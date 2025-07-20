"Tip of the spear..."

Dr Robert Malone, MD, world-famous vaccinologist and leader of the Medical Freedom Movement (and pioneer in "PsyWar") is perhaps best known professionally as...

original inventor of "mRNA as a drug", and expert in regulatory affairs (before COVID)

severe critic of Operation Warp Speed - and Drs Kadlec and Marks (during COVID)

trusted appointee and co-chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices, aka CDC / ACIP (after COVID)

In his capacity as a top biodefense specialist, Dr Malone has often cited his key role in facilitating the licensure of the Merck Ebola vaccine, emphasizing this point in his ratings-breaking appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast in late 2021:

"I was tip of the spear on bringing the Ebola vaccine forward..."

And yet, just last week, Dr Malone made the stunning admission that vaccine efforts were, in effect, a gigantic racket waste of time and money:

“In the case of the West African Ebola outbreak, it was controlled using non-pharmaceutical interventions. Not vaccines or drugs.” Dr Robert Malone - July 16, 2025

"I saw advanced risk-taking... that I have never seen before."

Rewind to mid-2015 - the year after the ‘outbreak’ was controlled by ‘non-pharmaceutical interventions’ - and Dr Malone was high-fiving US military medical experts for the “advanced risk-taking” that resulted in “millions of doses of potentially potent vaccine” being developed.

26 May 2015: Military Response to Ebola - The Heritage Foundation

The event in Washington DC, billed as "Military Response to Ebola”, was reported as follows:

Officials from four Defense Department organizations talked about the U.S. military response to the Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa, and the research it has conducted on the deadly disease. They focused on their behind-the-scenes work and how those actions halted further spread of the disease. The panelists also described their organizations' roles in providing an always-ready response to potential upcoming outbreaks. The Heritage Foundation - May 2015

Here’s the key clip from the Q and A session:

[1 min, with transcript]

(This gentleman in the middle please.) Hi, I'm Robert Malone, I'm a physician scientist and I specialize in facilitating the interface between industry and government, particularly DoD and HHS. And I was let's say at the street level trying to solve some of the problems with the… we'll call it the VSV-delta-G [Ebola vaccine] product. Personally I think you guys are being way too modest. I saw, in Mr Spencer's shop and Colonel Coleman's shop, risk taking - advanced risk taking - to expedite product development and I saw flexibility in contracting that I have never seen before. And I think the fact that we had millions of doses of potentially potent vaccine available in the fall reflected that risk taking and that forward thinking.

Wow! Sounds like a sneak preview of Warp Speed... doesn't it?

" advanced risk-taking"

" flexibility in contracting'

" millions of doses"

"potentially potent vaccine"

… and the US DoD leading the way.

Advanced risk-taker and ACIP co-chair, Dr Robert Malone

Even the “modest” members of the panel look a bit awkward about the approval shown for “advanced risk-taking”, don't they?

Did the risk-averse HHS Secretary know about this before the ACIP appointment?

Speaking of RFK Jr (in 2023)…

They were manufactured by military contractors. And basically, Pfizer and Moderna were paid to put their stamps on those vaccines as if they came from the pharmaceutical industry. But, you know, that's not what they were doing. They were coming from, you know… this was a military project from the beginning. Robert F. Kennedy Jr - May 2023

More to come on the Ebola event.

