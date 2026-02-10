The focus of this post is not Operation Warp Speed - “one of the greatest military feats ever” according to President Trump at Davos last month - but the ‘COVID crisis’ that was deliberately manufactured in early 2020 to justify the deployment of these ‘medical countermeasures’ which were already in the pipeline.

Global Commander-in-Chief of the ‘COVID crisis’?

Exactly a year ago, this blog asked a critical question (which remains unanswered) regarding a specific military order given by the President of the United States on 18 March 2020.

Donald Trump’s “order” on 18 March 2020 had direct US-domestic implications in terms of the ‘homeland security’ coup that topped off the escalation of an all-of-America ‘emergency’ declaration.

But for non-Americans, the still-unresolved issue surrounding the surreal events of early 2020 in general and the launch of the lockdowns in particular is:

Did Trump ‘order’ the global military COVID response, with the US Department of Defense as “Lead Federal Agency” of a multinational joint military “live exercise”?

The compelling evidence in the article included a key diagram from DoD Joint Publication 3-41 on Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Response.

(The red box and highlighting on the right denotes the role of the Department of Defense (DoD) as Lead Federal Agency in the “International CBRN Response” environment in the September 2016 version.)

The inclusion of DoD (as marked in the diagram above) was a significant change, as the Department of State had previously been the only designated “Lead Federal Agency” in the international setting.

The publication of the substack article alluding to whether President Trump had commandeered the March 2020 “live exercise” charade involving US allies and partners marked a dramatic inflection point in the trajectory of “followers” of this substack.

Did Trump ‘order’ the global military COVID response ? Substack followers for DemocracyManifest (Dec 2023 to Sep 2025) with vertical line marking 11 Feb 2025

Although this trend was not immediately obvious, what was evident within hours was the disappearance of key links contained within the post related to the ABCANZ Armies (American, British, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand) and the COVID-19 “live exercise” - specifically, details of a virtual military meeting of the ‘Five Eyes’ nations held in July 2020 following “the first wave” of the COVID operation, as defined by panic-inducing levels of propaganda, state-of-emergency decrees and lockstep lockdowns.

Multiple webpages about the event (first captured by the internet archive in 2021) were mysteriously “Not Found” within hours of publishing the post on 10 February 2025…

Lessons from the Lockdown Live Exercise

The ‘scoop’ on Lockdowns and the Five Eyes armies - with still-missing links - had not only covered details of a COVID-19 debriefing in July 2020, but joined the dots in terms of the role of multinational military agreements for US DoD “International CBRN Response”:

Is the assumed connection between the DoD CBRN Response document and the COVID-19 “live exercise” too close for comfort?

“Final Report is Classified” > > > “Not Found”

The number of followers of this substack further flat-lined in early October 2025, coinciding with a post that posited (with supporting evidence)…

Did Dr Malone attend “Pacific Eclipse” in December 2019 — i.e. the DoD-led “highly sensitive” tabletop “mission rehearsal exercise” that immediately preceded the launch of the ‘pandemic’?

The post concluded:

This is all the more relevant based on recent research revealing the central part played by the Pentagon in the early and under-the-radar activation of a “global pandemic response” (on February 1st 2020), and a subsequent “classified” report evaluating the role of the US Indo-Pacific Command. Source: oversight.gov/reports

In yet another case of disappearing defense-related links, the oversight.gov page pertaining to the classified report went mysteriously missing-in-action within hours of posting, and remained down for over a week:

Does this classified report contain incriminating background details about Pacific Eclipse — the simulation event conducted by US Indo-Pacific Command on the eve of the COVID-19 live exercise?

The COVID-19 Cover-Up

Circling back to a recent post, we can literally joins the dots between…

… based on the pre-existing DoD operational template for the COVID-19 Live Exercise.

Seen in the context of DoD ‘response’ for CBRN incidents, these COVID-19 data points provide a compelling picture of how the manufactured ‘crisis’ was pre-planned… and how the ‘live exercise’ was pulled off.

Is the COVID-19 live exercise off-limits (with these numbers in a nosedive from the day the draft for this post was in progress)…?

DemocracyManifest (a 100% free substack) - subscriber snapshot, 2026

