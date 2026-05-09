“Action!”

As readers are well aware, the latest killer-contagion charade came out of nowhere (“reported to the WHO” on May 2!) and is now in full swing.

Within days of its launch, the cruise liner ‘outbreak’ scare had spread across the globe, with all the elements of a compressed ‘COVID crisis’ re-run. Alerting us all to the deadly “human-to-human-transmission” aboard MV Hondius, the familiar plot devices so far have included the usual…

bio-hazmat costumes (Wuhan)

quarantine, testing and repatriation stories (Diamond Princess)

international “contact tracing” tales (Lombardy etc)

And even…

a ship’s doctor evacuated to ICU (standing in for Boris Johnson)

Although President Trump has not yet appointed a Task Force and the WHO has not yet declared the ‘outbreak’ a FAKE PHEIC, global panic has been ignited by the usual suspects spruiking ‘biosecurity’ BS about a highly lethal virus with an exceptionally long incubation period in hosts who disembarked the ship weeks ago.

Professor Raina MacIntyre on X - 8 May 2026

Mainstream media outlets have dutifully fallen in line:

The travellers did not realise that they had been exposed to the deadly virus — which has a mortality rate of up to 40 per cent — when they left the expedition vessel during its stop at Saint Helena, a tiny island in the South Atlantic, on April 23, according to a passenger who is still aboard the ship. “The Australian went back to Australia, the one from Taiwan to Taiwan, the Americans to all corners of North America. The Englishman to England, the Dutch to their homes … I don’t remember the rest.”

It’s everywhere!!!!!

Needless to say, a range of targeted “genetic vaccines” has been in the pipeline for some time - including DNA vaccines courtesy of USAMRIID (United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases) - while GAVI (the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) had the Andes strain pegged as a “Next Pandemic” narrative five years ago.

With the US CDC activating its emergency operations center (at Level 3 - i.e. low… for now), here’s the next ominous plot twist to keep an eye on…

“…efficient spread without any direct contact…”

Here’s Professor Joseph Allen, of Harvard University, essentially predicting a global bio-apocalypse a month or two from now:

Reporter: So, uh, let me just talk about something you said there because this is obviously the crucial question, right? This whole issue of whether it’s droplet spread or airborne… This is a strain of a virus that I know people know about. You know, there was an outbreak before: they were able, they contained it, they shut down an area in Argentina, they contained it. So what makes you in, in, in what you’re seeing have this concern about airborne, which obviously is something that can affect where this goes from here, significantly. Public Health Expert: Yeah, Erin, I think there were early and obvious signs even before we did the sequencing to determine what strain this is. Remember there’s the Hantavirus normally spread through rodent droppings, but there is a strain, the Andes strain that has spread human to human. And there was evidence that was happening early on before we even knew it was the Andes strain, because one person infected someone many weeks later; the ship doctor is sick. Prior investigations have shown pretty efficient spread without any direct contact. So we knew this was spread not just through, definitely through human to human, but also through the air. CNN - 8 May 2026

Cue: mass casualty “super-spreader” events

(Note: The reassuring narrative that “transmission requires close contact”- put out by the acting CDC Director, Dr Jay Bhattacharya - is being over-ruled here!)…

Public Health Expert: The acting CDC Director put out a message today that says, this is not spread - it’s always spread through direct contact - but the New England Journal of Medicine article about that prior outbreak is very clear that there are many instances where there is spread with no direct contact at all. CNN - 8 May 2026

Translation: there’s an article in a prestigious medical journal (prepared earlier)… to “prove” it:

New England Journal Medicine article (December 2020) - link

40 days to slow the spread!!!

That’s right — forty days!!

Reporter: I mean, how long do you think people should be quarantined who are either on that ship or in contact with someone who was there? Public Health Expert: Yeah, I mean, this is the big challenge with this virus: the long incubation period, and now we have people scattered really around the globe that are being properly tracked, isolated, quarantined. And again, we can look at the past literature. That study was very in depth about the prior outbreak, and they did get it under control. But what they did was they quarantined and isolated people for 40 days. CNN - 8 May 2026

“It’s airborne!” isn’t new

This nightmare scenario narrative — of an airborne pathogen that is highly lethal — is the pinnacle of decades of US-led ‘pandemic preparedness’.

For instance, speaking of USAMRIID (“Biodefense Solutions to Protect Our Nation”)…

Recall that twenty-five years before the manufactured ‘COVID crisis’, it was understood that seeding this story-line was key:

And, in a case of life imitating art, the ‘airborne’ debate was strategically deployed to scare the hell out of Americans at the time of the West Africa Ebola exercise in 2014.

Perhaps most notably, Dr Michael Osterholm was peddling panic about “airborne Ebola” (years before his role in selling the COVID operation on Joe Rogan Experience)…

New York Times - “What We’re Afraid to Say About Ebola” - 11 Sept 2014

A shot across the bow

The latest live exercise is real. The ‘existential threat’ is not.

Be afraid — that they are gearing up (literally) to get away with a super-charged COVID 2.0 op.

The question now is: Which person in authority is going to put a stop to this ASAP?

RELATED (and still unanswered): Did Trump ‘order’ the global military COVID response?