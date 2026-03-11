As the sixth anniversary of the manufactured COVID-19 ‘crisis’ looms - when lockdowns were unleashed soon after the WHO declaration on March 11th 2020 - consider the following bombshell revelation that should have blown the lid off the phony ‘pandemic’ narrative by now:

The trajectory of the evolving global exercise ‘outbreak’ as it was presented in spring 2020 - with worst-case-scenario NYC as Ground Zero - replicated the operational phases of the DoD blueprint for ‘chem-bio defense’.

In other words, COVID-19 was indeed - to quote the then US Secretary of State on 20 March 2020 - “…. a live exercise”.

Just two days before this jaw-dropping full disclosure by Mike Pompeo, President Trump “gave the order” - on 18 March 2020.

Reminder…

This is what “the first wave” of COVID-19 provided cover for…

The diagram below was the template for the DoD-led drill.

The United States joint military doctrine for Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Response - Joint Publication 3-41 - includes this key graphic whereby…

“level of military effort” according to “response activities” (y axis) depends on

“operational phase” shifts activated by specific military directives (x axis)

Figure II-3 Joint Publication 3-41 - CBRN Response (September 2016) - (p69) - red line added to highlight “level of military effort” by operational phase for CBRN Incident Response mission.

This Pentagon blueprint for battling ‘biothreats’ (regardless of alleged ‘origin’) is a US ‘homeland defense’ plan with international implications for America’s allies and partners, particularly since September 2016 when…

The DoD assumed the role of an alternative “Lead Federal Agency” for global biosecurity in response to ‘outbreak’ incidents.

Figure I-1 Joint Publication 3-41 - CBRN Response (September 2016) - (p20) - red colour added to denote DoD as “Lead Federal Agency” (in addition to DoS) for International CBRN Response missions.

In order to join-the-dots between the 2016 template and the 2020 timeline, let’s return to the purported ‘pandemic’ — i.e. the pandemic exercise — and three key Washington DC-based data points in the chronology of the early COVID ‘crisis’.

9-10 Dec 2019 : the DoD “ mission rehearsal exercise”, Pacific Eclipse

1 Feb 2020 : the DoD Execute Order (EXORD) on “global pandemic response”

18 Mar 2020 : the DoD Deployment Order (DEPORD): “Prepare-to-deploy…”

See archive of posts between Sep 2024 and Sep 2025 covering these events

The COVID-19 Live Exercise coordinates can be plotted (based on information in Joint Publication 3-41) as follows:

PHASE 0 (“Shape”) = Rehearsal Exercise = 9-10 DEC 2019

PHASE I (“Anticipate”) = Execute Order = 1 FEB 2020

PHASE II (“Respond”) = Deployment Order = 18 MAR 2020

In the annotated diagram below, note the sharp transition in “level of military effort” on 18 March 2020 - coinciding with “Incident” - when the US Commander-in-Chief (in his own words) “gave the order”.

Figure II-3, Joint Publication 3-41 with the addition of key COVID-19 data points. Red line = “Operate Activities” for CBRN Response

Now let’s compare the level-of-military-effort curve with the ‘public health’ curve.

The manufactured COVID ‘crisis’: ‘outbreak’ versus orders

Turning to the epidemiological narrative that was presented to the public, consider New York City and the starring role of the “unmitigated” death curve on the world stage from mid-March until the end of May 2020.

Note the striking similarity between the trajectory for:

“operate activities” for CBRN Response (diagram above) — i.e. the framework for the rollout of the COVID Live Exercise, and

the (alleged) daily death data during “the first wave” of COVID, exemplified by the (alleged) epicenter of the ‘emergency’…

According to top public health experts, the ‘textbook’ graph was consistent with their modelling predictions for an infectious disease phenomenon involving:

extensive “silent spread” (without associated mortality) for many months, followed by

an “exponential” increase in deaths in a period of days before reaching a peak, followed by

the curve being “crushed” by compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions (and/or natural immunity)

(Seriously!)

An uninterrupted zero-baseline for many months after the NYC operate activities ‘epidemic curve’ (as well as before) was another striking feature that attracted as much global attention as “the spike”.

The Curve: COVID-19 Mortality… or COVID-19 Military Effort?!

Here’s the lockstep “live exercise” explanation for the (alleged) epidemiology, using a composite image of the NYC daily death curve together with the DoD data points for military orders given on:

1 Feb 2020 = “Anticipate” Phase = EXORD on “global pandemic response”

18 Mar 2020 = “Respond” Phase = DEPORD (corresponding with “Incident”)

Don’t forget how the tsunami of (alleged) deaths in certain places in spring 2020 aligned with the sudden (and strangely synchronized) “switch” to panic mode in both propaganda and policy that coincided with global lockdowns and the flip to an official war-footing -- most noticeable in ‘hot spots’ in the United States, with the rapid appearance of (unused) naval medical ships and (empty) army field hospitals. Similar military-style measures were adopted in most countries, ostensibly to help “increase health care capacity” in a desperate bid to “flatten-the-curve”.

All of it makes sense though — including the TikTok ‘dancing nurses’ and the rest of the elaborate theatre we were “allowed” to see — when viewed through the lens of a fully-scripted real-world rehearsal for The Next Pandemic Response!

How to pull off a ‘pandemic’: practise, predict and perform

To recap regarding the real-life wargame that was played on us…

The engineered ‘COVID crisis’ of early 2020 - which reached its climax during the so-called first wave - was entirely predictable from the perspective of ‘stakeholders’ in ‘health security’ running the event, whereby the phases of a military-led ‘emergency management’ exercise tracked the spurious death data and shifting narratives that were presented to the public.

The dramatic early example of the “unmitigated” death curve was “anticipated” — and doubled for the deployment of the COVID-19 Live Exercise “response”.

By staging a rehearsed ‘response’ to a ‘Catastrophic Contagion’, the illusion of an existential threat provided pseudo-justification for the population-wide ‘medical countermeasures’ (i.e. ‘diagnostics’ and ‘vaccines’) which had been in the pipeline since early January 2020 (or earlier) — and for the coercion-to-comply with tests and masks and ‘social distancing’ before the injections were deployed. (And after!) Not to mention Operation COVID-19 as a smoke screen for ‘stakeholders’ to get away with large-scale theft wealth-transfer and widespread emergency euthanasia ‘palliative care’.

Will our ‘leaders’ ever lift the lid on the “live exercise” that had such [deliberately] destructive and deadly consequences for so many people?

Or, failing that, will any establishment ‘COVID dissidents’ bring to public attention these individually newsworthy Pentagon data points?

Related:

Did Trump ‘order’ the global military COVID response?

In 2026, it’s way past time for transparency about the COVID-19 crime-of-the-century.

More to come on the COVID-19 Live Exercise… and (slowly) ‘Leaving Substack’!

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Post-publication reminder about how widely suppressed (and ignored) the Live Exercise is!