Be that as it may, it is now approaching four years since Dr Malone revealed to the world on the Joe Rogan Experience that he was contacted by DoD / DARPA agent - and CIA spook! - Dr Michael Callahan on January 4th 2020 about the alleged Wuhan outbreak of a “novel coronavirus” and advised to spin up his crack chem-bio-defense team (via the new Pentagon-funded DOMANE program for Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against Novel Entities, established in December 2019) in the quest for repurposed drugs (such as Pepcid) to fight the invisible enemy.

Dr Malone also got to work writing a book together with Dr Jill Glasspool Malone - the elusive “Novel Coronavirus: A Practical Guide for Preparation and Protection” - which was published on 11 February 2020 a month before the ‘pandemic’ was declared by the WHO… and then vanished.

“Tip of the spear”

In addition to his ground-breaking ‘vaccine’ inventions, Dr Malone has decades of experience as an ‘outbreak’ specialist and has invariably been (in his own words) “tip of the spear” in the international public health arena.

Perhaps most intriguingly of all, in his capacity as a self-described “deep insider in terms of the government” - foremost as a defense contractor with DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency) - Dr Malone continues to be “DoD Secret Clearance authorized” according to his current CV.

With these data points in mind - and more (see below) - it is entirely reasonable to speculate as to whether Dr Malone attended Pacific Eclipse, the “highly sensitive” DoD-led tabletop exercise held in three locations in the US in early December 2019 and attended by over 200 “stakeholders” from the Five Eyes nations. The ‘pandemic’ simulation was jointly hosted by United States Indo-Pacific Command and the PLuS Alliance universities.

Invited participants included high-level representatives from across public, private and NGO sectors in the fields of “health, defence, law enforcement, emergency management and a range of other organisations” spanning the Anglo-American partnership.

The attendees game-planned a hypothetical response to an evolving infectious disease ‘outbreak’ set in the year 2020 — specifically impacting the approaching US presidential election!! — but it was not until after the rollout of the COVID injections that key details of this event were revealed in a special edition of the medical journal, Vaccine, and the book, Dark Winter: An Insider’s Guide to Pandemics and Biosecurity, by Professor Raina MacIntyre.

Pacific Eclipse: The plot thickens…

A year ago - in late September 2024 - in the midst of a three part deep dive into Pacific Eclipse, this substack alerted Dr Malone to the extraordinarily prescient and explicitly political (and partisan) ‘pandemic’ simulation via the comments section of a post at Malone News.

Front of mind was:

the fact that the 2024 US presidential election was just weeks away, and

an assumption that Dr Malone would have a keen interest in “Plandemic”-related evidence presented in a preeminent vaccinology journal.

Further clarification was provided in view of Dr Malone’s apparent confusion regarding the well-known (limited hangout) Event 201 tabletop exercise:

Professor Raina MacIntyre - the principal academic architect of the Pacific Eclipse event (at the behest of her “friends” at US Indo-Pacific Command) and first author on the report in Vaccine two years later - is a world renowned physician researcher (on pandemic fiction and masks etc.) and leading expert in biosecurity/ biodefense/ biosafety/ bioterrorism at the Kirby Institute, University of NSW, Sydney… and founder of the global bio-surveillance EPIWATCH® system, designed to help launch counter “the next pandemic”.

The Professor is widely recognized Down Under as the face of the draconian ‘Zero-COVID’ measures and related ‘non-pharmaceutical interventions’ which were recently acknowledged to be “probably never necessary” by another equally zealous Australian public health ‘expert’.

In the pre-COVID lead up to Pacific Eclipse, MacIntyre - who undertook a post-doc at Johns Hopkins in the 1990s - travelled from Australia to the US five times between January and August in 2019 in her capacity as adjunct professor at Arizona State University, one of three PLuS Alliance higher learning institutions (together with UNSW Sydney and King’s College London) which had been collectively prepping for the ‘pandemic’ for several years.

Post-COVID, Professor MacIntyre’s academic colleague at UNSW, Prof Anthony Kelleher, made the following jaw-dropping admission about Pacific Eclipse in his April 2022 editorial in Vaccine:

Pacific Eclipse: Before the corona dawn Pacific Eclipse predicted a range of changes that COVID-19 would bring to the globe. The prescience and timeliness of this meeting, held on December 9th and 10th 2019, was extraordinary. Within a month, those attending the meeting, would be facing the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, hopefully implementing many of the lessons learnt. Professor Anthony Kelleher - Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney, Australia

It’s no wonder they had to keep this under wraps until after the rollout of the ‘vaccine’ … and the ‘vaccine passport’.

“ The prescience and timeliness of this meeting… was extraordinary.”

So who else was privy to these “lessons learnt” at the DoD-led Pacific Eclipse exercise in December 2019?

In addition to the contributing authors and organizers listed in the special edition of Vaccine, a number of other attendees at Pacific Eclipse were identified by name and organization in a photograph in a PLuS Alliance newsletter… in late 2021!

But there were over 200 attendees at this event which “predicted a range of changes that COVID-19 would bring to the globe.”

Who were these people who had foreknowledge of both the constructed ‘crisis’ narrative and the coordinated ‘COVID response’ which they deployed?

Inspired by the apparent lack of curiosity in Pacific Eclipse emanating from Malone News (where Friday Funnies and other diversions continued as part of regular programming) - in contrast with grassroots interest in the bombshell revelations about the December 2019 rehearsal - a Freedom of Information request for the full list of participants at the tabletop drill was subsequently submitted to the University of NSW, Sydney.

“I have identified one record that contains the information…”

Excerpts of the response from a UNSW lawyer outlining the decision include:

… and the (not unexpected) negative outcome:

And the main reason for withholding the list of 200 attendees from the Five Eyes countries?

(Which is interesting given that the main details of this DoD-led “research” were essentially kept confidential until after the COVID vaccine rollout.)

After all, we wouldn’t want to prejudice the “professional and financial interests” of people deeply invested in the ‘outbreak’ enterprise who secretly planned a ‘response’ to a forthcoming phony ‘pandemic’ which wrecked the world as we once knew it.

The Great Preset… and “the manufactured COVID crisis”

Circling back to Dr Malone…

There are still many unanswered questions about the rollout of the engineered public health apocalypse in early 2020 - or what

refers to as “

” - in terms of the timeline of various ‘players’.

It would be interesting to know if the The World’s Most Interesting Man attended the Pacific Eclipse warm-up on the eve of Operation COVID-19 and/or what his thoughts are on the relevance of this DoD-led training exercise to the “Plandemic”.

This is all the more relevant based on recent research revealing the central part played by the Pentagon in the early and under-the-radar activation of a “global pandemic response” (on February 1st 2020), and a subsequent “classified” report evaluating the role of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

The devastating - in many cases, terminal - impact on the lives of millions of people around the world demands nothing less than full transparency.