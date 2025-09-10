On February 1st, 2020, a very significant event in the COVID “live exercise” timeline took place under the radar.

The Pentagon lit the ‘pandemic’ fuse…

For background, the previous post covered the relevance of United States DoD geographic combatant commands in ramping-up the manufactured global ‘COVID crisis’ that was used to justify the ‘medical countermeasures’ that had been in production since early January 2020.

The abridged take on Geographic Combatant Commands at-a-glance (to put readers on the same page) is:

These [six] commands are responsible for military operations within their specific geographic areas of responsibility (AORs).

United States Geographic Combatant Commands

What happened on 1 February 2020?

Specifically, on February 1, 2020, the Secretary of Defense approved a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Execute Order directing the DoD response to COVID-19.

Wow!

This was two days after the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — and well over a month before the WHO called the ‘pandemic’ on 11 March 2020.

Note: On February 1st 2020 there were just 8 ‘cases’ in the United States (according to the narrative).

Further details of the Execute Order can be found in the report titled “Evaluation of the U.S. European Command’s Response to the Coronavirus Disease-2019” dated October 8, 2020 and subsequently released under FOIA.

From page 5 of the redacted report evaluating the US European Command:

DoD Response to COVID-19 Following the World Health Organization's declaration of a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020, the DoD took action to ensure a coordinated global response to COVID-19. Specifically, on February 1, 2020, the Secretary of Defense approved a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Execute Order directing the DoD response to COVID-19. The Execute Order directed U.S. Northern Command to execute its Global Campaign Plan for Pandemic Influenza and Infectious Disease and Geographic Combatant Commands to execute their supporting PRPs in response to COVID-19.

The identical text can be found in equivalent reports for US Central Command, US Southern Command, and US Africa Command. (The report for US Indo-Pacific Command is classified.)

Was this development reported at the time?

An exhaustive online search shows the only contemporaneous news coverage of the Execute Order for the activation of the US military’s world-wide pandemic plan was nearly two weeks later, on 13 February 2020.

From the article (which erroneously refers to an “executive order”, as opposed to execute order):

US military prepping for coronavirus pandemic U.S. Northern Command is executing plans to prepare for a potential pandemic of the novel coronavirus, now called COVID19, according to Navy and Marine Corps service-wide messages issued this week. An executive order issued by the Joint Staff and approved by Defense Secretary Mark Esper this month directed Northern Command and geographic combatant commanders to initiate pandemic plans, which include ordering commanders to prepare for widespread outbreaks and confining service members with a history of travel to China. The Navy and Marine Corps messages, issued Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, reference an executive order directing U.S. Northern Command to implement the Department of Defense Global Campaign plan for Pandemic Influenza and Infectious Diseases 3551-13. The document serves as the Pentagon’s blueprint for planning and preparing for widespread dispersion of influenza and previously unknown diseases. U.S. Northern Command said Wednesday it was directed the Joint Staff Feb. 1 to commence “prudent planning” in their assigned role synchronizing the department’s plans for pandemic flu and disease. Patricia Kime - Military Times - 13 February 2020

A search for the relevant Pentagon press briefing - based on the video in the above article - reveals Department of Defense links for video, transcript and ‘news’ for a media conference held on February 3rd, 2020.

However, there was no mention whatsoever of the February 1st ‘pandemic’ Execute Order at the briefing on February 3rd - only a discussion about the DoD’s supporting interagency role with respect to the provision of quarantine facilities for citizens repatriated from China.

The Defense Department is standing by to provide assistance to the Department of Health and Human Services to combat the coronavirus, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said today. Jim Garamone, DOD News - 3 February 2020

The Execute Order for “global pandemic response” on 1 February 2020 has been recorded - very retrospectively! - on an official US DoD Coronavirus Timeline as follows:

Secretary of Defense approves the CJCS [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] EXORD on global pandemic response and designates U.S. Northern Command as DOD synchroniser. Feb.1 , 2020 - DOD Response

(The internet archive shows that the webpage was first saved in September 2021 suggesting this key piece in the chronology of the COVID operation was not publicly available for 18-plus months).

Circling back to the ‘crisis’ that was needed to justify the ‘countermeasures’, the DoD initiation of a coordinated “global pandemic response” on 1 February 2020 was a very significant step in ensuring the inevitability of the COVID coup.

Just as significant is the fact that it went all but unreported.

Why didn’t this DoD development make headlines on 1 Feb 2020…

… and why is it important now?

Stayed tuned for more coverage of the USG-led crime-of-the-century.