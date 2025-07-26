This post covers ‘new’ evidence that Senator Ron Johnson publicly pushed for a phony baloney ‘pandemic’ as early as 12 February 2020 — ie. a full month before the WHO declaration on 11 March 2020.

Was this event tied to foreknowledge of “the coming [US] epidemic” among deep-insiders-in-terms-of-the-government like Dr Robert Malone?

How to pull off a ‘pandemic’

Previous posts have looked at high-profile elected representatives in so-called ‘free countries’ who were publicly ahead of the ‘pandemic’ pronouncement by the WHO’s Dr Tedros on 11 March 2020, namely:

2020 vision on the ‘pandemic’: PM Scott Morrison at a press conference following the NSC meeting on 27 February 2020, and Senator Ron Johnson at a Homeland Security Senate Committee hearing on 5 March 2020

However, the record shows that Senator Johnson was actually promoting the ‘pandemic’ on February 12th, 2020 - a full MONTH before the WHO pulled the trigger on 11 March 2020.

But first, another reminder that a week before the WHO ‘pandemic’ declaration…

On 5 March 2020, the ‘Homeland Security’ Senator backed mass quarantines and rapid vaccines after making his own personal ‘pandemic’ declaration

As Chair of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Senator Johnson smirked as he said…

…I guess we gotta call it a pandemic at this point in time, right? With COVID-19. The coronavirus. Senator Ron Johnson - 5 March 2020

(< 20 sec)

Presumably there was an inside joke!

(Perhaps it was the fact that the DoD insisted the same day that they were dealing with “a low risk infection… to the American public… even in the absence of a vaccine.”)

Senator Johnson proceeded to give a warm welcome to the witnesses on 5 March 2020 — Dr Robert Kadlec, MD, the HHS / ASPR (and well-known CIA agent according to Dr Robert Malone) and Mr Ken Cuccinelli, the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security — before they discussed at length the fast-tracked injections that were in the pipeline, and the impending plan to impose widespread lockdowns “… if we have to”.

But three weeks before this performance - when there were only 14 ‘cases’ in the United States according to the narrative - Senator Johnson was already pushing the ‘pandemic’, and the ‘solution’ to “slow-the-spread”.

That’s right…

On 12 February 2020, Senator Johnson called a “roundtable to examine our response to pandemics like the coronavirus…”

We’ll return to more detailed coverage of this event in a future post, suffice to say….

There was no input from the WHO at the roundtable convened by Senator Johnson in Washington DC on 12 February 2020.

Just a group of Very Important Politicians - and ‘physicians’ - affiliated with the USG.

Witnesses on 12 Feb 2020 included three revolving-door ‘public-private’ MDs in the ‘biodefense’ space: Dr Julie Gerberding (CDC/Merck/CSIS etc), Dr Scott Gottlieb (FDA/Pfizer/AEI etc), and Dr Luciana Borio (NSC/In-Q-Tel/CFR etc)

Fast forward to July 2025, and the Senator is now blaming the WHO for the US federal - and state and local government - ‘response’…

Praise for today’s action from members of Congress: “The United States will not allow the WHO to use public health emergencies to devastate our nation. I fully support the Trump administration’s decision to reject the IHR amendments,” said Senator Ron Johnson. US Department of Health and Human Services - Press Room - 18 July 2025

“How do you use a pandemic as an excuse… to impose totalitarian control?” - RFK Jr on the USG and the purpose of fake pandemics

It’s worth recalling that before his meteoric rise to the role of HHS Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr was far more concerned about the role of the US Government in general and the Pentagon and the CIA in particular - not to mention the US Department of Health and Human Services - in using ‘pandemics’ as a pretext for spreading global tyranny.

For example, there’s no mention by RFK Jr here (in late 2021) of the WHO and/or [the USA-initiated] ‘International Health Regulations’. On the contrary, he makes clear that the whole-of-government (in Washington) is the source of public health totalitarianism:

There's a long history of entanglements... between the health regulators - HHS - and the military… and they have very very tight knit enmeshments and entanglements with the military, with the Pentagon, but also with the intelligence apparatus - with the CIA and these other agencies. They're shocking [the pandemic simulations] because they predict virtually, with extraordinary precision, what happened... They simulate - they wargame - "how do we react to that?" We have found over a dozen of these [tabletop exercises] beginning around 2000... they are created by the CIA. There were key CIA people and military people. .... Each one of these was: How do you use a pandemic as an excuse - as a rationale - to destroy the Constitution - to impose totalitarian control. How do you militarize the response to a ‘pandemic’ so it's no longer a health crisis, it's a coup d'état against democracy. Robert F Kennedy Jr - October 1st, 2021

Note: Not listed among RFK Jr’s simulations is the US DoD-led ‘final rehearsal’ tabletop exercise - Pacific Eclipse - conducted on 9-10 December 2019 by the Five Eyes countries!

Washington takes over the world

Given the early 2020 timeline and Dr Malone’s self-confessed role as a deep-insider-in-terms-of-the-government (including DoD and HHS) - and specifically as an ‘outbreak’ specialist - was Senator Johnson’s contribution to launching the COVID-19 event tied to Dr Malone’s early prediction about “the coming epidemic”?

Senator Johnson and Dr Malone after the vaccine rollout - link

More to follow on the rollout of Operation COVID-19.