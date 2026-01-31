On January 31st 2020 - six years ago today - the Secretary of Health and Human Services and chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Alex Azar, declared a public health emergency in the United States.

What was not revealed to the public at the press conference that day was the fact that a global ‘pandemic exercise’ was being launched behind the scenes.

The United States National Security Council (NSC) was central to the manufactured ‘COVID crisis’, so it’s worth remembering that…

The NSC theater production in 2020 was two decades in the making!

A strangely sensationalist narrative regarding the launch of the live exercise ‘pandemic’ which was seeded a couple of years ago (and amplified in 2025) goes something like this:

“They never communicated to the public that the NSC was in charge”, and

‘Pandemic Preparedness’ was not a ‘national security’ imperative before the COVID event.

On the contrary, the whole-of-USG ‘biodefense’ enterprise had been explicit in insisting (over a period spanning multiple administrations)…

“Health security is national security.”

As part of the decades-long preparation for The Big One, the NSC charade had been rolled out by Washington to the rest of the world and promoted as the template for executive branch decisions in the face of apocalyptic ‘biothreats’ (of any ‘origin’).

As regular readers will recall, from the ‘pandemic’ performance that made international headlines in 2018…

Clade X was a day-long pandemic tabletop exercise [held on 15 May 2018] that simulated a series of National Security Council–convened meetings of 10 US government leaders, played by individuals prominent in the fields of national security or epidemic response. Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

Here’s the NSC shtick summed up in a few seconds during the introduction to the Clade X Pandemic Exercise, just before the ‘players’ appear on stage.

(12 sec)

Members of this committee, called the Executive Committee - or EXCOMM for short - are members of the National Security Council and then a few additional members that the President thought were necessary. Anita Cicero - Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

These ‘health security’ dramatizations had been a recurring theme in Washington since before 9/11.

The Clade X tabletop exercise in 2018 - like the Dark Winter script many years before it - set the stage for the starring role played by the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the COVID-19 live exercise of 2020.

In retrospect, based on the rehearsals, the ratcheting-up to lockdowns in mid-March 2020 was entirely predictable.

President Trump with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force at a press briefing on 16 March 2020

Reminder:

Dark Winter, June 2001: “NSC discusses need for martial law”

‘Dark Winter’ (covered in a series of three posts in 2024) was the original NSC ‘pandemic’ simulation deployed by Washington, nearly two decades before the COVID-19 Live Exercise.

Intended as a “worst case” hypothetical…

The Dark Winter exercise, held at Andrews AFB, Washington, DC, June 22-23, 2001, portrayed a fictional scenario depicting a covert smallpox attack on US citizens. The scenario is set in 3 successive National Security Council (NSC) meetings (Segments 1, 2 and 3) that take place over a period of 14 days. Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

In this ‘bioterrorism’ thriller where the emergency vaccine stockpile runs out as contagious ‘cases’ rise, new shots are rushed through asap with the White House NSC debating the need for interim ‘Desperate Measures’… including federalizing the National Guard to suppress riots against enforced quarantines.

Returning to the live exercise nearly two decades later…

“ The Task Force… is coordinated through the National Security Council.”

On 29 January 2020, the White House announced an escalation of its preemptive action in response to the alleged ‘Wuhan outbreak’ with the formation of the (NSC-coordinated) Coronavirus Task Force

Source: trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov : The Task Force had been meeting daily since January 27th according to the news release.

(This was the first iteration of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, which became more visible under the leadership of Vice President Pence a month later as the manufactured ‘crisis’ was being escalated.)

From the statement released by the White House on 29 January 2020 (in keeping with the ‘tabletop’ template):

Here’s the list of the original Task Force members per the Statement (numbering 1-12 added).

On 31 January, 2020 - the day after the WHO identified the ‘outbreak’ as a FAKE PHEIC, aka Public Health Emergency of International Concern - the President’s Coronavirus Task Force held a press briefing.

There were just six recorded ‘cases’ in the US (according to the narrative)…

Members of the team who fronted the cameras following the Task Force meeting on 31 January 2020 included (L to R): Pottinger (8 - Deputy National Security Advisor), O’Brien (2 - National Security Advisor), Kadlec (X - HHS/ASPR - joining briefing), Cuccinelli (6 - Dept Homeland Security), Biegun (5 - Dept State), Azar (1 - Dept HHS), Szabat (7 - Dept Transportation), Fauci (4 - HHS/NIH), Redfield (3 - HHS/CDC). For details see: “Members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force”

“… could you talk about why go to such an extreme as a public health emergency?”

The major US domestic news on 31 January 2020, of course, was the declaration of a ‘public health emergency’ by the then Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and White House Coronavirus Task Force leader, Alex Azar.

The HHS Secretary (not the President!) declared a PHE in the United States. Source: NPR - 31 January 2020

At the press briefing, an astute reporter inquired of Secretary Azar:

Thank you, Mr. Secretary. If the risk is really low, could you talk about why go to such an extreme as a public health emergency? If the risk is that low, why are we taking such measures?

The Health and Human Services Secretary responded:

So these are actually fairly incremental, measured steps, on top the steps we’ve already progressively been taking. Alex Azar - HHS Secretary - 31 January 2020

And yet, as a counterpoint to the “low risk” narrative, the HHS Secretary’s ASPR, Dr Robert Kadlec - the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response - explained that a massive whole-of-US-government push for public-private medical countermeasures at scale - i.e. PCR tests and mRNA injections - was already underway!

And so my responsibilities are to work across the federal government, as well as within HHS, to ensure that we’re postured should this virus, kind of, continue to expand. […] And we’re also working actively with NIH and our DOD colleagues, as well as our DARPA colleagues and the private industry to develop better diagnostics, possible therapeutics, as well as vaccines, which Dr. Fauci can speak more about. Robert Kadlec - HHS /ASPR - 31 January 2020

Indeed, the ‘countermeasures’ came well before the ‘crisis’:

From the original ‘Dark Winter’ 2001 playbook to the Trump Administration’s “live exercise” take in 2020, the scripted National Security Council theater was central to pulling off a ‘pandemic’ — including the plan to use population-wide ‘quarantines’ (to control the citizenry the ‘spread’) while awaiting fast-tracked universal ‘vaccines’.

As a matter of priority in 2026, the orchestration of the Washington-led COVID-19 live exercise must be examined in forensic detail.

More to come soon on the NSC!