’ to an existential ‘biothreat’, with the intended effect of creating a manufactured ‘crisis’ to coerce people into complying with lockdowns and ‘medical countermeasures’.

It also reveals the scale and sophistication of the ‘pandemic preparedness’ matrix, and the extent of ‘stakeholder’ buy-in.

Only time will tell if the scenes in Washington in mid-2026 are part of a global superpower warm-up act ahead of the next major ‘biosecurity’ event.

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