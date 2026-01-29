If you’ve been following this substack since December 2024, you are probably aware that this post has been in the works since then, after watching pieces of the puzzle from a United States Department of Defense publication being put together:

The following diagram is central to deciphering the global military COVID “live exercise” - specifically the March 2020 manufactured ‘crisis’ - as it was rehearsed for two decades and then rolled out by the US Department of Defense (DoD) in December 2019.

Diagram from United States Department of Defense Joint Publication 3-41 - Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Response. The only annotation to the graph above is the addition of a red line to highlight “Level of Military Effort” (y axis) by “Operational Phase” (x axis).

The global projection of the Pentagon’s command-and-control structure was key to pulling off the ‘pandemic’ of the century — with military precision.

The bipartisan-backed American plot at the intersection of ‘homeland security’ and ‘public health’ which predated 9/11 - and was exported world-wide - is also central to the backstory.

On 29 January 2020 (six years ago today), the White House Coronavirus Task Force was established as the global exemplar of COVID-19 political-media theater.

In 2026, the COVID charade is collapsing, and the DoD diagram is another nail in the coffin.

For new readers - or those who need reminding - this article will provide the receipts, in context, as part of an ongoing series.

The Pentagon’s ‘Pandemic Exercise’

As the culmination of extensive analysis familiar to regular readers, this post will examine the irrefutable smoking gun of the manufactured ‘COVID crisis’: the comprehensive United States DoD diagram that predicted the timeline and trajectory of the initial lockdown “live exercise”.

Two years ago, this blog started a search for new evidence to prove that the COVID ‘pandemic’ was a Pentagon-led operation that was locked and loaded well ahead of its launch in early 2020.

When the trigger was pulled, there was no “panic” about (Operation) COVID-19 among leaders across the so-called free world. (On the contrary, many were holding private parties whilst simultaneously terrorizing the public into complying with population-wide house arrest.) The “unprecedented lockdowns” as they played out around the globe were not ‘copycat’ but highly coordinated… all in the name of ‘health security’.

What we were all subjected to in March 2020 and beyond was premeditated and performative.

As per a post two years ago:

In essence, the Covid Response used the pretext of a possible 'biological attack' to justify pre-planned "rapid response partnerships" between government and biodefense contractors in industry and academia to facilitate the international deployment of emergency medical countermeasures (MCMs) - allegedly to protect American civilians and "the citizens of the world".

In other words, a ‘crisis’ was needed to justify the ‘countermeasures’.

The US Government-led quarantine-to-vaccine project leveraged longstanding ‘bioterror’ alarmism - fomented under the guise of ‘homeland defense’ before 9/11, and globalized over two decades on the back of a burgeoning public-private model for ‘outbreaks’ - as the pretext for an internationally-coordinated “whole of society” takeover (and wealth transfer!) by the security state, presented as a legitimate “live exercise”.

The most compelling evidence of this plan is the time course of the DoD-directed drill that had been charted years in advance.

The diagram below is the DoD’s operational framework for the well-rehearsed ‘COVID response’ that was run in early 2020 by “stakeholders” with detailed foreknowledge of the operation — (ostensibly) a multinational joint training exercise to combat a worst-case scenario ‘biological incident’…

Regular readers will be able to spot the specific fingerprints from the scene of the COVID crime “live exercise” extrapolated from the diagram in Joint Publication 3-41.

This predictive DoD graph explains why “a deep insider in terms of the [US] government” was able to foresee “the coming [US] epidemic” as early as 4 January 2020 - if not before.

By explicitly mapping critical COVID-19 data points to the 2016 diagram, a series of articles will demonstrate that key developments in the early COVID ‘crisis’ timeline were “anticipated” and deployed according to the US military’s Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) “incident response” curve under the pretense of “slowing the spread”.

But first, a reminder…

“We’re in a live exercise here…”

Don’t say we weren’t told!

On 20 March 2020, the then US Secretary of State famously revealed to the world during the daily press briefing delivered by the White House Coronavirus Task Force…

We’re in a live exercise… to get this right. Mike Pompeo - 20 March 2020

See this link for further “l ive exercise ” analysis

Recall that the COVID ‘pandemic’ was declared by the WHO on 11 March 2020, but the ‘rapid response’ exit strategy - namely the universal ‘vaccine solution’ - had actually been in the pipeline since 11 January 2020 when the ‘sequence’ was shared (if not before)… over a week before the first US ‘case’ was even reported!

The COVID-19 “live exercise” can be conceptualized as having two distinct but overlapping predetermined timelines for

(1) the medical countermeasures (belatedly announced as Operation Warp Speed) which preceded…

(2) the manufactured ‘COVID crisis’ - which will be the focus of this post.

Pacific Eclipse: the key to decoding the COVID-19 “Live Exercise”

Pacific Eclipse was an under-the-radar rehearsal exercise for an ‘outbreak’ scenario…set in the year 2020!!

The “highly sensitive” DoD-led pandemic tabletop drill - conducted in December 2019 - was the subject of a three-part deep dive by this blog in 2024.

The simulation was run by US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM - formerly USPACOM) together with the PLuS Alliance trio of universities, involving 200 invited attendees from the Five Eyes countries. Participants included high-level representatives from across public, private and NGO sectors in the fields of “health, defence, law enforcement, emergency management and a range of other organisations” spanning the Anglo-American partnership.

The ‘pandemic’ script was tailored to the US domestic context, including the 2020 presidential election!

In April 2022 - i.e. after the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ campaign was rammed through - an editorial in a special edition of the medical journal Vaccine revealed the amazing coincidences in terms of when the simulation was held and what it predicted:

Pacific Eclipse predicted a range of changes that COVID-19 would bring to the globe. The prescience and timeliness of this meeting, held on December 9th and 10th 2019, was extraordinary. Within a month, those attending the meeting, would be facing the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, hopefully implementing many of the lessons learnt. Professor Anthony Kelleher - Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney, Australia

And what “lessons learnt” were those attending the predictive meeting “hopefully implementing” just weeks later? The accompanying report on Pacific Eclipse published in Vaccine outlined the use of dynamic, real-time ‘modelling’ during the tabletop exercise to assess the impact of various mitigation measures imposed by participants.

From the Part 1 post on Pacific Eclipse:

The degree of preparation planning plotting on display is jaw-dropping! The article [in ‘Vaccine’] actually outlines how, during the exercise, real-time feedback for decisions about ‘measures’ was provided by ‘modelling’ - including “worst case scenario”… The results were then presented in real time to the participants on the large screen and on their smart phones, and an interactive discussion followed. At the end of the exercise, people were shown mathematical modelling outputs of the epidemic resulting from different actions or decisions. […] In the worst case scenario, the end of the pandemic is greater than 8 years and results in 522 million cases, despite the vaccine being highly effective… Of course! In order to pull off a ‘pandemic’, the ‘modelling’ is crucial!

Now imagine how easy it would be to accurately “predict” the course of an impending “live exercise”!

How to pull off a ‘pandemic’: They knew what was coming!

As part of the analysis of Pacific Eclipse, this substack speculated (in September 2024):

After further research unearthed DoD Joint Publication 3-41 in December 2024, the link between the DoD 2016 graph and foreknowledge of the COVID “live exercise” by those running it was clearer…

Indeed, the most compelling evidence of a connection between the 2016 DoD planning document and the COVID-19 operation is the direct reference to “a mission rehearsal exercise designed by USNORTHCOM/USPACOM” fitting the description of Pacific Eclipse.

Phase 0—Shape (Shape). (d) Finally, the shaping phase includes a mission rehearsal exercise designed by USNORTHCOM/USPACOM and supported by USARNORTH/US Army Pacific, respectively. DoD Joint Publication 3-41 on CBRN Response (September 2016) - p 70

So the “prescience and timeliness” of the Pacific Eclipse tabletop exercise in December 2019 was not so “extraordinary” after all… more like the planned final warm-up before the COVID “live exercise” kicked off!

Creating a ‘Crisis’: Military Orders and Modelling

Think of early 2020 as a manufactured crisis-to-fit-the-curve which was “anticipated” - then commanded - with a high degree of accuracy.

In order to visualize the methodology of the COVID Operation more clearly, here’s a modified version of the 2016 DoD diagram with Pacific Eclipse added in “Phase 0", also highlighting:

“Operate Activities” and “Level of Military Effort” (red line at the upper boundary of the pink area) according to…

“Operational Phase” shifts (red circles) - corresponding with military orders / directions

But before putting the manufactured ‘COVID crisis’ data points in context on this 2016 curve, note the following features :

(1) Boom! The sharp upstroke in overall “level of military effort” coinciding with the “Incident” activation (at the transition between “Anticipate” and “Respond” phases).

In retrospect, this looks suspiciously predictive of the sudden switch in the so-called public health response in mid-March 2020, corresponding with the abrupt ramping-up of war-time rhetoric by President Trump and Co in the first days of lockdowns.

(2) The “Curve” - and the remarkable likeness between the trajectory of “Operate Activities” for a CBRN incident and the unflattened “Epidemic Curve” (for predicted ‘cases’ and subsequent hospitalisations and deaths) that was drilled into every person on the planet in early 2020.

Could these two factors explain why the extraordinarily prescient DoD-led Pacific Eclipse “mission rehearsal exercise” on the eve of Operation COVID-19 was said to be “highly sensitive” by the organizers?

With hindsight - from the perspective of COVID-19 as a “live exercise” - consider…

the late “Phase 0” timing of the DoD-led tabletop exercise - in December 2019

the “unmitigated” spring 2020 death curves emanating from the alleged epicenters of Northern Italy and New York.

Was Pacific Eclipse held to rehearse the un-flattened ‘COVID crisis’ curve (and later “Zero COVID” variations thereof) that would provide cover for phases of a forthcoming international military exercise?

Joining the dots between the DoD document and the ‘COVID crisis’

With the conjured-up ‘COVID crisis’ flip of March 2020 in mind, recall that different operational “phases” represented in the DoD diagram are activated according to US military orders / directions (outlined in accompanying text in the document).

The key date in the early ‘COVID crisis’ timeline (well-known to regular readers) that corresponds with the sudden and sharp increase in the “level of military effort" marked by the Incident / Respond Phase is…

18 March 2020: President Trump “gave the order”

Trump’s military order on 18 March 2020 closely followed the shock-and-awe lockdowns of 16 March 2020 that were sold to the American public as “15 Days to Slow the Spread”, exemplified by the dramatic (and dramatized) mortality curve produced by New York City.

Recall that on 18 March 2020, President Trump “gave the order” for:

(1) the Department of Homeland Security (through FEMA - the Federal Emergency Management Agency) to lead the national coronavirus response as Lead Federal Agency (LFA - effective 19 March 2020) in place of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

(2) the deployment of Department of Defense assets in “the war against the virus” as outlined that day by the Secretary of Defense:

18 March 2020 as the key date in the chronology of the COVID-19 “live exercise” can be correlated with the 2016 diagram based on the following information in DoD Joint Publication 3-41 and the corresponding events on 18 March 2020, i.e.

(1) DHS as Lead Federal Agency: DHS (or DoD) is designated as the domestic Lead Federal Agency in Joint Publication 3-41 on CBRN Response.

This DoD-directed development - far from being unexpected or inexplicable - was explicitly referred to during the “live exercise” by President Trump who announced at FEMA headquarters that he “gave the order” on 18 March 2020.

A snap shot/ quote from 19 March 2020: President Trump at FEMA prior to a virtual meeting with the governors. See previous post for details

(2) Deployment Order (DEPORD): The transition in Operational Phase from “Anticipate” (Phase I) to “Respond” (Phase II) is triggered by prepare-to-deploy orders, as outlined in DoD Joint Publication 3-41 on CBRN Response.

On the day that saw an explosive escalation in the live exercise “level of military effort” - 18 March 2020 - President Trump’s “prepare to deploy order” was referred to during the daily task force press briefing at the White House, and a media conference at the Pentagon.

A snap shot/ quote from 18 March 2020: Sec Defense Mark Esper during the press briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. See previous post for details

The Washington Cover-Up

Is it so surprising in retrospect that - in the course of a “live exercise” - hospital ships and field hospitals sat empty, while “fighters” on the “front line” paraded around in military-grade PPE, simulating a response to a “CBRN incident”?

In hindsight, the calling card left by the perpetrators of the COVID-19 “live exercise” was everywhere to see…

This also explains why the alleged ‘Wuhan Cover-Up” - described as “a game of ping pong” between ‘origin’ narratives and counter-narratives by Australia’s “Team USA” global biosecurity expert and writer of ‘Outbreak’-style stories from Pandemic to Pacific Eclipse, Professor Raina MacIntyre - has been played so aggressively, in keeping with well-rehearsed pandemic exercise scripts dating back to Dark Winter in June 2001. Indeed, the COVID ‘origins’ counter-narrative has been paradoxically promoted via ‘secrecy’ and pseudo-censorship since early 2020.

The real cover-up with respect to the COVID event isn’t about an alleged lab origin, but the “live exercise” and its origin in so-called ‘CBRN Response’ — with the Washington Cover-Up occurring in plain sight from the outset.

This is the real Fifth Generation Warfare: the gaslighting by our own governments throughout the ‘free world’.

The Curve that Killed

It cannot be forgotten that the spring 2020 campaign of terror that drove the initial lockdowns resulted in deaths-by-neglect en masse - by design - in order to create the illusion of a ‘pandemic’.

People were directly killed by policies which were promoted (according to the propaganda) to ‘save’ them.

At the height of the panic induced by authorities and the media, residents of ‘care’ homes died in solitary confinement without food or water in facilities which were abandoned by staff after loved ones were locked out.

This extreme social and physical isolation of the most vulnerable was planned well in advance of the COVID Operation, consistent with ‘CBRN’ protocols.

Indeed, the harrowing revelations at the Scottish Inquiry - covered in detail by biologyphenom - have shown that COVID-19 was not a “live exercise” but a deliberate death exercise, with mass euthanasia “mass palliation” of those in institutional care being pushed as a priority to avert a so-called “tsunami of suffering”.

This is what the “first wave” of the so-called crisis provided cover for…

“Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military…?”

Speaking of martial law, and turning to one of America’s closest allies…

Australia led the way during the COVID-19 live exercise ‘pandemic’ in terms ‘Zero COVID’ tyranny. One fearless federal parliamentarian - Senator Malcolm Roberts - summed up the shenanigans, and explicitly tied the military-led lockdowns in Australia to the nation’s membership in the US-led medical countermeasures consortium under the Anglo-American CBR Defense Cooperative Program… “an AUKUS for ‘pandemics’…”:

Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK…? […] Australia saw military checkpoints at borders, military guarding medical facilities, military in their hardware on the streets… locking people in their homes. All of this created a climate of fear and intimidation that facilitated acceptance of the COVID injection. Was this the plan? Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

The Senator demanded to know:

In closing, Senator Roberts said of the COVID “military operation”:

It was about control of people, and wealth transfer using deceit… Call the bloody Royal Commission now! Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

Six years after the launch, the obvious rhetorical question remains unanswered in terms of the whether the US Department of Defense operated as an international “Lead Federal Agency”, with President Trump as Commander in Chief of a coalition-of-the-willing in a US-led ‘pandemic’ performance that doubled for a “live exercise”.

In 2026, Australians deserve nothing less than a Royal Commission to expose the deliberately-destructive American-led COVID-19 event.

Time to get some answers before they launch the Next Pandemic!

A version of this post was scheduled for mid-October 2025 but delayed due to unforeseen circumstances (including an extended lock-out by Substack from mid-December).

Stay tuned for more in this series, and details on “Leaving Substack”… coming soon!