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As part of an ongoing deep dive to deconstruct the COVID-19 “live exercise”, this post will briefly recap how “the first wave” was pulled off (on paper), before looking at the real-life role played by New York State military forces in the US domestic theater of war ("against-the-virus")… straight out of the Pentagon’s ‘pandemic’ playbook.

The take-home message with respect to understanding the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ is:

The most effective way to conduct a ‘pandemic’ is to run a pandemic exercise

Hold that thought — and please read the previous post if you haven’t already!

Think globally - Act locally: Operationalizing a ‘pandemic’

It’s now mid-2026. And the evidence shows that COVID-19 was the ultimate “go live” global exercise, following two decades of tabletop ‘pandemic’ rehearsals and real-life ‘outbreak’ training sessions run by public-private biothreat alarmists (with vested interests)… starting with the Pentagon’s trailblazing simulation held in Washington DC in June 2001, where the script predicted a Dark Winter for the US homeland due to a shortage of emergency vaccines, with citizens facing forcible mass-quarantine as a national security priority.

Likewise…

In 2020, the real-world ‘pandemic’ wargame involved the construction of a ‘crisis’ — starting with the coordinated mid-March lockdowns and the global race to “increase health care capacity” and “flatten-the-curve”— in order to set the scene for a fast-tracked global ‘vaccine solution’ (that was already in the pipeline).

The most recent post looked at what happened in New York in spring 2020 from the perspective of public health modeling as a cover for a military “chem-bio incident response” rehearsal.

To help conceptualize “the first wave” of the COVID-19 live exercise in NYC, compare

the profile of the (projected) unflattened epidemic curve with…

the trajectory of “level of military effort” by operational phase for CBRN response

How does this measure up with what actually happened on the ground at the epicenter of the live exercise?

Operation COVID-19 (“OPCOV19”)

Here’s the first line from a Google AI overview of Operation COVID-19 (“OPCOV19”):

OPCOV19 (Operation COVID-19) refers to the New York National Guard’s COVID-19 response, which became the largest domestic mobilization in US history.

Who knew?!

Details of COVID-19 (not to be confused with the disease!) - including references to “COVID-19 mobilization” and “COVID-19 orders” - were reported by Ruggeri et al. in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) via “Special Communication” in August 2022, but remained curiously under the radar in terms of mainstream media coverage.

More from Google AI:

Key Details of OPCOV19 Scope: Beginning in March 2020, over 7,000 New York National Guard members were deployed to over 200 mission sites across the state.

Impact: The mission was notable for its longevity and scale, with personnel assisting in vaccine administration (over 4 million doses), testing, and logistics.

Role: Service members served in various capacities, from patient-facing medical support to backroom data analytics and logistics.

Duration: The mission was active through at least June 2022, aimed at supporting state efforts in testing, care, and vaccination.

Indeed, New York State’s two year-plus Operation COVID-19 provides additional evidence that the purported ‘pandemic’ was in fact a DoD-directed domestic (and international) “live exercise”.

“OPCOV19 mobilization” - scale and speed (and service)

The introduction to the academic article on OPCOV19 notes that “military forces worldwide have been mobilized to support COVID-19 operations”, and emphasizes the unique and varied part played by New York Military Forces (NYMF) starting within days of the declaration of a state of emergency by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (on March 7th 2020), and the subsequent deployment of 270 National Guard service members on March 10th 2020 to establish “the first containment zone in the US” in New Rochelle in Westchester County (bordering NYC).

Further deployment data points are as follows:

By March 16, 2020, 1000 soldiers had been deployed, reaching 2000 for the first time on March 26th. … On April 8, the number of active service members on a single day topped 3000 for the first time. … At the April 2020 mobilization peak, 3646 service members were actively serving the State on a single day.

(Very interesting!!)

Table 2 in the article in JAMA report provides a snap shot of OPCOV19 mission types — including the production and distribution of 112,707 gallons of hand sanitizer!!

But the top OPCOV19 “throughputs” from March 2020 to March 2022 were mass testing and mass vaccination, with military forces providing what was in effect (according to the authors) a “shadow public health service”.

The mention of nursing homes in the article - with soldiers stepping up to staff facilities due to “challenges that produced labor shortages” (i.e isolation and neglect) - is a reminder of how vulnerable people in institutional settings were among the (intended) targets of the manufactured ‘emergency’, contributing to waves of ‘pandemic’ morbidity and mortality.

Another interesting insight into the military’s role in COVID-19 relates to “data modeling of pandemic trends”:

Service members at JTF [Joint Task Force] headquarters were also used as data scientists, working alongside public health officers to capitalize on the large amounts of data generated to mitigate the pandemic. This data modeling of pandemic trends enabled missions to mobilize at high speed, making NYMF [New York Military Forces] sites operational before trends were publicly reported.

So the military got a head start on the “modeling”!!!

Here’s Google AI again on OPCOV19, emphasizing the 54 million meals delivered by DoD DoorDash, in addition to millions of tests and shots:

Sounds like “the first wave” set up of the (almost unused) Javits Center ‘medical station’ in March 2020 was actually in anticipation of its (purpose-built) use for the NYC ‘vaccine’ rollout!

Related: Hinting at the true nature of the operation “first wave” in early 2020 (as it was being wound down) the Associated Press made the spurious claim on April 30 that…

Uncertainty in planning for the pandemic has left the globe dotted with dozens of barely used or unused temporary field hospitals.

“Many field hospitals went largely unused, will be shut down” - 30 Apr 2020 - link

Wrong: there was no “uncertainty in planning” the pandemic exercise.

On the contrary, the planning was meticulous (according to a detailed DoD operational framework), and the execution flawless.

The end goal of the manufactured ‘COVID crisis’ of spring 2020 is highlighted by the following statistics in the JAMA article:

Soon after US Food and Drug Administration approvals of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in December 2020, NYMF [New York Military Forces] had a role in establishing, keeping secure, and delivering vaccines across the state. The one-millionth dose administered at a [New York State] National Guard mission occurred on March 10, 2021, which was the 1-year anniversary of the operation, and brought the statewide total to more than 6.5 million.

In other words…

Mission accomplished!

How a 'public health‘ model doubled for a military exercise

To reiterate the take-home message about the COVID-19 operation…

The “first wave” (of COVID-19 mobilization) deserves much closer scrutiny given that the curve for (alleged) COVID-19 mortality at the epicenter of the epicenter in spring 2020 is a dead ringer for the preset trajectory of “level of military effort” for US domestic ‘chem-bio-rad-nuclear’ incident response according to a series of military orders… which line up with the COVID-19 timeline.

This is consistent with COVID as a real-life DoD drill conducted under the guise of expert ‘public health’ narratives and numbers.

Per the previous post…

The Curve: COVID-19 Mortality… or COVID-19 Military Effort?! Here’s the lockstep “live exercise” explanation for the (alleged) epidemiology, using a composite image of the NYC daily death curve together with the DoD data points for military orders given on: 1 Feb 2020 = “Anticipate” = Execute Order on “global pandemic response” 18 Mar 2020 = “Respond” = Deployment Order (corresponding with “Incident”) The dramatic early example of the “unmitigated” [NYC] death curve was “anticipated” — and doubled for the deployment of the COVID-19 Live Exercise “response”.

We can now add another data point at the NY state level and some other details (y axis label etc) to this graphic:

10 Mar 2020 = Deployment Order - NY Governor: OPCOV19 activated in NYS

The evidence that COVID-19 was run as a real-world ‘pandemic exercise’ - based on the methodology of “the first wave” - increasingly points to precise foreknowledge and planning of each phase of the event (with a backstop of plausible deniability) by the organizers.

“It’s a war!”: policy and propaganda in Washington DC

18 March 2020 was the day President Trump (in his own words) “gave the order” .

In the days preceding this, the President’s timeline included:

13 March 2020 - declaration of a National Emergency (Stafford Act)

16 March 2020 - announcement of 15-Days-to-Slow-the-Spread

Here’s a reminder of the public messaging by the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, on 18 March 2020 at the White House Task Force press briefing, following President Trump’s declaration of war “against the invisible enemy”…

Esper outlined the progress of DoD vaccine efforts at Fort Detrick, and the imminent deployment by DoD of a million N95 masks, 2000 ventilators, a 16th testing laboratory and two hospital ships. The Secretary of Defense continued:

And we have also alerted a variety of field and expeditionary hospitals to be prepared to deploy as well, as needed, based on direction from the Commander in Chief. Today, our leadership from the Army Corps of Engineers is in New York meeting with Governor Cuomo and his team. I spoke with Governor Cuomo yesterday and other governors. I will be speaking to more in the coming days to make sure that they know what DOD can provide, through our system, to address their needs. Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper - 18 March 2020

Based on tabletop scenarios, the subplot of the script here relates to the controversial issue of federalizing the National Guard during a ‘pandemic’ (or not - by the use of “Title 32”, whereby governors maintain their authority with respect to NG missions which are federally funded).

“Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military…?”

Speaking of military orders…

Nearly three years ago, Senator Malcolm Roberts delivered a landmark speech outlining Australia’s membership in the US-led "Medical Countermeasures Consortium” for pandemic diagnostics and vaccines (under the Anglo-American “CBRN Defense Cooperative Program”) as the basis for COVID being run as…

… a military operation, not a civilian health operation. […] Australia saw military in their hardware on the streets… locking people in their homes. All of this created a climate of fear and intimidation that facilitated acceptance of the COVID injection. Was this the plan? Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

In his concluding remarks, the Senator asked:

Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military to do or not do a thing that may have interfered with this military pharmaceutical plan? Senator Malcolm Roberts - 8 August 2023

The same question should now be asked by elected representatives in other “allied nations” involved in the COVID-19 operation.

Related:

From the lockdowns to the ‘vaccines’ (and everything in between that was perpetrated on citizens everywhere) the COVID-19 crime of the century “live exercise” needs to be exposed.

It’s way past time for transparency!