COVID-19 Flashback:

Here’s a US military news headline dated 2 March 2020 - following a Pentagon press conference starring then Secretary of Defense, Dr Mark Esper, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley - from the website of President Trump’s (recently renamed) Department of War.

This elaborate piece of COVID-19 political theater was the “live exercise” evolution of a well-rehearsed script used since the pre-9/11 Dark Winter pandemic simulation held in Washington in June 2001, where a cast of ‘players’ - including the Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff together with members of the press - performed a policy-and-media response to a suspected ‘bioterrorism’ event.

In early March 2020, “DoD Makes Plans to Combat Coronavirus” sounded very reasonable and reassuring — and consistent with what military medical experts later referred to as “… a low risk infection to the American public… even in the absence of a vaccine”.

(Compare this with the WHO’s subsequent full-blown ‘pandemic’ declaration on 11 March 2020.)

However, the headline was in fact incredibly deceptive given that a month before the March 2nd Esper-and-Milley show, the DoD had surreptitiously deployed a “global pandemic response”…

A review of the video and transcript from 2 March 2020 shows there were some clues dropped by Esper and Milley as to developments that were already being deliberately orchestrated behind the scenes.

For instance, in his opening remarks at the news conference, the then Secretary of Defense revealed:

“For the past six weeks, we've had a daily working group meeting…”

I'd also like to provide a brief update on what DoD is doing to address the coronavirus. For the past six weeks, we've had a daily working group meeting at the general officer level, including the Joint Staff, the services, the combatant commands, and OSD [Office of the Secretary of Defense]. Secretary of Defense, Dr Mark Esper - 2 March 2020

Wow: daily high-level DoD meetings… for 6 weeks!!

That’s starting on 20 January 2020 - i.e. the day the first US ‘case’ was reported!

(Were the daily meetings to discuss the progress of a certain DoD-led “live exercise”?)

Secretary Esper continued [to calmly crank up the ‘crisis’] with details of his “deep dive”.

(30 sec - with transcript)

“…NORTHCOM remains the global integrator for all DOD efforts…”

At the end of last week, I did a deep dive with DoD civilian and military leadership, including all the service secretaries, the co-com [combatant command] commanders, to ensure the entire department is equipped for all scenarios, short and long term, domestic and international. Commanders of individually affected geographic commands have all the authority they need and will provide specific guidance to their troops as the situation continues to evolve. Meanwhile, NORTHCOM remains the global integrator for all DoD efforts and entities. Secretary of Defense, Dr Mark Esper - 2 March 2020

Reading between the lines in hindsight - “as the situation continues to evolve”- it’s clear the plan for rolling out COVID Coup was a fait accompli.

(Note: A “global integrator” comes in handy if you want to pull off a phony ‘pandemic’.)

And what did General Milley have to say for himself with regards to the ‘outbreak’?

(25 sec - with transcript)

”… we're executing those plans at our bases…”

…the Department of Defense under the Secretary's direction has standing plans to respond to infectious disease outbreaks, and we're executing those plans at our bases and operating locations around the world, in order to, one, protect the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and their families; to sustain our ability to continue to defend the United States and execute successfully the National Defense Strategy; and to support the whole of government response to the outbreak. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley - 2 March 2020

In other words, the narrative conveyed to the press on 2 March 2020 was that…

(1) the situation was considered an ‘outbreak’ (as opposed to a ‘pandemic’), and…

(2) the DoD was executing standing plans at its many military bases around the world to deal with the ‘outbreak’

In reality, the performative “war against the virus” was just warming up.

“Is [a pandemic] part of your planning scenario?”

The killer question on 2 March 2020 (knowing what we now know about the stealth activation of the “global pandemic response” a month prior, on 1 February 2020) followed soon after.

(25 sec - with transcript)

Reporter: General Milley, I wanted to come back to Coronavirus. A couple of things you both mentioned. I think, uh, you guys started off by saying that you were doing planning for all scenarios. So is it correct then - you're aligned with civilian federal health authorities - that would include a planning scenario for the military facing a pandemic? Is that part of your planning scenario?

The journalist repeated the question before General Milley responded.

(30 sec - with transcript)

Reporter: Could you start by telling us if pandemic is in fact one of your planning scenarios since you gentlemen said you were looking at everything?

“So, uh, in terms of executing, no.”

Well, no, no surprise. The United States military looks at wide varieties of scenarios. We looked at best case, worst case, and the middle case sort of thing. Pandemic is the worst case. Uh, and, and that has not been yet declared by, to my knowledge anyway, by the World Health Organization. So, uh, in terms of executing, no. But yes, of course we do — we do all kinds of planning in the Department of Defense, and we, we take inventory of all our resources, our stocks, and what tasks would have to be done. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley - 2 March 2020

Got that?

It’s confusing (intentionally) because on March 2nd the General put the onus on the WHO at some future point in the timeline, whereas he had done the deed a full month before - together with the Secretary of Defense - to ensure the outcome was inevitable in terms of initiating a DoD “global pandemic response”.

Under the radar.

On February 1st, 2020.

Instead of a headline on 2 March 2020 telling the world that the United States DoD had kicked off a “global pandemic response” four weeks before, media reports relayed the carefully curated USG public messaging to the effect that a ‘pandemic’ was still a ‘potential’ possibility from the military perspective.

But looking back, it’s as though a predetermined “live exercise” was in progress!

“… working feverishly… to try to come up with a vaccine”

Needless to say, an experimental injection for “7 billion” people that had been in the pipeline since mid January 2020 (if not before) would eventually necessitate a ‘crisis’.

On March 2nd, the General casually revealed that the DoD’s work on a ‘vaccine’ [for the "potential pandemic”] was well underway.

This was months ahead of the official launch of Operation Warp Speed on 15 May 2020.

(15 sec - with transcript)

So we're doing all that in addition to our, our research labs, our military research labs, are working feverishly around the around the horn here to… to try to, uh, come up with a vaccine. So, uh, we'll see how that develops over, over the next couple months. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley - 2 March 2020

Indeed, the race for a ‘remedy’ - for the entire global population! - had started before the first US ‘case’ was called by the CDC on 20 January 2020… according to the narrative.

“ Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military…?”

So… the DoD fix was in from the outset — not only for the ‘vaccine solution’, but the [manufactured] ‘crisis’ that would be used to justify it.

Hence the importance of political theatrics and information management.

Fast forward to late 2025, and Australian citizens are still waiting for an answer to the big question posed by the stalwart Senator Malcolm Roberts two years ago:

(10 sec)

Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan? [That’s] another question for a Royal Commission. Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

Perhaps Esper or Milley - or better still, President Trump - could let us know?

Recommended reading: